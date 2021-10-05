To clean out the caked-on foods in your microwave, cut a lemon in half and squeeze the juice into a bowl. Microwave that bowl of juice for 3 minutes on high, leave it alone for 5 minutes, then marvel as all that grime gets wiped away with a paper towel.

Which GE microwaves are best?

Microwaves are an incredible invention that permanently changed the way we think about food. They’ve become one of if not the most-used appliance in many kitchens. It can be very easy to purchase a low-quality microwave, but you can avoid that by focusing your research on the General Electric range of microwaves.

The best GE microwave is the GE Profile 1.1 Cubic Foot Microwave. This microwave might look small on the outside, but it has plenty of room on the inside and it performs its duty with ease and speed. It can easily last as long as 5 years, if not longer.

What to know before you buy a GE microwave

Types of GE microwaves

GE makes microwaves in four different styles: countertop, built-in, over-the-range and combos.

Countertop: These models can come in any size and, as the name suggests, rest on any flat surface, and they need no installation other than being plugged into a standard wall outlet. They can typically be found in a large range of colors as well.

Built-in: Also available in any size, a built-in GE microwave must be installed either on a wall or in a cabinet. If you install it in a cabinet, keep in mind that the microwave needs airflow around the top, bottom and sides to function safely. These usually come in stainless steel or black.

Over-the-range: Available in any size, over-the-range options are installed directly over a stovetop and frequently connect to a vent to help steam and smoke escape from the home.

Combos: Combo microwaves from GE place the highest-quality microwave on top of a standard oven. These options can cost thousands of dollars, so consider carefully before purchasing.

What to look for in a quality GE microwave

Convection cooking

Several microwaves can cook using convection technology. In addition to standard microwave operation, they can use a heating coil to generate hot air that is then circulated around the food by a fan.

Advantium technology

This cooking method combines three different microwave technologies (traditional microwaving, convection heating and halogen light) to brown foods on the outside while leaving the inside perfectly moist. This can also quickly cook your food without the need to preheat, saving plenty of time for busy people.

Sensor cooking

Certain microwaves have a built-in sensor that can scan the food to ensure an optimal doneness and heat by automatically making adjustments to both the cook time and the temperature/power.

Scan to cook

Scan to cook is only available on GE’s smart technology microwaves. Using a phone app connected to the microwave, you can scan the barcode on food packaging, which then tells your microwave the appropriate temperature/power and length of time to perfectly cook your food. It even sends a notification to the app once it’s done.

Finish and color

GE microwaves are available in all manner of colors and finishes, though black and stainless steel are two of the most popular. Some models also include fingerprint resistance, if you aren’t a fan of those pesky smudges.

How much you can expect to spend on a GE microwave

Most GE microwaves start around $100, with mid-range quality options typically costing $150-$300. The best GE microwaves can easily cost you upwards of $600, though those are usually convection or over-the-range varieties.

GE microwave FAQ

If I have a disability, can I find an Americans with Disabilities Act compliant GE microwave?

A. Absolutely. GE has several ADA compliant microwaves that conform to these standards: the controls are no more than 48 inches high while no lower than 15 inches high, and they’re easily operable with only one hand.

Does General Electric offer any rebates for their microwaves?

A. It’s certainly possible, though for that information, you’ll probably need to look at the General Electric website. Make sure you read all the information carefully, as you may need to purchase a certain number of General Electric appliances instead of just one, and you may only get a gift card in return.

What’s the best GE microwave to buy?

Top GE microwave

GE Profile 1.1 Cubic Foot Microwave

What you need to know: While this GE microwave was built for smaller spaces, it still has plenty of room on the inside.

What you’ll love: While it performs best with smaller foods and dishes, it can still handle as much as a medium-sized casserole.

What you should consider: Larger foods might require more cooking time than you might think or be used to.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top GE microwave for the money

GE 1.4 Cubic Foot Microwave Oven

What you need to know: This mid-size GE microwave offers a surprising amount of power and is especially good for an average family.

What you’ll love: The instant start buttons make it easy to reheat or cook your foods quickly.

What you should consider: The door open button might wear out after a while, which can be very frustrating.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Worth checking out

GE 2.0 Cubic Foot Stainless Steel Microwave

What you need to know: A good GE microwave option for those who don’t need much power or space, just a reliable method of reheating.

What you’ll love: The power and size of this GE microwave option make it perfect for dorm rooms or guest houses.

What you should consider: It isn’t the longest-lasting GE microwave available, as it can wear out quickly with frequent use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

