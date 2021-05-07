The best affordable juicer

Juice your fruits and veggies right before you plan to drink. Letting the juice sit out can cause oxidation, which makes it lose some of its nutrients.

Cheap juicers

We know it’s important to include plenty of healthy fruits and vegetables in our diet, but sometimes, eating the necessary number of servings can be a challenge. With a juicer, though, you get all of the nutritional benefits from your favorite fruits and veggies in an easy-to-drink beverage.

Juicers can tend to be pretty expensive — which may be an issue if you’re on a budget. Fortunately, some cheaper juicers on the market still offer top-notch performance without breaking the bank.

Extracting vs. masticating juicers

Before you start shopping for a budget-friendly juicer, it’s important to understand the two main types of juicers on the market.

Extracting, or centrifugal, juicers have a spinning basket that holds the produce and a grated bottom. When fruits and vegetables spin against the grate, the juice is extracted through a spout and pulp is separated into another container. An extracting juicer works well for apples, carrots and oranges, but is not as effective for harder produce or leafy greens like spinach and kale.

Masticating, or cold-press, juicers feature two augers that produce is caught between. When the augers spin, fruits and veggies break down and then press through a mesh screen to filter out the pulp. These juicers work well for fruits and vegetables, including tough, leafy greens. Masticating juicers take longer to extract the juice, but they retain more of the nutrients.

In general, extracting juicers are cheaper than masticating models. Although many affordable juicers are extracting juicers, you can find some basic masticating juicers with budget-friendly price tags at the higher end of the affordable price range.

Best affordable juicers

Hamilton Beach Big Mouth Juicer

This easy-to-clean juicer can extract juice in a matter of seconds, and the extra-large feed chute can fit whole fruits and vegetables to cut down on prep time. It’s easy to store and assemble, too, and comes with recipes and a juicing cup to help you start juicing right away.

Omega C2000B2 Chute High Juicer

If you have a small kitchen, you’ll appreciate this compact juicer that takes up less counter space and is easy to store. It features four-speed settings and a 4-cup pulp container to avoid having to empty it often. The built-in safety lock and non-slip suction feet allow for safe operation, too.

Mueller Austria Ultra Power Juicer

With its sleek stainless steel design, you won’t mind leaving this affordable juicer out on your counter. It offers two speeds, so you can choose a slower speed for softer produce and a faster speed for harder veggies. It also has a stainless steel cutting disc and micro-mesh filter to extract as much juice as possible.

Bella High Power Juice Extractor

This juicer’s 1000-watt motor delivers plenty of power for the price, so you can get the most nutrients from your fruits and veggies. It also features a large 3-inch feed chute that allows you to use larger pieces of produce without a lot of prep work. It includes a 1-liter BPA-free juice container, too.

Cuisinart Pulp Control Citrus Juicer

If you only want to juice oranges and grapefruits, this citrus juicer is the perfect option. It has an adjustable reamer with multiple pulp settings and an auto-reversing juicing cone for faster juicing. It also features dishwasher-safe parts for easy clean-up.

Black + Decker Fruit and Vegetable Juice Extractor

This juicer features a vertically-oriented design that allows for a compact footprint on your counter. Its cutter and strainer are made of durable stainless steel that’s dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning. The included fruit and vegetable pusher helps direct your produce to the cutter to ensure optimal juice extraction.

Dash Compact Cold-Press Power Juicer

This highly compact cold-press juicer is one of the most affordable masticating models on the market. You’ll get the maximum amount of nutrients through its slow juicing process, and the streamlined design takes up little space in your kitchen. It can also make nut milk and frozen desserts like sorbet.

Breville Juice Fountain Compact Wide-Mouth Slow Juicer

This centrifugal juicer features a titanium-reinforced cutting disc and micro-mesh filter to ensure you get the most juice — and nutrients — from your produce. It has a built-in froth separator and pulp bin to provide pure juice, and the cord wraps around the base for easy storage.

Hamilton Beach HealthSmart Juice Extractor

This budget-friendly juicer is ideal for those new to juicing. It’s easy to assemble and operate and features a 400-watt motor that makes easy work of apples and carrots. It also comes with a recipe book to help get you started.

NutriBullet Juicer Pro

This centrifugal juicer may be a bit more expensive, but it’s packed with features that even longtime juicing enthusiasts will appreciate. It offers three precise speeds to help you extract as much juice as possible, as well as a 3-inch feed chute to accommodate larger pieces of produce. Most parts, including the sieve and pulp basin, are dishwasher-safe.

Omega H3000D Cold Press Slow Masticating Extractor

This affordable masticating model offers maximum nutrient extraction from your favorite produce, thanks to its lower speed. In addition to softer fruits, it can handle tough, leafy greens and wheatgrass to allow for plenty of versatility in your juicing recipes. It is quieter than other juicers, too.

Cuisinart Compact Juice Extractor

For those tight on space in their kitchen, this smartly designed juicier will take up little room on your counter. The juicer pitcher can collect up to 16 ounces of juice, and the adjustable flow spout prevents dripping. It also features a user-friendly one-touch operation.

CRUX Easy to Clean 5 Speed Digital Juicer

This juicer works just as well for leafy greens and hard produce as it does for soft fruits, providing plenty of versatility. It features five speeds to adjust for the produce you’re juicing. The digital LCD control panel is easy to use.

