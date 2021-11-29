Thanksgiving is one of the most anticipated holidays. It’s a time to reunite with loved ones, be thankful for all the blessings in our lives and indulge in some delicious food.

Which Thanksgiving cookbooks with foolproof recipes are best?

Nothing brings pressure to an uncomfortable cook like Thanksgiving Day. Although the holiday is really about spending time with loved ones, a large chunk of the day revolves around the food you eat. But even for someone who spends a decent amount of time in the kitchen, the prospect of making a turkey and getting all those sides together can be extremely overwhelming.

Although there are plenty of YouTube tutorials that can walk you through the basics, what you really need is a solid recipe for each dish you plan to serve. The cookbooks in this collection feature easy-to-follow recipes, even if you’ve never spent a day in the kitchen. Some are classics, while others are new, but all will help you start your own Thanksgiving meal traditions.

What are the best Thanksgiving cookbooks with foolproof recipes to buy?

The Joy of Cooking: Thanksgiving

This was the cookbook your parents, grandparents, and great-grandparents probably used. The Thanksgiving edition is a collection of holiday favorites, each easy to follow. Recipes take you through making a turkey, cooking upsides, and baking your favorite desserts. The best part of the Joy of Cooking series, though, is that it doesn’t assume you know the basics, like how to boil an egg or braise a chicken.

Betty Crocker Complete Thanksgiving Cookbook: All You Need to Cook a Foolproof Dinner

Another great cookbook for beginners is this one from Betty Crocker, an established name in cooking. This cookbook covers all the essentials, including roast turkey with pan gravy, bread stuffing, and pumpkin pie. Pictures and step-by-step instructions will help even someone hosting their first Thanksgiving seem like a pro. There are also multiple options provided for cooking a turkey to let you choose your own favorite.

Fix-it and Forget-it Christmas Cookbook

If you’re one of those people who enjoy the convenience of a slow cooker, the “Fix-It and Forget-It” series is one to have. Although there isn’t a book in the series specific to Thanksgiving, the “Fix-it and Forget-it Christmas Cookbook” covers plenty of Thanksgiving favorites. There’s an entire section of turkey main dishes, in addition to recipes for Cornish game hens and sides like potatoes. If you need some ideas for appetizers and party items that will feed your crowd while they’re waiting for the turkey, this cookbook has plenty of those, too. Some of the recipes in this edition are copies from other books in the “Fix-It and Forget-It” series, so if you have that, you may want to check those books before buying this one.

The Superfun Times Vegan Holiday Cookbook

The Vegan lifestyle is more popular than ever, and this cookbook is packed with recipes for all your Vegan loved ones. More than 250 seasonal recipes are included, covering Thanksgiving and Christmas, in addition to Valentine’s Day and Independence Day. You’ll especially love the glazed tofu ham, green bean casserole, and stuffing recipes.

Perfect Turkey Cookbook: More Than 100 Mouthwatering Recipes for the Ultimate Feast

There are at least 100 ways to cook a turkey, all detailed in this cookbook from chef Keith Sarasin. Sarasin’s book walks you through preparing, cooking, and carving a turkey, along with recipes for various brines and dressings. The cookbook also includes recipes for sides, salads, casseroles, and desserts, all perfect for your Thanksgiving meal.

Fine Cooking Thanksgiving Cookbook: Recipes for Turkey and All the Trimmings

The editors of Fine Cooking magazine have put together this Thanksgiving-themed cookbook, which includes 100 recipes covering all the Turkey Day staples. Originally published as “How to Cook a Turkey,” this cookbook includes a full chapter on all things turkey, including how to find the perfect turkey, what to do if your turkey is frozen, and a variety of different roasting options. There are also appetizer recipes to give everyone something to munch on before the meal is ready.

Talk Turkey to Me: A Good Time in the Kitchen Talking Turkey and All the Trimmings

The fun cover on this one will capture your attention right off the bat, but there’s plenty of useful information inside. In addition to more than 80 recipes for side dishes and desserts, the book serves as the perfect “cooking companion” as you pick out, prepare, and cook your turkey. Best of all, the pages are infused with humor, making it not only an easy read but an enjoyable one.

The Best of Thanksgiving (Williams-Sonoma): Recipes and Inspiration for a Festive Holiday Meal

Williams Sonoma is known for its high-end cookware, so it only stands to reason they’d have a cookbook to go with it. This cookbook features more than 80 recipes covering everything from drinks to desserts. Recipes include cider-brined turkey, baked ham, gluten-free stuffing with bacon and kale, candied sweet potatoes, and pumpkin cheesecake. There’s also a special section helping you prepare delicious meals with your leftovers, which will take you through the remainder of Thanksgiving weekend.

