Best sterling-silver flatware set

Which sterling-silver flatware set is best?

When shopping for flatware, there is a lot to think about, including material, weight, style and ease of cleaning, to name a few. Most households will have a combination of cutlery, tableware and other items such as forks, spoons, knives and serving pieces in their collection. Beyond its use at the dinner table, flatware can also be collectible based on the design and shape. Although sterling-silver flatware is usually passed down from generation to generation, you can purchase a set.

What to know before you buy sterling-silver flatware

Weight

You may be someone who favors a heavy, sturdy utensil when eating or maybe a lightweight, ergonomic utensil instead. Finding the right flatware weight that suits you will ultimately matter which specific weight and feel you prefer. Regardless, if you are still unsure about whether or not you want a heavier or lighter set, then test out the weight of different options when you go shopping before settling on the one you want to buy.

Place settings

The number of different pieces in a flatware set depends on which table layout complements. Most sets have either two, four, eight or 12 place settings that suit a myriad of preferences.

Design

Flatware is available in various shapes and designs, including sleek, traditional, rustic and modern design. Most designs can range from resin, wood, plastic or riveted handles. However, if you’re considering flatware designed with other materials, then be aware that certain ones won’t last as long as others that are more durable such as stainless steel and sterling silver.

Finish

Before purchasing a silverware set, consider what kind of finish you want your utensils to have. Some will have a mirrored, high-shine and sometimes matte surface finish. Personal preference plays a larger role in which type you would want to get, so choose a set that will complement the look you want.

Structure

Traditionally, flatware was forged by hand from a single piece of metal before being heated and hammered into a customized shape. Nowadays, manufacturers use a machine to mold each piece into a specific shape based on the style and design of each set.

Best sterling-silver flatware set

Best grand baroque set

Waller Grande Baroque 5-pc Place Setting

Beautifully handcrafted by artisans, this five-piece flatware set is the perfect sophisticated addition to any formal dinner event or occasion. Although delicate looking at first glance, this set is very practical and sturdy to use. You won’t have an issue matching with different types of décor styles, whether classic or elegant. This gorgeous set is a great addition to your formal dinnerware collection and should be polished once or twice a year to maintain each utensil’s shine.

Best repousse set

Kirk Stieff Repousse 4-pc Sterling Silver Flatware Set

Crafted with hints of floral designs and nature, this beautiful set needs to be washed with mild detergent and can’t be left to soak in water for long periods. This four-piece collection can service one and includes a salad fork, place fork, place spoon and place knife. The gorgeous lush garden handle detailing is well-made and can endure multiple uses.

Best Francis First set

Reed & Barton Francis First Sterling Silver 5-pc Place Setting

This exceptionally rich pattern is full of history and romance that is reminiscent of the splendor of the 16th century. Each handle’s unique pattern is different from other flatware styles thanks to featuring roughly fifteen clusters of fruit and flowers; each one will bear a similarly detailed design. This set is made in the United States and is warranted through its parent company.

Best eloquence set

Lunt Eloquence Sterling Silver 5-pc Place Setting

This five-piece place setting showcases quality design and elegance, evident in each handle’s Eloquence pattern. Considered to be the most popular flatware pattern from the Lunt’s brand, each design features a pierced handle rich with baroque motifs. Add a bit of beauty and sophistication to your next special event, gathering or occasion with this refined and elegant flatware collection.

Best King Richard set

King Richard Towle Sterling Silver Flatware Set for 12

Named after Richard the Lion Hearted, this unique pattern was inspired by the early 19th-century architectural designs of large, old English homes. Each handle design is deeply carved in clear detail with an ornamental shield similar to those carried by crusading knights. A pointed oval top within a neck frame surrounded by curling leaves is also featured. Each individually crafted styling will make any dining experience instantly fancier.

Best dinner set

Tiffany Co. Sterling Silver 97-pc Windham Dinner and Luncheon Flatware

Despite this collection’s high price point, each dinner knife and fork, soup spoon, teaspoon, lunch knife, fork and butter spreader are worth the investment. All handles feature a stylish Windham pattern with hints of Art Deco designed for function and elegance. Each knife will be forged with a stainless-steel blade shaped in the New French form.

