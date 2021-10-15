It can be sorely tempting to stuff your quesadilla with a rapturous bounty of stuffings but do your best to resist this impulse; overfilling a quesadilla just leads to a big mess and a meal that’s hard to eat.

Which quesadilla maker is best?

Making a quesadilla should be as easy as it is to eat it. When you try to fry one up in a pan or use a microwave, all the good stuff inside oozes out, and flipping them for even cooking is a nightmare. With a good quesadilla maker, all these problems are eliminated, and you can set yourself to doing what you wanted to do in the first place — enjoy some delicious food.

The best quesadilla maker is the George Foreman Electric Red Quesadilla Maker. The 10-inch size is perfect for a snack or meal, and the nonstick coating makes it easy to both remove and clean while the outer ridge keeps all the contents from oozing out.

What to know before you buy a quesadilla maker

Similar appliances

The most similar appliances to a quesadilla maker are the waffle maker and panini press. All three devices have key differences that set them apart and prevent them from being used interchangeably.

Ease of use and versatility

A quesadilla maker is blessedly as simple to use as placing down a tortilla, adding your chosen ingredients, placing down the top tortilla and closing the device. Because of the design of quesadilla makers, they can even be used for more foods than just a quesadilla. Some common additional options are pancakes and hash browns, any kind of grilled sandwich and even burgers.

What to look for in a quality quesadilla maker

Size

When it comes to size, unless you are limited by space or by budget, it’s much better to have than to have not. A small quesadilla maker can only make small quesadillas after all, but a large model can make any size you desire.

Latch

Certain quesadilla makers have a dual-setting latch, which allows you to have quesadillas with more filling than is otherwise possible. However, filling a quesadilla with extra filling in a standard, single latch quesadilla maker can cause damage and force all the filling out. You can also find quesadilla makers with lockable latches to keep it secured in storage.

Plates

There are different plates you might find in a given quesadilla maker. Some plates have indentations in the design that automatically section out your quesadilla into slices, though you’ll still need to cut those slices out. Others have extra-deep pockets to allow for more filling, and most usually have nonstick plates as well.

Light

You still need to preheat your quesadilla maker, and it can be difficult to know when the quesadilla maker has gotten hot enough to cook your quesadilla effectively. Thus, some models have an indicator light that switches on to let you know that the quesadilla is ready.

How much you can expect to spend on a quesadilla maker

Quesadilla makers aren’t too expensive though the price can certainly rise, depending on the size of the quesadilla maker as well as its brand and any extra features. The smallest and simplest can cost less than $10, with larger and better options reaching up to the $30-$40 range. The most expensive options top out at around $60.

Quesadilla maker FAQ

Are quesadillas good for you?

A. Yes and no. A quesadilla’s health impact depends entirely on what’s in it, not to mention any health effects of whatever you use as the exterior. If you want to make the standard quesadilla healthier than it otherwise, you can use less cheese, swap meat out for beans and use smaller, healthier tortilla options.

If I’m lactose-intolerant, is there a way I can still enjoy quesadillas?

A. Absolutely. If you don’t want to give up any of the cheesy goodness, you can try swapping out your standard lactose-containing cheeses with lactose-free options that can be found in most grocery stores.

Are there gluten-free and vegan quesadilla options?

A. Yes, there are. The beauty of quesadillas is that you can use just about anything and everything to put one together. Gluten-free tortillas are readily available, and vegan-friendly stuffing options are only as limited as what you can find in your local grocery store.

What are the best quesadilla makers to buy?

Top quesadilla maker

George Foreman Electric Red Quesadilla Maker

What you need to know: George Foreman as a brand is one of the most well known for a reason, and that trend of high quality continues with their quesadilla maker.

What you’ll love: The deep dish allows you to really stuff your quesadillas, while its outer ridge keeps everything inside the unit instead of oozing out.

What you should consider: The nonstick coating has a small chance of beginning to bubble and flake off.

Where to buy: Amazon and Kohl’s

Top quesadilla maker for the money

Brentwood Quesadilla Maker

What you need to know: This excellent budget option does exactly what it is designed to do — make delicious quesadillas.

What you’ll love: This quesadilla maker is easy to use, easy to clean, and easy on your wallet.

What you should consider: The hinge and latch have a good possibility of breaking over time.

Where to buy: Amazon and Home Depot

Worth checking out

Betty Crocker Pizza Maker Plus

What you need to know: Why buy an appliance that only does one thing when you can buy a multifunction appliance like this excellent Betty Crocker option.

What you’ll love: This Betty Crocker selection can make more than quesadillas and pizzas, like omelettes or nachos.

What you should consider: The bottom heats up faster than the top, and a few consumers noted that the device stopped functioning after a few weeks or months of use.

Where to buy: Amazon and Home Depot

