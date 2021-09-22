11 gifts for people who love pumpkin spice

According to MyFitnessPal, people order more pumpkin spice lattes on Halloween than any other day of the year.

What are the best pumpkin spice gifts?

It’s fall, and that means it’s pumpkin spice season. What started as a Starbucks drink has turned into a phenomenon that has many people hooked on pumpkin spice products once the leaves start to change and the air turns crisp.

What types of products are available in pumpkin spice?

Food and drinks

Lattes are what come to mind when we think of pumpkin spice, and there’s a reason why these seasonal treats are so popular. Now that it’s possible to make your own pumpkin spice drinks at home, make sure your friend or loved one has the mug to match when on the go.

If you’re shopping for someone who loves to cook, help them stock up on ingredients so they can make their own pumpkin spice foods with a quality pumpkin spice blend.

Decorations and clothes

For the pumpkin spice superfan, taste alone won’t do it. Consider getting them a T-shirt or sweatshirt so they can proudly display their obsession.

If you’re looking for in-home decorations, try a throw pillow on the couch or a flag outside.

If you’re in search of other great ideas for fall décor, take a look at the best fall garlands on BestReviews.

11 best pumpkin spice gifts

Best pumpkin spice candles and diffusers

VOLUSPA Spiced Pumpkin Latte Home Diffuser

Turn elegant décor into a gift for your senses with this fragrant diffuser in the scent of fresh-brewed kabocha pumpkin and warm spice with just a hint of vanilla marshmallow. This spicy and warm scented diffuser lasts up to 4 months, so it’ll last through all of pumpkin spice season.

Sold by Amazon and Sephora

Aromatique Pumpkin Spice Cube Candle

Give a gift that will dazzle the home and fulfill any need for the aroma of pumpkin spice with this cubed candle. The candle burns for up to 55 hours with the fragrances of candied pumpkin accented with vanilla, maple and cherry.

Sold by Amazon

Jodhpuri Inc. Pumpkin Spice Potpourri

This long-lasting scented potpourri is made with curated fragrance-infused botanicals from all over the globe. Your pumpkin spice-loving friend can display this attractive potpourri in festive fall bowls and vases, so they can enjoy the smell of sweet pumpkin, nutmeg, cinnamon, clove and ginger.

Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

Poo-Pourri Before-You-Go 3-Pack Fall Toilet Spray Set

Turn the bathroom into the best-smelling room in the house with a gift of freshness and pumpkin spice. This is designed to trap bathroom odors below the water and keep them out of the air, while replacing them with the scents you desire.

Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

Best pumpkin spice beverages

Dunkin’ Donuts Pumpkin Spice Coffee Keurig K-Cup Pods

If you’re not drinking pumpkin spice coffee, can you even call yourself a fan? Gift your loved one a fresh cup of pumpkin spice coffee anytime they want with Dunkin’ Donuts Keurig pods. These pods are perfect for anyone looking to cut down on sugar, because customers rave about how no extra sugar is necessary.

Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Ground Coffee

Save your loved one a hefty tab and a long wait in line at Starbucks and give them the pumpkin spice Starbucks coffee they crave from the comfort of their own home or office. This ground coffee features the same 100% Arabica light-roasted coffee beans you’d get from your barista and they can be used for drip coffee, French press or pour-over brewers.

Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

Best pumpkin spice snacks

EVER BETTER Pumpkin Spice Cookies by Denise Austin

Gift a snack that no pumpkin spice lover can say no to with these delicious and healthy cookies. Loaded with probiotics, this protein bite is packed with pumpkin seeds and flavors of cinnamon, ginger and clove. They’re Keto-friendly, gluten-free and low in sugar.

Sold by Amazon

Greenies Regular Canine Pumpkin Spice Dental Chew Treats

Doesn’t your pet deserve the gift of fall? Treat your pooch to the fall flavors you love and enjoy while helping to keep their breath fresh. These yummy treats will help your pup maintain healthy gums, fresh breath and a clean mouth.

Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Best pumpkin spice décor and decorations

Designs Direct Happy Pumpkin Spice Season Throw Blanket

Nothing says fall like cuddling up with a warm blanket, so get your favorite pumpkin spice fan this ultra-comfortable throw blanket. Large enough for the bed or the couch, this 100% polyester fleece is adorned with coffee cups, leaves, pumpkins and all things fall.

Sold by Bed Bath & Beyond

Designs Direct Whatever Spices Your Pumpkin Canvas Wall Art

A true pumpkin spice connoisseur will crave more than just the smell or taste, and you can give them this adorable wall hanging to make any home feel like fall. This canvas print is easy to hang with a sawtooth hanger and can conveniently be popped on the wall every autumn.

Sold by Bed Bath & Beyond

Designs Direct Livin’ That Pumpkin Spice Life Tea Towel Set

Amp up any kitchen space with cotton blend tea towels that evoke the feeling of fall perfect for pumpkin spice lovers. These 16 x 25-inch towels are adorably designed with pumpkins and coffee mugs in a soft burnt orange color.

Sold by Bed Bath & Beyond and Wayfair

