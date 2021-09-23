Best cast iron oil

Proper seasoning gives your pan a nonstick surface, but you should still use some kind of fat when you cook with your cast iron.

Which cast iron oil is best?

Once you start cooking with a cast iron, you become aware of both how fantastic it is, and how difficult it can be to properly take care of it. A key part of cast iron maintenance is correctly seasoning the pan with your choice of a variety of oils. It can be daunting to know which oil to choose.

The best choice is Lodge Seasoning Spray. This cast iron oil comes in an easy applicator spray bottle with adjustable settings and contains no unnecessary ingredients. Plus, Lodge is a very trusted brand in cast iron cookware.

What to know before you buy cast iron oil

Liquid vs. solid

There isn’t much of a difference between whether you use oil from a bottle, a tin or a squeeze tube. Use whichever one you find easiest to apply.

Smoking point

The smoking point of your oil is the temperature that it becomes so heated that it begins to break down and smoke. At this point, an oil rapidly loses any health benefits and can actually become dangerous to you to consume.

It’s also the point when an oil polymerizes and bonds to the cast iron, which is what seasons the pan. It’s all about balance. For more information on smoking points, visit the cast iron oil buying guide from BestReviews.

Certifications

Some oils are certified organic, non-GMO or kosher. Look for these labels if certification is important to you.

What to look for in quality cast iron oil

Oil types

Flaxseed: Flaxseed has a smoking point of 225 degrees Fahrenheit. It has a high cost and limited availability, but the low smoking point means it polymerizes and dries very quickly.

Coconut: This oil has a medium smoking point of 350 degrees Fahrenheit. It’s quite healthy and very popular. It also smells nice.

Palm: Palm oil has a fairly high smoking point of 450 degrees Fahrenheit, which is its main selling point.

Additives

Some oils have extra ingredients. This can be anything from other oils to vitamin E to even beeswax. These ingredients may not be necessary but they also generally don’t hurt anything. It’s up to you whether you avoid or search for added ingredients.

How much you can expect to spend on cast iron oil

Cast iron oils cost $10 or more. Investing in a good oil is more affordable than ruining your cast iron pan by not caring for it properly.

Cast iron oil FAQ

How do you season cast iron cookware?

A. Some manufacturers season their cast iron during the creation process, but not all do. Regardless, more seasoning isn’t a bad thing. The simplest way to season your cast iron is to use your oven: Begin by preheating it to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. While it heats, thoroughly coat the entire surface of your cast iron with your chosen oil, then bake for up to 90 minutes. Repeat this three times and you’ll have seasoned cast iron.

Can you use butter or other fats instead of oil to season a cast iron?

A. Technically yes, but butter can leave dark streaks on the cast iron. Worse, any fat left in the cast iron will go rancid if you aren’t regularly using the pan. This is a serious health concern.

Can soap ruin my cast iron pan?

A. It won’t ruin the pan, but it’s not a good idea to use soap on your pan because it can eat away at the seasoning. A better method of cleaning is to add a bit of oil and some kosher salt to the pan, then scrub away with paper towels. Rinse and thoroughly dry to avoid rust.

What’s the best cast iron oil to buy?

Top cast iron oil

Lodge Seasoning Spray

What you need to know: Lodge is a trusted name in cast iron cookware, so it makes sense it would know how to care for its products, too.

What you’ll love: The spray applicator has adjustable settings to make it easy to apply the right amount to the right places.

What you should consider: This contains canola oil, which may not be the oil you prefer to use on your pans.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top cast iron oil for the money

Raw + Rare All-Natural Mineral Oil

What you need to know: A large quantity of mineral oil, it will last you and your cast iron a long time if stored and handled properly.

What you’ll love: This oil doesn’t smoke once applied. The company doesn’t participate in any kind of animal testing.

What you should consider: Store in dark areas to preserve the quality of this oil.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Crisbee Original Cast Iron Seasoning Oil & Conditioner

What you need to know: This puck-shaped cast iron oil is easy to apply and convenient to store.

What you’ll love: You can get up to 150 applications from these two pucks.

What you should consider: This kind of oil can be messy to apply and may leave a smell.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

