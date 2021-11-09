Best stainless steel rice cooker

Stovetop rice is fairly easy to cook, but a rice cooker can help you save time and free up one of your stove burners when you’re cooking for a crowd.

Which stainless steel rice cooker is best?

Rice on the stovetop is fairly easy to cook, but a rice cooker can help you save time and free up one of the burners on your stove when cooking for a crowd. Rice cookers are also great for preparing foods like oatmeal, beans or even grains like risotto and quinoa.

If you’re on the hunt for a great stainless steel rice cooker, the Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker is a top choice.

What to know before you buy a stainless steel rice cooker

Benefits

A stainless steel rice cooker can save you plenty of time and effort over the years, especially if you cook rice fairly frequently. Rice cookers will also give you more consistent results than cooking rice on the stovetop.

Size

The capacity of a rice cooker is usually described by the number of cups it holds. If you cook large amounts of food for your family or to have leftovers, you should look for a stainless steel rice cooker with a sizable capacity.

Brown vs. white rice

There are different water measurements for cooking brown and white rice. Brown rice typically needs about 1.75-2 cups of water for each cup of rice, while white rice only needs about 1.5 cups of water for the same amount. However, these amounts sometimes vary between brands and types of rice, so be sure to check the package instructions.

What to look for in a quality stainless steel rice cooker

Intelligent cooking

High-end stainless steel rice cookers often have sensors that check on conditions inside the pot. They make adjustments to help ensure you get perfect, warm and fluffy rice every time.

Timer

Most stainless steel rice cookers come with a built-in timer. Some models allow you to place the water and rice in the cooker ahead of time and delay the cooking cycle for up to 23 hours.

Texture settings

High-end stainless steel rice cookers can provide a wide range of texture settings. This allows you to cook different kinds of rice for a variety of dishes.

How much you can expect to spend on a stainless steel rice cooker

Stainless steel rice cookers range in price from about $25-$400, depending on the quality and capacity of the rice cooker. Basic rice cookers cost about $25-$60, while mid-range rice cookers often go for $80-$120. High-end stainless steel rice cookers with multiple features vary in price, but expect to pay $120-$400.

Stainless steel rice cooker FAQ

What happens if you don’t immediately eat your cooked rice?

A. Life can be unpredictable, and your rice may finish cooking long before your main meal is ready. However, there’s no need to worry. Most stainless steel rice cookers feature a “keep warm” function that keeps your rice warm without overcooking or burning it.

Should you purchase a stainless steel rice cooker with a metal or glass lid?

A. A glass lid can help you keep an eye on how well your rice is cooking, so consider choosing the one with a glass lid if you are deciding between two models that you like equally. That being said, it should not be your main deciding factor when choosing a stainless steel rice cooker.

Can you cook anything besides rice in your stainless steel rice cooker?

A. Your ability to cook other foods in a stainless steel rice cooker depends on the model of rice cooker. Some can cook foods like risotto, stews, soups, steamed vegetables and grains. Check the instructions that came with your rice cooker for information on its capabilities.

What’s the best stainless steel rice cooker to buy?

Top stainless steel rice cooker

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker

What you need to know: This stainless steel rice cooker from Instant Pot is extremely versatile and comes with multiple cooking options.

What you’ll love: Cooking rice is just one of the many features on this model. It has a dedicated rice button, along with other options. It also uses less energy than a regular rice steamer.

What you should consider: If you haven’t used an Instant Pot before, it is important to read the instructions that come with the unit before cooking rice.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top stainless steel rice cooker for the money

Aroma Housewares 20-Cup Digital 3-in-1 Rice Cooker

What you need to know: This large-capacity, inexpensive stainless steel rice cooker from Aroma Housewares is great for bigger households.

What you’ll love: It comes with a rice spatula and a special rice measuring cup. It is also fairly compact, user-friendly and stores easily in a cabinet or on the countertop.

What you should consider: This model does not keep rice warm and fresh as long as some other models.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

COMFEE’ Rice Cooker, 6-in-1 Stainless Steel Multi Cooker

What you need to know: This stainless steel rice cooker from COMFEE’ is a six-in-one multi-cooker that acts as a rice cooker, slow cooker, steamer, sauteer and warmer.

What you’ll love: This effortless COMFEE’ rice cooker can make up to eight cups of cooked rice. It’s easy to clean and comes with safety features like built-in overheating protection.

What you should consider: According to some reports, this multi-cooker doesn’t work well for cooking some meats.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Alex Kilpatrick writes for BestReviews.

