Mixing bowls aren’t just great for combining ingredients. You can use them as serving bowls and decorative vessels too.

Which mixing bowl set is best?

Every well-equipped kitchen needs a trustworthy set of mixing bowls. Whether you’re whisking up a quick vinaigrette or whipping fluffy egg whites for an elaborate pavlova, mixing bowls are a cook’s best friend.

The best mixing bowl set is one that meets your needs and fits your budget. If you are looking for a solid, durable workhorse mixing bowl set built for any task you can throw at them, the TramontinaGourmet Stainless Steel Mixing Bowl Set is a top choice.

What to know before you buy a mixing bowl set

Mixing bowls reflect a cook’s kitchen personality, and there are plenty of options to show off your kitchen style.

Capacity and shape

The good thing about a mixing bowl set is that it comes with an assortment of sizes. However, there is some variety as to the smallest and largest size. Mixing bowl sizes run from 1.5 quarts to 13 quarts. Most sets fall somewhere in that size range.

The shape of the mixing bowl set matters too. Deep, tall bowls are better for mixing ingredients that might slosh around, such as batters and doughs, while wide, shallow bowls are good for whipping cream and whisking sauces and dressings.

Materials

Mixing bowl materials are a matter of preference, but some materials perform certain tasks better. Copper mixing bowls, for example, excel at aerating egg whites. This makes them superior when it comes to making angel food cakes, souffles and meringues.

Plastic is a lightweight option that works great for kitchens with small children. Look for BPA-free versions, and replace them when they become scratched.

Durable and easy to care for, stainless steel is the material of choice for professional cooks. Stainless steel bowls can also be used as a double boiler for melting chocolate and making delicate sauces.

Glass bowls are easy to use and clean. Make sure to choose tempered glass for safety, and use caution when working with children in the kitchen.

Ceramic bowls perform in the same way that glass does. Many cooks also use these for serving and decorative touches.

Wood and wood-like materials work best for mixing dry ingredients. Wood can absorb liquid, and it may transfer flavors between foods.

Silicone bowls are another option, but they aren’t for everyone. The sides are flexible and easy to pour from, but this material can absorb odors and flavors.

What to look for in a quality mixing bowl set

Stability

Many mixing bowl sets feature flat bottom or rubber grips to improve stability. This helps the bowl stay in place while you are working.

Pour spouts

Moving ingredients from a mixing bowl to a prepared pan or grill can be challenging. Some mixing bowls feature a small pour spout that helps make the transition easier and cleaner.

Lids

Mixing bowl sets that come with lids become dual-function kitchen tools. Mix up pancake batter at night, then pop the lid on and keep in the fridge until the morning.

How much you can expect to spend on a mixing bowl set

Quality plastic mixing bowl sets will cost right around $25, but the higher-end sets can cost $100 or more.

Mixing bowl set FAQ

What sizes of mixing bowls should you have in your kitchen?

A. The sizes you need will depend on your everyday kitchen tasks. Most home cooks find that a mixing bowl set with a 2-quart, 5-quart and 8-quart bowl meets their needs, but some need larger or smaller options.

If you routinely mix up bread dough or make double batches of cookies, add a 13-quart mixing bowl to your set. Likewise, a smaller bowl might be a good option for smaller mixing tasks. Look for mixing bowl sets with additional size options for a coordinated look.

When do you replace a mixing bowl set?

A. Many mixing bowl sets will outlast the cook who uses them, but some need to be replaced. Look to replace mixing bowl sets when:

The glass has chips or cracks

The plastic is scratched or discolored

The silicone is scratched, discolored or has a slight odor

The wood becomes scratched, changes color or has a lingering smell

Stainless steel bowls will function just fine with dents or scratches, but you can always transition them out of your kitchen as needed.

How do you care for a mixing bowl set?

A. With the exception of wood and copper, mixing bowl sets are generally dishwasher safe. Because of their size, it’s not always practical to use the dishwasher. Mixing bowls can also be hand-washed in warm soapy water and towel-dried.

Wood and copper mixing bowls should always be hand-washed and towel-dried. Copper mixing bowls require polishing every now and then to keep their beautiful shine. Use a copper polish designed for this purpose as directed.

What’s the best mixing bowl set to buy?

Top mixing bowl set

TramontinaGourmet Stainless Steel Mixing Bowl Set

What you need to know: Durable, heavy-gauge stainless steel makes this set a chef’s dream.

What you’ll love: These dishwasher-safe bowls come with a lifetime warranty. They feature a lip that prevents drips and spills and the refined exterior gives them high-end appeal.

What you should consider: The lip interfered with mixing for some users.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Home Depot and Wayfair

Top mixing bowl set for the money

KitchenAid Classic Mixing Bowls

What you need to know: This classic set is great for home cooks on a budget.

What you’ll love: These easy-to-use bowls have an integrated handle and pour spout for transferring ingredients. They also feature a grip base to keep the bowls stable as you mix.

What you should consider: These bowls are not microwave-safe.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Kohl’s and Wayfair

Worth checking out

Old Dutch Solid Copper Stone Hammered Bowls

What you need to know: Nothing beats copper for whipping feather-light egg whites.

What you’ll love: These beautiful mixing bowls add distinction to any kitchen. They have a flat base for stable mixing but are also great for display and serving.

What you should consider: The bowls’ walls feel thin. These bowls also require regular polishing to keep their copper shine.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Bed Bath and Beyond, Home Depot and Wayfair

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Suzannah Kolbeck writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.