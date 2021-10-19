Best kids bento box

Which kids bento boxes are best?

Bento boxes are steadily becoming a popular choice for kid’s lunch boxes across the country due to their simplicity, aesthetic and convenience. Bento boxes are of Japanese origin and have been used for centuries by adults and kids alike.

Bento boxes are well-loved for their versatility and you’ll definitely be able to pack your kid a smile-inducing lunch consisting of all their favorite foods if you swap them over to a bento box. Our top pick, the Bentgo Kids Lunch Box, is a great choice for kids ages 3-7 that is leakproof and portioned perfectly to give your child the nourishment they need on the go.

What to know before you buy a kids bento box

Kids bento boxes vs. bento boxes for adults

When choosing the right bento box for your kid, you may find yourself wondering why you don’t just buy a regular bento box meant for adults. Much like traditional lunch boxes, bento boxes for kids come in a variety of fun styles and colors that are great for inspiring a sense of wonder or style in your child.

In addition to colors and fun designs, kids’ bento boxes are normally designed to be extra convenient for parents. The compartments will be smaller to help parents gauge food portions. Kids bento boxes are often easier to clean and dishwasher safe.

Number of compartments

When picking any bento box, one of the key things to look out for is the number of compartments that it contains. Depending on how much food your child normally eats, you can either pick a bento box with fewer or more compartments.

Be on the lookout for bento boxes that have versatile compartments as well, such as a compartment for soup. A more versatile bento box will surely lead to a happier kid, as you’ll be able to accommodate whatever their favorite foods may be.

Easy to clean

Kids are notoriously messy eaters, so you’ll want a bento box that’s easy to clean afterward. Most bento boxes are dishwasher-safe, but some plastic bento boxes may stain and retain residual odors over time.

Some bento boxes will be marketed as being dishwasher safe, but usually it’s best to hand wash them. Plastic bento boxes have a tendency to warp in the dishwasher.

What to look for in a quality kids bento box

Durability

As with buying anything for a child, you’ll want to make sure that your kid’s bento box is durable. Most bento boxes for kids are designed to be drop-proof and will come with some sort of rubber padding around the exterior.

Leakproof

Most people pack their kid’s bento into their school bag, but in order to do this without worrying, you’ll definitely want to find a bento box that is leakproof. No matter what type of food that you pack for your child’s lunch, having a bento box with a leakproof lid and a tight seal will give you peace of mind.

Separate compartments

Most kids are picky eaters that won’t appreciate their different foods mingling together, which is why bento boxes are such a great choice and really come in handy for parents. Bento boxes, by nature, are a lunch box that contains several different compartments designed to keep food fresh and separate throughout the day. However, some bento boxes have a bit of space between the walls of the compartments and the lid which can allow food to slosh around a bit.

How much you can expect to spend on a kids bento box

Kids bento boxes can range from $20-$35.

Kids bento box FAQ

Do kids bento boxes keep food warm?

A. Most bento boxes for kids are not designed to retain heat. If you want to ensure that your child has a warm lunch, consider buying a stainless steel bento box from a trusted bento brand like Zojirushi.

Are kids bento boxes dishwasher safe?

A. Most kids bento boxes are dishwasher safe, but be sure to check the manufacturer’s instructions before putting it in the dishwasher. Some are only top-rack safe and others have attached parts that aren’t machine washable.

What’s the best kids bento box to buy?

Top kids bento box

Bentgo Kids Lunch Box

What you need to know: This bento box from trusted brand Bentgo is perfect for toddlers.

What you’ll love: The kids bento box comes in a variety of fun colors and designs. It is drop-proof and leakproof. It does a great job at keeping foods separated for picky eaters.

What you should consider: While these bento boxes are dishwasher safe, for best results you should consider hand washing them.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top kids bento box for the money

Munchkin Bento Box

What you need to know: This plastic bento from Munchkin is great for kids aged 6-8.

What you’ll love: This bento box is durable and comes in a few different color options.

What you should consider: Some parents have said that this box is too heavy for younger toddlers to use.

Where to buy: Sold by Target

Worth checking out

Kinsho Bento Box for Kids

What you need to know: This bento box from Kinsho is a solid option for kids of all ages thanks to its handy, leakproof lid.

What you’ll love: When you buy this set of bento boxes, you’ll receive two stackable bento boxes with three compartments each, so a grand total of six compartments for food. These bento booxes are durable and the leakproof lid works really well.

What you should consider: While these bento boxes are marketed as dishwasher safe, for best results you should consider hand washing them. The lid’s seal is very strong and may be difficult for younger kids to open on their own, but with the help of an adult this isn’t a problem.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Addison Hoggard writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.