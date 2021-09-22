Best infusion pitcher

An infusion pitcher with a removable infuser rod provides more versatility because you can use the pitcher without it when you want plain water.

Which infusion pitcher is best?

Getting enough water is a crucial component of a healthy lifestyle but for many people, it’s tough to drink all the water you should. Infusing your water with fresh fruits and herbs can make it more appealing, and an infusion pitcher makes it easy to flavor your water with your favorite fresh ingredients.

Infusion pitchers have a special chamber that holds fresh fruit, vegetables and herbs to steep in the water and flavor it. There are models made of plastic or glass and in various sizes, so you can find the ideal option for your needs. The Chef’s INSPIRATIONS 3 Core Infusion Water Pitcher is the top option if you want a sturdy, versatile infusion pitcher.

What to know before you buy an infusion pitcher

Size

Infusion pitchers vary in capacity from approximately a quart up to a gallon. For a large household, you’ll want a large enough pitcher that keeps you from having to refill it too often. Larger pitchers typically only fit on a shelf in the refrigerator, but be sure the model you choose isn’t too tall for your fridge’s shelves.

If you don’t have much space in your fridge, though, a smaller, more compact pitcher may be a better option. You can find some pitchers with a slim enough design that they fit easily on your fridge door to maximize space fully.

Pitcher material

Many infusion pitchers are made of plastic because it’s durable, lightweight and affordable. You can also find glass infusion pitchers. They usually offer a more attractive look and aren’t as likely to absorb flavors and odors as plastic. A glass infusion pitcher is a more eco-friendly option. Unfortunately, glass pitchers easily break if dropped.

Infuser rod

An infusion pitcher’s infuser rod or core is the long, perforated chamber that sits in the water and holds the fruit, vegetables or herbs you want to steep in the water. Pitchers typically have either a standard infuser, loose-tea infuser or an ice core.

Standard infuser rods feature medium-size holes that work well for fruit or tea bags. Loose-tea infuser rods are made with a fine mesh to keep loose tea leaves from getting into the water. An ice core rod isn’t a true infuser because it’s designed just to hold ice to chill the water.

What to look for in a quality infusion pitcher

Rapid cool

Some infusion pitchers feature a rapid cooling option that even works for hot beverages to get your infused water cold as quickly as possible. In most cases, it calls for adding ice or an ice core to the pitcher and shaking it well.

Non-slip handle

A nonslip handle can be a crucial feature for an infusion pitcher if you have limited strength in your hands or an issue with your grip. It can also come in handy if your kids are pouring water from the pitcher on their own.

No-spill lid

Some infusion pitchers feature a no-spill lid, so the entire top is sealed, including the spout. That allows you to shake the infusion pitcher to help infuse the water faster or cool it off. It also makes the pitcher more portable, so you can bring it to the beach or a picnic without worrying about spills.

How much you can expect to spend on an infusion pitcher

You’ll usually pay $10-$35 for an infusion pitcher. Small models with a single core typically cost $10-$15. For $15-$25, you can find larger pitchers with a single core. For the highest quality infusion pitchers that offer a generous capacity and multiple cores, you’ll pay $25-$35.

Infusion pitcher FAQ

What items can you use in an infusion pitcher to flavor your water?

A. Fruit is the most common option when you’re infusing water. Berries such as strawberries and raspberries work exceptionally well, but citrus fruits such as lemons, limes and oranges also make tasty water. Apples, apricots, pineapple, peaches, kiwis and watermelon are other delicious options. Some veggies like cucumbers and carrots can work well, too.

Many people like to use herbs such as mint and ginger to flavor their water. You can also use tea bags or loose tea to infuse your water.

It often helps to combine ingredients when infusing water, so experiment with different combinations such as strawberry and lime or lemon and cucumber.

Can you make hot beverages in an infusion pitcher?

A. Some pitchers can hold hot water so you can infuse your water with tea. However, not all pitchers can withstand the heat. Check the instructions for your pitcher to make sure you can use it with hot beverages.

What’s the best infusion pitcher to buy?

Top infusion pitcher

Chef’s INSPIRATIONS 3 Core Infusion Water Pitcher

What you need to know: This sturdy, versatile infusion pitcher is ideal for anyone who wants the option of inserts for fruit, loose tea and ice.

What you’ll love: Both the body and the handle are incredibly well-constructed and durable. It features a no-spill lid and offers a narrow design that fits on most shelves. The entire pitcher is dishwasher-safe.

What you should consider: It features a very large spout so that spills can happen during pouring.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top infusion pitcher for the money

Primula Today Shake and Infusion Pitcher

What you need to know: This affordable infusion pitcher may not be as feature-packed as more expensive models, but it offers excellent durability and performance.

What you’ll love: The sturdy design helps this pitcher last for years. Its tight-fitting lid lets you shake it to speed up the infusion process without any spills. The plastic is 100% free of BPA, PVC and phthalates.

What you should consider: It’s pretty tall, so it may not fit on all refrigerator shelves. The lid can be difficult to remove.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Prodyne Fruit Infusion Flavor Pitcher

What you need to know: This best-selling pitcher scores major points for its appearance and attractive price tag, although it isn’t the most durable option.

What you’ll love: The plastic is completely clear, boosting its appearance. It offers a more generous capacity than many other infusion pitchers. The body and handle are both extremely thick, making it easy to hold and pour.

What you should consider: It requires hand-washing and can sometimes wear down with limited use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jennifer Blair writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.