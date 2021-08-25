Best electric knife

You’ll get the best slicing results with an electric knife if you use a downward motion and then carefully pull the blade out. Don’t use a back-and-forth sawing motion with the knife.

Which electric knife is best?

Anyone who regularly cooks whole chickens, turkeys or other roasts knows how important it is to have a high-quality knife for carving meat. If your knife skills aren’t quite up to par, an electric knife can make the carving process much easier.

Electric knives generally have two serrated blades attached to one another and a motor that moves the blades. They use a continuous sawing motion to slice through the meat and other foods without much effort from you. The top model from BUBBA is such a well-reviewed electric knife because it comes with four different serrated blades and a battery that can last for 3-4 hours.

What to know before you buy an electric knife

Corded vs. cordless

You can choose from both corded and cordless electric knives.

Corded electric knives require an outlet for operation, so you can only use them in certain spots in your home. Conversely, cordless electric knives run on batteries, allowing you to use them anywhere. Some cordless models use replaceable batteries, while others have a rechargeable battery that you can recharge by plugging in the knife.

In general, cordless electric knives don’t provide the most consistent power because they can slow down as their batteries run out of juice. A corded knife’s power is more consistent, so you typically get better carving results. However, a cordless electric knife allows for greater maneuverability because there’s no cord to get in the way.

Blade

Many electric knives come with interchangeable blades you can swap in and out, depending on the meat or food you’re cutting. Electric carving knives that include a carving blade for meat and a slicing blade for bread are usually the most versatile.

The most useful electric knives have blades that are at least from 7-9 inches in length. A longer blade is more flexible, so it’s easier to cut around bones and other tougher parts of meat. You’re better off choosing an electric knife with a stainless steel blade too because it won’t warp or rust easily.

Handle

An electric knife’s handle is where its motor is housed, so it can vibrate quite a bit when you’re using it. In some instances, those vibrations can be painful or uncomfortable.

That’s why it’s important to choose a knife with an ergonomically designed handle that fits well in your hand. It can limit the knife’s vibrations, so it’s more comfortable to use.

What to look for in a quality electric knife

Speed

It helps to have an electric knife with multiple speeds, so you can adjust based on the food you’re carving. Variable speed controls let you increase or decrease the speed to create the ideal slices.

Safety

All knives can pose a safety risk in the kitchen, but electric knives are even more of a concern because of their motorized blades. As a result, some models offer special safety features to prevent accidents and give you more peace of mind.

It is unquestionably helpful to choose an electric knife with safety locks. These locks keep the blades from unexpectedly moving when using the knife. A safety button is another key safety feature because it can quickly shut the knife down to prevent accidents.

Accessories

Some electric knives come with accessories that help your carving or make it easier to use the knife. Some of the best carving knives come with a carving fork, so you can hold the meat or food that you’re carving in place. Some knives also include a storage case or knife block for the knife and any extra blades that come with it, so you don’t have to worry about accidental nicks and cuts when you remove the knife from storage.

How much you can expect to spend on an electric knife

You’ll usually pay between $15-$170 for an electric knife. A single-blade knife without any accessories typically goes for $15-$20, but a basic model that includes a storage case and/or carving fork generally costs between $25-$40. However, electric knives that come with multiple blades, a storage case, a carving fork and other accessories can go for $45-$175.

Electric knife FAQ

Why do I need an electric knife?

A. An electric knife is usually a must-have for anyone who makes whole chickens, turkeys and roasts because it makes carving much easier. It also works well for slicing loaves of bread.

Even if you don’t carve large cuts of meat or bread, you may want an electric knife if you have arthritis or other issues with pain in your hand. The motorized knife does most of the work for you, so you don’t need to have as much hand strength.

Do I need to sharpen an electric knife?

A. Most electric knives feature serrated blades, which stay sharp longer than straight blades. As a result, the manufacturers of some knives don’t recommend sharpening them. However, some manufacturers’ instructions recommend sharpening the blades with a sharpening rod when they start to dull. Always check your owner’s manual to determine whether sharpening is recommended.

What’s the best way to clean an electric knife?

A. In most cases, an electric knife’s blade is removable so that you can separate it from the motorized handle for washing. You can wash the blade in the sink with warm water and dish soap just as you would clean any knife. The handle should be wiped down with a damp cloth and dried thoroughly to prevent damage to the motor.

What’s the best electric knife to buy?

Top electric knife

BUBBA Li-Ion Cordless Electric Fillet Knife

What you need to know: A pretty pricey electric knife, but it’s a customer favorite because of its cordless operation and comfortable ergonomic handle. Works extremely well for fishermen too.

What you’ll love: Comes with four blades for poultry, fish and other meats. Includes a durable case that holds the blades and the handle. Features two Li-Ion batteries that can run for 3-4 hours.

What you should consider: The blade can get dull fairly quickly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top electric knife for the money

Cuisinart Electric Knife

What you need to know: A top-notch electric knife that boasts plenty of helpful features and an affordable price tag.

What you’ll love: Features a durable, dishwasher-safe stainless steel blade. Offers a one-touch safety lock. The ergonomic handle doesn’t slip in your hand. Blades release easily for cleaning.

What you should consider: The handle can get warm during prolonged use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Macy’s

Worth checking out

Hamilton Beach Electric Carving Knife with Case

What you need to know: An excellent electric knife for those on a budget because it offers many high-quality features at an affordable price.

What you’ll love: Stainless steel blade slices through meat with ease and isn’t difficult to clean either. Features a well-designed handle that’s comfortable to hold. Includes a carving fork and storage case. Works especially well for handmade bread.

What you should consider: It can be difficult to activate the on/off button.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

