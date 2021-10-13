Best butter knife

The table knife is believed to have made its first appearance on May 13, 1637, in France, when it was frowned upon for commoners to use traditional knives to stab at food from across the table.

Which butter knives are best?

Freshly baked bread is a heavenly treat for many. It stimulates all of our senses, from how it smells to the sound it makes when broken. However, there is no crueler fate than wanting to spread butter on your lovely loaf, only to find the butter too cold to spread.

Butter knives have become a staple in every household kitchen. A relatively simple invention, these kitchen tools are dull blades that can cut into the softest of foods. Now there are several kinds of butter knives, from serrated knives that curl butter into ribbons for spreading to heated knives that melt the butter for you.

If you’re looking for a top choice when shopping, we recommend the Simple Preading Stainless Steel Butter Spreader. Its most unique feature is its 3-in-1 practicality.

What to know before you buy a butter knife

Brief history of butter knives

The story of the table knife is somewhat tricky. Many believe that the butter knife found its origins in France, where the Duke of Richelieu and Fronsac frowned upon commoners using traditional knives to stab at food from across the table. It is also believed that to bring more table etiquette to the masses, Richelieu ordered all of his knives to have rounded edges that could not be used to stab food or pick at teeth. Thus, the butter knife was born.

Butter knives vs. traditional knives

The primary difference between butter knives and their traditional knife counterparts is that butter knives have a dull, rounded edge. In recent years, many butter knives have added serrated edges to make cutting into things like cold butter or cheese more manageable.

Butter knives shouldn’t be used to cut into main dinner courses, but according to many rules of etiquette, traditional dinner knives can be used as butter knives if one isn’t available.

Serrated butter knives

Serrated butter knives come equipped with unique teeth that can scrape the surface of food like butter. The result is a perfect spreadable stream of butter that comes out in curls. This makes cutting into things like cold cheese or butter much easier to spread.

What to look for in a quality butter knife

Weight

For many, the weight of a knife is of the utmost importance. Having a knife with a manageable weight allows for easier control of the utensil and makes cutting into things much more manageable. It’s recommended that having a knife with a little bit of weight is better than lighter ones, because of the better maneuverability heftier knives have.

Knife sets

Most knives come in sets. These sets often vary in the number of blades included, though the average is between four and eight per set. However, it’s essential to note that some knives are sold separately. This is most likely due to the unique engravings or construction of the knives.

Heated knives

Heated knives are utensils specifically designed to melt things like butter to make it easier to spread onto bread and other items. These knives typically heat up through friction, gaining heat as it distributes.

How much you can expect to spend on a butter knife

Butter knives are affordable and often come in sets. Because of this, many knives and knife sets cost $5-$20. Knives sets naturally cost more than stand-alone knives because of quantity. However, some stand-alone knives also cost more if they have more intricate designs, serrated edges or heating capability.

Butter knife FAQ

Do you need to sharpen butter knives?

A. Most butter knives are round and blunt, capable of cutting into soft things like butter. In almost all cases, butter knives don’t need sharpening. However, there are sharp butter knives or knives with serrated edges that may need sharpening every few months.

What is a heated butter knife?

A. Heated butter knives are designed to help you spread cold butter or slice into soft bread without tearing it. They work by heating the metal of the utensils to more easily slice into food.

What is the best butter knife to buy?

Top butter knife

Simple Preading Stainless Steel Butter Spreader

What you should know: This 3-in-1 butter knife is both durable and practical, making it great for family gatherings and parties.

What you’ll love: It has serrated holes allowing the butter to spread more easily. It also cuts through hard butter and cheese in a simple manner.

What you should consider: There’s only a single knife included with this purchase.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon

Top butter knife for the money

XMSAMPLE Butter Knives, Set of 8 Dinner Knifes

What you should know: This is a classic butter knife set that’s practical and inexpensive, making it ideal for those looking for brand-new cutlery at a low cost.

What you’ll love: It comes in a set of eight serrated butter knives that can cut through most soft food. It can last for years without dulling.

What you should consider: Some users report metal discoloration if the knives soak in water for too long.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon

Worth checking out

Mudder Store 3-Pack Stainless Steel Butter Spreader Knife Set

What you need to know: This knife set offers a multifunctional design that can work well for multitasking in the kitchen.

What you’ll love: There are both large and small holes along the edges of these stainless steel knives, allowing for butter to curl, thus spread more easily. You could also use these knives to shred vegetables.

What you should consider: Some users report these knives are less durable than others of similar quality.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon

U/D Butter Spreader Knife Set

What you need to know: This set appeals to minimalists because of its simple design. These utensils are great for various spreads.

What you’ll love: The small handles make gripping these knives easy and comfortable. You can use them for accenting tables during parties and gatherings. The large size of the spreader end makes them simple to use for cutting into and spreading cold butter, jam and cheese.

What you should consider: They are small and may be challenging to use for those with larger hands.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon

