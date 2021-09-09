Which grain mill is best?

When cooking, all chefs will tell you the same thing: A dish made from a tiny amount of high-quality ingredients always tastes better than a dish with a dozen average ingredients. If you’re baking a simple bread, you’ll want to use the best possible flour. How do you get the best possible flour? You grind it yourself using a grain mill.

The best grain mill for breads, cookies and any other baking needs is the Root & Branches Deluxe Grain Mill. With a clamp that keeps it in place and the capacity for high-volume use and yields, it is backed by strong ratings from its many users.

What to know before you buy a grain mill

Grinding mechanism

Metal burrs: The metal typically used in these types of burrs is high-carbon stainless steel for durability, and they shear the grains instead of crushing them. They’re quieter than stone and they don’t absorb oils, making them perfect for nut flours and butters.

Stone burrs: Using a stone burr is the ancient method of grain grinding. In modern times, the stones usually are synthetic or composites. They make less noise than impact burrs by grinding at a slower pace, which also results in a wider set of textures. They shouldn’t be used for anything other than dry grinding because the stone absorbs oils and other liquids.

Impact burrs: Impact burrs also use stainless steel plates, but theirs have teeth, and they spin at incredibly fast speeds thanks to electric motors that burst the grains into tiny pieces and generate incredibly fine flours. Having an electric motor means you can’t grind wet or oily foods, as that will ruin it.

Power types

Electric: Electric mills generate more noise and heat than manual grain mills, but they give you an increase in grinding options and tend to be more portable, although this raises the cost a pinch.

Manual: Manual mills are powered by elbow grease. The grains stay cooler as they’re ground at the low speed of hand cranking, which some say helps the grain retain more nutrients, and they’re much quieter. You can only find stone and metal burred grain mills in manual varieties.

What to look for in a quality grain mill

Wattage

When considering an electric grain mill, examine the wattage. More watts determine top grinding speeds, with most grain mills having 300-1,200 watts.

Assembly

Electric grain mills can skip this step, as almost all of them are ready out of the box. For manual grain mills, pay attention to the possible assembly steps you’ll have to perform and whether that’s as simple as clamping them down or as complex as attaching all the different pieces with screws.

How much you can expect to spend on a grain mill

Grain mills have a wide range of prices that can be as low as $20 or as high as $1,000. The $100-$300 range is generally where the cost-to-value ratios start to be acceptable. Below that, you’ll find barely adequate grain mills, and above it, you start to find top-of-the-line professional-grade grain mills you probably don’t need to splurge on.

Grain mill FAQ

If you use a manual grain mill, how long will it take to grind 1 cup of flour?

A. It depends on a few factors, like the grain mill itself and your general upper body strength and endurance. Typically, it will take around 20 minutes to grind a full cup.

Can you grind foods like seeds and nuts in a grain mill?

A. Technically, yes, but there are certain types of grain mills that are better suited to different foods that need grinding. For example, seeds and nuts have oils in them that can gum up electric grain mills, which means they’re better ground in manual grain mills. Your grain mill’s owner’s manual will tell you which foods are good to grind with them.

What’s the best grain mill to buy?

Top grain mill

Root & Branches Deluxe Grain Mill

What you need to know: This highly rated grain mill is perfect for any use but especially for large volumes.

What you’ll love: A clamp keeps this grain mill from going anywhere, even during heavy use.

What you should consider: Although easy to repair, this grain mill tends to have some mechanical issues with extended use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top grain mill for the money

Wondermill Electric Grain Mill Grinder

What you need to know: The best option for the budget-conscious, this grain mill also has an excellent lifetime warranty.

What you’ll love: The power of this machine reaches 1,250 watts and can create up to 100 pounds worth of ground grain per hour.

What you should consider: This grain mill can be very noisy when in use and tends to slow down when grinding larger foods.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

CGoldenwall Electric Grain Mill

What you need to know: It has an overall solid design backed by lifetime technical support for help and ease.

What you’ll love: The fineness of the milling ranges between 30-300 mesh, meaning it can handle spices and herbs in addition to grain.

What you should consider: This grain mill is intended for those with experience, and the durability isn’t as high as some would like.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

