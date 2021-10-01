Grating cheese before melting it in a fondue pot will make the process much easier, and the cheese will melt more quickly.

Which fondue pots are best?

There are few things on this planet better than melted chocolate or cheese. Anyone can now bring the heavenly pleasure of taste bud euphoria into their own homes with the fondue pot’s ingenious invention.

Fondue pot’s simple pot design with a burner on the bottom has gained popularity in the last few decades. It now is a staple for entertaining and wowing guests at get-togethers and dinner parties everywhere. If you’re still looking for the best fondue pot, the Swissmar Lugano 2-Quart Cast Iron Cheese Fondue Set with a smooth, easy-to-clean interior is the real deal.

What to know before you buy a fondue pot

A brief history of fondue pots

Fondue dates back to Switzerland in the 1700s, where they were initially used to elongate scarce food resources to feed large families and villages. Farmers could use hardened cheeses and stale bread combined with a fondue pot to create a full meal.

By the 1800s, the dish was named after the French word for “melt,” and as they say, the rest is history. It became known in America at the World’s Fair in 1964 before being quickly adopted by many New York City restaurants.

How fondue pots work

Fondue sets are intuitive and straightforward to use. They typically include a burner, a pot, a stand and several fondue forks for eating. These burners use fondue fuel, which heats the burner at the bottom when plugged in to turn cheese or chocolate into their most melty, gooey forms.

How to use a fondue pot

To use a fondue pot, start by filling the burner with no more than 3 ounces of fondue fuel before placing the burner on the stand. Place your chocolate or cheese, cooking oil or broth in the pot, and then place the pot on the stand as well. Light the burner and adjust it to the desired temperature. Once melted, use prepared dipping foods like bread or vegetables with fondue forks and enjoy.

What to look for in a quality fondue pot

Conventional vs electric

Conventional fondue pots use a burner and warm over an open flame. This is the standard type of fondue pot. Electric fondue pots work like electric stoves, warming food over a coil that retains heat. These pots tend to have better temperature control and can be ideal for cooking meats.

Material

Most fondue pots will be made from either ceramic or stoneware. These are both great conductors of heat, with ceramic being excellent for heating chocolate. Other fondue pots may be made out of a variation of stainless steel, which works nicely for cooking meats.

Fuel

Depending on the type of fondue, it will require different types of fuel. Tealight candles will be sufficient for melting chocolate or caramel because you melt this type of fondue on a stovetop before transferring it to a fondue pot. Liquid or gel fuel help get fondue pots to higher temperatures than tealights. These are particularly good for melting cheeses or cooking meats.

How much you can expect to spend on a fondue pot

On average, fondue pots can cost between $40-$300. Affordable fondue pots between $40-$100 offer a smaller pot capacity than more expensive models and may come with only two or three fondue forks. It should be noted that six forks are standard. More expensive pots that cost over $100 have larger pot capacities and include more features while being more durable.

Fondue pot FAQ

How do I reheat leftover fondue cheese?

A. The best method of reheating fondue cheese would be on a stove pot over low to medium heat. However, it cannot be guaranteed that the fat will separate if left congealed for too long.

Where do I clean a fondue pot?

A. You can clean a fondue pot with dish detergent and hot water. Let the pot soak for a bit before cleaning and rinsing with more hot water. Use a non-abrasive sponge to wipe away all residue and stuck-on food.

What ARE the best fondue potS to buy?

Top fondue pot

Swissmar Lugano 2-Quart Cast Iron Cheese Fondue Set

What you need to know: The Swissmar fondue set is an excellent, versatile set that can be used in several ways for several different types of meals.

What you’ll love: It has a 2-quart cast iron pot, great for melting cheese quickly. It comes with a fondue burner and six fondue forks, as well as several different colors.

What you should consider: Some users report that 2 quarts are not enough for larger groups of people.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top fondue pot for the money

Oster Fondue Pot

What you need to know: The Oster fondue pot is an excellent, easy-to-use fondue pot that comes at an affordable price.

What you’ll love: It features adjustable temperature control and comes with eight fondue forks.

What you should consider: Some users have noted that the breakaway cord is a little short.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Nostalgia Stainless Steel Electric Fondue Pot

What you need to know: The Nostalgia Stainless Steel fondue pot is a great fondue party pot, perfect for any get-together.

What you’ll love: It offers a 6-cup capacity and a temperature control feature that can be adjusted via the blue-lit temperature control dial. It also comes with six color-coded forks.

What you should consider: Some users have reported that though this pot works well for cheese and chocolate, it may not get warm enough for meat.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Cuisinart Electric Fondue Maker

What you need to know: The Cuisinart fondue maker is a safe model excellent for making cheese, chocolate or broth.

What you’ll love: It has electric temperature control, giving it the versatility to make several recipes. It also features a stainless steel bowl with a nonstick interior.

What you should consider: Users have reported that the cord is only 1 foot long.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

NutriChef Countertop Set Cooker Fondue Melting Pot

What you need to know: The NutriChef fondue pot is portable and easy to use, making it great for small get-togethers.

What you’ll love: It comes with simple operating instructions and includes six fondue forks.

What you should consider: Some users reported that the 2-quart capacity is not enough for larger gatherings.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

