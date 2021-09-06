Everything you need to make a keto pumpkin spice latte

If you are on the keto diet, you don’t have to go without the taste of a pumpkin spice latte this fall. The internet has countless easy-to-replicate recipes.

How to make a keto pumpkin spice latte

Pumpkin spice has become a herald of the fall season, and there is no other pumpkin spice product more popular than the latte. The combination of the classic pumpkin pie flavors with a warm drink creates an unrivaled treat for a chilly fall day, but, while delicious, a pumpkin spice latte is not always the healthiest choice.

If you are on the keto diet, you don’t have to go without the taste of a pumpkin spice latte this fall. You can make a pumpkin spice latte that tastes great and sticks to the keto requirements. Many recipes exist on the internet and elsewhere. Whichever recipe you choose to try, you need the best equipment and ingredients for the best results.

Pumpkin spice latte equipment

Calphalon Temp iQ Espresso Machine

If your latte recipe calls for authentic espresso, then this espresso machine will deliver. It has a dial interface with options for a single or double shot and also comes equipped with a frother and warming tray for your drinks. Specifically built and calibrated for flavor extraction, this machine delivers a richly flavored espresso.

Black + Decker Programmable Coffee Maker

Some popular keto pumpkin spice latte recipes call for regular coffee, and this standard coffee maker is an excellent choice for a good price. Made of stainless steel, it has a programmable brew time and a 2-hour shut-off safety feature. It includes the sneak-a-cup feature, which allows you to pour a cup before brewing has completed.

Breville Milk Cafe Milk Frother

This milk frother will froth your keto-friendly creamer and milk. It comes with a disk explicitly made to create cafe-quality latte froth. You can place the jug in the dishwasher for easy cleaning, and this milk frother has bonus features for making hot chocolate and cappuccino froth.

Anchor Hocking 16-oz Café Glass Coffee Mugs

If you’re going to make your keto pumpkin spice latte at home, then this glass coffee mug will give you the coffee shop experience without the drive. This set of six mugs uses oversized handles ideal for gripping hot beverages. They are resistant to stains and dishwasher safe.

Thermos Stainless King 16 Ounce Travel Mug

If you prefer to take your keto pumpkin spice latte on the road, then this travel mug has enough space for both your latte and any toppings you might want. Made of stainless steel, it has vacuum insulation that will keep your latte hot for hours up to 5 hours or nice and cold for up to 9 hours if that is how you like it.

Keto pumpkin spice latte ingredients

Lavazza Espresso Italiano Whole Bean Coffee Blend

This coffee comes in whole beans in a 2.2-pound bag. It is blended and roasted in Italy and has a rich-bodied flavor with aromatic notes. Though recommended for making espresso, you can use this coffee in a standard coffee maker.

Laird Superfood Pumpkin Spice Coffee Creamer

This creamer is coconut-based and compatible with the keto diet. It is free of dairy, gluten and GMOs and is vegan. It contains Aquamin in each serving, sea algae enriched with minerals. It has a rich, creamy flavor that is lightly sweet.

Jordan’s Skinny Mixes Sugar Free Coffee Flavoring Syrup in Pumpkin Spice

If your recipe calls for flavored syrup, this one from Jordan’s Skinny mixes has zero sugar, carbs and calories. It is friendly for those who are keto, kosher or gluten-free. Flavored with pumpkin, nutmeg, cloves and cinnamon, it is a healthy way to add the pumpkin spice flavor to your latte or coffee.

Spicewalla Holiday Spice Set 3 Pack

Some keto pumpkin spice latte recipes call for your own blend of pumpkin spice. This Spicewalla set comes with pre-blended pumpkin pie spice, in addition to apple pie spice and mulling spices. Made from small batches, these spice blends are quality and fresh.

Farmer’s Market Foods Canned Organic Pumpkin Puree

If you choose a pumpkin spice latte recipe that calls for pumpkin, then Farmer’s Market Foods Organic Pumpkin Puree. This can of pumpkin puree is grown in the USA and is all-natural.

Splenda Naturals Stevia Zero Calorie Sweetener

Splenda Naturals Stevia Sweetener is a good choice if you like your latte with some extra sweetness. It has zero calories and is sugar-free. Using stevia extracts rich in Reb D, this stevia sweetener is free of any bitter after-taste.

Califia Farms – Almond Milk, Unsweetened Barista Blend

Many keto pumpkin spice latte recipes call for a non-dairy milk replacement. Califia Farms Barista Blend is almond milk with only 35 calories per serving. It also is sugar-free and a perfect substitute for a keto diet.

Onnit MCT Oil

If you like to make your coffee bulletproof, you can add MCT oil to your keto pumpkin spice latte. This oil is odorless and flavorless and can give you energy and clarity. It won’t make you feel jittery or leave an oily residue on top of your drink.

