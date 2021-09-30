Most Sharp microwaves have a child lock feature to prevent kids from hurting themselves or setting something on fire.

Which Sharp microwave is best?

Sharp has been in business since 1912 and created the first mass-produced microwave oven in 1961, so it’s a company that knows its stuff when it comes to quality. Choose a Sharp microwave, and you can expect quality at a reasonable price, with all the latest features on offer.

This guide will give you the information you need to purchase the best Sharp microwave for your specific needs. At the end, we’ve included a handful of recommended models, too, such as our top choice, the Sharp R-1211 Over-the-Counter Microwave, which offers plenty of handy settings and is just the right size for small families.

What to know before you buy a Sharp microwave

Countertop vs. built-in

Countertop microwaves are completely freestanding and designed to sit anywhere on your kitchen counter. Built-in microwaves, on the other hand, have unfinished sides and are designed to slot into special cabinetry either over the counter, over the range, or under the counter. While built-in models look neat and save counter space, they aren’t practical unless you have the correct space to fit one or are redoing your kitchen and can make the space. For most consumers, however, countertop options are more practical.

Wattage

Even the most basic Sharp microwaves have at least 700 watts, while commercial models can pack a punch of up to 1,800 watts. The higher the wattage, the more powerful the microwave, but you don’t always want brute force. Somewhere around the 1,000 to 1,200 watt range is perfectly adequate for home use.

Capacity

You can find Sharp microwaves ranging from compact 0.7-cubic-foot models that are only really suitable for one, to those with 2.2-cubic-foot capacities that are designed for large families who do a lot of microwave cooking. Somewhere between 1.4 and 1.8 cubic feet is ideal for the average mid-sized family.

What to look for in a quality Sharp microwave

Convection cooking

High-end Sharp microwaves may offer a convection-cooking function. This uses circulating hot air to cook food quickly and more evenly, with a crisp result, so it’s perfect for any foods you’d usually bake or broil.

Finish

Most models of Sharp microwave offer a range of two or three finishes, such as black, white, or stainless steel. Obviously, the finish won’t affect the performance of the microwave, but most buyers prefer to buy microwaves that match their other kitchen appliances, such as toasters and kettles.

Controls

The vast majority of Sharp microwaves have simple touch pad controls with LCD display screens that show what you’ve selected and act as timers. Commercial Sharp microwaves, however, feature dial controls since they’re less likely to fail with heavy use.

How much you can expect to spend on a Sharp microwave

You can find small, basic Sharp microwaves starting at around $70 to $100, while most high-end models cost no more than $350. The exception is drawer style Sharp microwaves, which can cost as much as $1,300.

Sharp microwave FAQ

Q. What is sensor cooking, and do all Sharp microwaves have this feature?

A. Sensor cooking is a feature that utilizes a range of internal sensors that measure steam inside the microwave. Using data from the steam level, the microwave automatically adjusts power levels and cooking time to give you the best results. Some midrange and most high-end Sharp microwaves have sensor cooking technology, but you won’t find it on basic models.

Q. Will I find preset programs on my Sharp microwave?

A. Almost all Sharp microwaves have at least a few preset programs that cook certain types of food at the single press of a button. The presets usually cover popular options, such as baked potatoes, popcorn, and frozen pizza, but options change depending on your chosen model. Commercial grade Sharp microwaves don’t have preset programs.

What are the best Sharp microwaves to buy?

Top Sharp microwave

Sharp R-1211 Over-the-Counter Microwave

What you should know: An attractive over-the-counter model with a reasonable 1.5-cubic-foot capacity that’s great for small families.

What you’ll love: Offers a range of preset programs up to four auto cooking sequences. Touch key control panel with backlit LCD display.

What you should consider: Slightly noisy than other Sharp microwaves.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Sharp microwave for the money

Sharp R77 220V Stainless Steel Microwave

What you should know: You’ll get plenty of features for your money with this stainless steel microwave, even though there are cheaper options out there.

What you’ll love: The express-cook feature gives you instant one-touch cooking. Sensor reheat option gives excellent results. Plenty of presets for popular microwave dishes.

What you should consider: Some reports of the interior light failing.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Sharp Black Carousel Countertop Microwave

What you should know: The compact 1.1-cubic-foot capacity makes this the ideal choice when cooking for one or two.

What you’ll love: Simple to use and affordably priced. Auto-defrost option thaws foods perfectly by weight. Adjustable power level. Available in three finishes.

What you should consider: Some buyers say it’s louder than other microwaves they’ve owned in the past.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

