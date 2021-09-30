Gluten exists in more places than just bread or other foods. It can also be in toothpaste, cosmetics, hair products and even medications, so check all of those labels to avoid it entirely.

Which gluten-free bread is best?

The reasons for wanting to avoid gluten in one’s diet are many. You could be sensitive or intolerant to gluten or perhaps suffer from celiac disease. Maybe you just don’t like the taste. Regardless of your reasons, there are plenty of food options and substitutes for those avoiding gluten and gluten-free bread is one of the most popular.

The best gluten-free bread is Udi’s Gluten-Free Soft & Delicious White Sandwich Bread. This particular Udi’s brand gluten-free bread is stuffed with fiber and protein and has a delicious, “can’t believe it’s not” bread taste. It is also perfect for freezing what you don’t immediately need to increase its lifespan.

What to know before you buy a gluten-free bread

Texture

There are three key areas of texture in gluten-free breads, which can make or break your enjoyment.

Gluten-free bread should be soft, just like regular bread. Stay away from anything that’s gummy, overly wet or particularly heavy. Structure: Your gluten-free bread should have a strong structure so it doesn’t fall apart when used to make things like sandwiches. If it’s prone to crumbling then start searching for a different option.

Your gluten-free bread should have a strong structure so it doesn’t fall apart when used to make things like sandwiches. If it’s prone to crumbling then start searching for a different option. Airiness: This is a concern for all types of bread, not just gluten-free varieties. If the bread has a lot of holes, especially large ones, it’ll easily fall apart. That said, a few holes here and there is just part of the baking process.

Types of flours used

There are many different flours used to make gluten-free bread and some of the most popular include almond, millet, quinoa, oat and corn.

Oat flour tends to make a bread that’s chewy and crumbly, but with tons more flavor than regular all-purpose flour. It can also help with lowering bad cholesterol and blood sugar levels. Corn: Corn flour comes in two varieties: white and yellow. They are high in fiber and antioxidants, as well as magnesium and manganese.

What to look for in a quality gluten-free bread

Additional allergens

You might have more dietary needs than just avoiding gluten. Make sure you’re checking your prospective gluten-free bread to see if it contains or was made in an area with possible cross-contamination from eggs, dairy and various nuts, among others.

Health benefits

Even if you don’t have any dietary need for going gluten free you can still do so for some of the health benefits involved. They can include an improved nutrient absorption, reduced inflammation, more energy and an improved digestion.

How much you can expect to spend on gluten-free bread

Being gluten free can lead to a lot of additional costs and gluten-free bread is no different. While there are gluten-free bread options for around $5 a loaf, a similar cost to regular bread, most options are around the $10 mark, which is definitely pricey.

Gluten-free bread FAQ

Is going gluten free going to help you lose weight?

A. If you have gluten sensitivity but don’t have full-blown celiac disease, then gluten-free foods could reduce inflammation and lead to weight loss. That said, rice- and corn-based products can adversely affect your gut bacteria, which can slow weight loss down. As always, an overall balanced diet and exercise are the best methods to lose weight.

What are some of the symptoms of gluten sensitivity or celiac disease?

A. Besides the main impact on your digestion, celiac disease and gluten sensitivities can also cause depression, joint pain, anemia, mouth ulcers and headaches. If you think you might be gluten sensitive or have celiac disease, consult with your doctor.

What’s the best gluten-free bread to buy?

Top gluten-free bread

Udi’s Gluten-Free Soft & Delicious White Sandwich Bread

What you need to know: This bread truly is as delicious as its name makes it out to be, whether you eat it straight or use it in a recipe.

What you’ll love: These sandwich slices can be easily frozen and thawed to maximize the lifespan.

What you should consider: The slices are fairly small.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top gluten-free bread for the money

Schar Gluten-Free Baguettes

What you need to know: If you placed a standard baguette and this gluten-free baguette in front of a taste tester they would never know one of the options was gluten free.

What you’ll love: Baguettes are a delicious option for many recipes and this gluten-free baguette won’t let you down.

What you should consider: If you’re trying to limit carbs, these baguettes should be avoided; a single serving has almost 22 grams of carbs.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Udi’s Gluten-Free Classic Hamburger Buns

What you need to know: These gluten-free hamburger buns are also free of soy, nuts and dairy.

What you’ll love: You don’t need to be limited to hamburgers with this gluten-free bread, you can use them as standard rolls, too.

What you should consider: Should you freeze these hamburger buns you’ll need to properly dethaw them before eating, unlike most breads, which can be toasted straight from the freezer.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

