Best electric hand mixer

Electric hand mixers speed up common kitchen tasks and save cooks time and energy. Beat eggs and whip cream on low settings to avoid splashing.

Which electric hand mixer IS best?

Some cooks swear by their stand mixers for kitchen tasks, but when all you need to do is whip some cream or put together a quick pancake batter or cake, an electric hand mixer is perfect for the job. Lightweight and compact, the best electric hand mixers can bring ease to the kitchen.

The Black+Decker Helix Performance 5-Speed Mixer offers power and performance with durable attachments. It’s a great choice when you are looking for an electric hand mixer that can take on heavier mixing tasks, too.

What to know before you buy an electric hand mixer

Handle

A comfortable handle means even more ease in the kitchen. If your hands are large, look for a spacious area for holding that doesn’t cause cramping or feel tight. Smaller hands? You’ll still need a handle that offers some grip so your hands don’t slide around.

Weight

Finding a good weight means balancing between heavy enough to get the job done but not so heavy that your arm tires as you’re using it. Older model electric hand mixers are made of metal and can be too heavy, but modern plastic mixers might feel too light to mix even the thinnest batters. Look for the happy medium that works for you.

Controls

You’ll need speed and power in easy-to-use controls. The buttons or dials should operate easily but not be prone to accidental adjustment if your hand slips. You can choose from hand mixers with buttons located below the handle, dials that sit on top of the mixer or a combination of the two.

What to look for in a quality electric hand mixer

Attachments

Electric hand mixers come with two wire beaters, at a minimum. Some might add another whisk or whipping attachment (perfect for fluffy eggs and airy clouds of whipped cream). You may also be able to purchase additional attachments.

Speed settings

Look for mixers with at least three settings. Some mixers offer up to 16 settings, but most home cooks don’t need that many. Don’t pay extra for what you’re not going to use.

Pulse or speed boost

Pulse or speed boost setting can give you an additional burst of power when you need it. This feature uses plenty of wattage, so only engage this setting for 20 seconds at a time.

Stability indentation

Look for a notch just below the motor housing. This is the stability indentation that allows you to rest the hand mixer on the edge of the bowl. It’s a nice but not strictly necessary feature that eliminates the worry of your mixer falling over.

How much you can expect to spend on an electric hand mixer

Electric hand mixers can be as affordable or as expensive as you like. A solid basic model will cost around $20, and one with all of the extra features and lots of power will cost around $100.

Electric hand mixer FAQ

Can an electric hand mixer mix cookies or bread?

A. Stiff doughs like cookies and bread require more power. If you have a low-watt mixer, cookies and bread dough might not be on the menu. If you can’t imagine not having a weekly batch of your favorite chocolate chip cookies, look for a higher-watt electric hand mixer.

Even if you do have a high-watt electric hand mixer, incorporate dry ingredients into wet by hand first, then finish up with your mixer.

How do you clean an electric hand mixer?

A. Always follow the manufacturer’s instructions for cleaning your electric hand mixer.

In general, the beaters are usually dishwasher-safe. Simply rinse off excess food and toss in your dishwasher’s silverware basket. Washing by hand is always an easy option. Use mild soap and hot water to wash, then rinse completely and allow to dry.

Remove bits of food and splashes of liquid from the body of your hand mixer regularly. Unplug your hand mixer for safety. Wipe with a damp cloth and then dry with a towel. Wipe the body of your hand mixer down regularly to remove any food that splashed up from the bowl.

When do you replace an electric hand mixer?

A. With regular use and good care, your electric hand mixer should last 3 to 4 years. You can keep it working in top shape by following your manufacturer’s care and maintenance instructions (found in the user’s manual).

Keep in mind that most electric hand mixers come with at least a 1-year warranty. If the mixer fails during that period, contact the manufacturer for a replacement.

What ARE the best electric hand mixerS to buy?

Top electric hand mixer

Black+Decker Helix Performance 5-Speed Mixer

What you need to know: This premium mixer features high-performance contoured attachments.

What you’ll love: The industrial styling of this mixer features an updated style of attachment for thorough mixing. The mixer beaters are constructed from reinforced nylon, and the mixer features a Turbo Boost setting for bursts of power.

What you should consider: Some people prefer traditional metal beaters.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond and Home Depot

Top electric hand mixer for the money

Dash Smart Store Compact Hand Mixer

What you need to know: This is a space-saving, affordable electric hand mixer.

What you’ll love: The 150-watt motor and three speed settings come in a compact and efficient package. Stainless steel beaters work well for beating eggs and whipping cream.

What you should consider: The low wattage means that this mixer cannot handle stiff doughs or batters.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Braun Electric Hand Mixer

What you need to know: This mixer is 350 watts of power in the kitchen.

What you’ll love: This workhorse has VarioControl speed that allows cooks to dial the power up or down as needed. A 2-cup chopper is included with this mixer.

What you should consider: Some cooks thought it was less powerful than they expected, and others had trouble holding this mixer.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

