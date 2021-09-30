No kitchen is complete without a diverse set of high-quality cooking utensils designed to make cooking and food prep easy, fun and convenient.

Which cooking utensils are best?

Whether you’re praised in the kitchen for your cooking expertise or you’re just starting on an at-home culinary adventure, the right utensils can make all the difference. From spatulas and tongs to chef’s knives and measuring cups, a good variety of utensils is essential for proper (and easy) preparation of meals. And since even the highest-quality cooking utensils become worn with time and frequent use, it may simply be time to replace some older equipment with newer models.

What are the best cooking utensils to buy?

Unicook 2-Pack Flexible Silicone Spatula

This set features two silicone spatulas that are heat-resistant up to 600 degrees. Because of this and their durable, scratch-proof material, these utensils are perfect for use on coated and nonstick cookware and bakeware. These Unicook spatulas are thin and flexible enough to glide underneath delicate food like fried eggs without damaging them.

KitchenAid Classic Measuring Cups

With multiple color options to fit any kitchen aesthetic, this set of four dry measuring cups (one-quarter cup, one-third cup, one-half cup and 1 cup) is perfect for baking uses. They are made with BPA-free plastic and are dishwasher-safe.

OXO Good Grips 2-Cup Angled Measuring Cup

This measuring cup has an innovative angled surface that allows for easy pouring and makes it easy to read the measurements. It is heavy, sturdy, and made from BPA-free plastic. Plus, the cup has a soft, nonslip handle for comfortable use. It is dishwasher-safe but not microwavable.

1Easylife Stainless Steel Measuring Spoons

For wet and dry ingredients alike, these stainless-steel measuring spoons can come in handy for ingredients like vanilla extract, oil and spices. Included in this set are one-eighth teaspoon, one-quarter teaspoon, one-half, 1 teaspoon, one-half tablespoon and 1 tablespoon.

Imarku Chef Knife

Made from German stainless steel, this chef’s knife has an ergonomic grip and a high-quality hardwood handle. It is ultrasharp and can be used by chefs who want to cut, slice or chop anything from meat to vegetables.

Home Hero Kitchen Knives Set

This set of kitchen knives comes with a clear acrylic stand that is visually unique and appealing. The all-in-one set includes 13 stainless steel knives for a variety of cooking needs. Some of the tools included are a bread knife, a paring knife, a utility knife, and a chef’s knife. The set also comes with a peeler, a pair of scissors, and a two-stage knife sharpener to keep the blades sharp for years.

HOMWE Three-Piece Kitchen Cutting Board Set

These hard plastic cutting boards come together in three different sizes and an assortment of color options. They are non-porous, which makes them easier to clean and prevents bacteria buildup, and each board has a built-in groove to catch any liquids from cutting meat, fruits, or vegetables and keep the countertop clean. Although they are dishwasher-safe, washing these cutting boards by hand will make them last longer.

OXO Good Grips 11-Inch Balloon Whisk

This balloon-shaped, stainless steel whisk will get you whipping and aerating ingredients in no time. Made from durable material, this whisk features a nonslip handle for comfort and convenience. It works best for thinner mixtures.

OXO Good Grips Tongs

This model from OXO is made from durable, rust-resistant stainless steel and conveniently has a nonslip handle. These tongs are perfect for picking up and flipping food, but they do have a shorter handle. This makes them good for grilling and cooking other food that doesn’t require close proximity.

Professional Box Grater

With four sides for grating different types of foods, this box grater makes for fast, efficient ingredient preparation from cheese to vegetables. With a stainless-steel body and a removable rubber base for easy cleaning, this grater is essential for at-home meals.

IPOW Stainless-Steel Fine Mesh Strainer Set

This set comes with three sizes of fine mesh strainers for draining anything from tea to pasta. Each strainer has a long handle for convenient use and to keep the heat away from your skin. Plus, these strainers are resistant to rust and thick enough to avoid warping.

GreenPan Lima Healthy Ceramic Nonstick Pan Set

This set of nonstick pans includes an eight-inch, 10-inch and 12-inch for a variety of cooking needs. They are also oven-safe at up to 600 degrees. The one downside is they are not designed for induction stovetops.

Cuisinart Multiclad Pro Stainless Steel Cookware Set

These professional-grade stainless-steel pots and pans are perfect for both amateur and professional chefs. Included in this 12-piece set is a saucepan, skillet, saute pan, covered stockpot and more. Each piece of cookware is made from triple-ply material for extra durability.

Tips on cleaning and maintaining cooking utensils

Keep clean. Whenever possible, wash all utensils immediately after use and by hand. If the utensil is dishwasher-safe, rinse it well first to remove any food that may be coated on. Then, wash it on a normal or gentle cycle. This will help extend the utensil’s longevity.

Whenever possible, wash all utensils immediately after use and by hand. If the utensil is dishwasher-safe, rinse it well first to remove any food that may be coated on. Then, wash it on a normal or gentle cycle. This will help extend the utensil’s longevity. Right tool for right job. Never use metal utensils on surfaces that could scratch, such as nonstick pans. If you do, not only will it cause surface damage to the pan, but the coating or metal could come off and get into the food.

Never use metal utensils on surfaces that could scratch, such as nonstick pans. If you do, not only will it cause surface damage to the pan, but the coating or metal could come off and get into the food. Stay sharp. Use a knife sharpener once every couple of months to keep the blades of your kitchen knives sharp. This will make it easier to cut and prepare food.

Use a knife sharpener once every couple of months to keep the blades of your kitchen knives sharp. This will make it easier to cut and prepare food. Cooking safety. While many utensils are heat-resistant, the handles are another story. Be careful when preparing hot food. The same goes for the handle of many pans. If necessary, use an oven mitt to protect your hands.

While many utensils are heat-resistant, the handles are another story. Be careful when preparing hot food. The same goes for the handle of many pans. If necessary, use an oven mitt to protect your hands. Dry after washing. When cleaning metal, make sure to properly dry it before placing it back in the cupboard or drawer. This prevents rust and keeps the utensil (or other cookware) in prime shape.

When cleaning metal, make sure to properly dry it before placing it back in the cupboard or drawer. This prevents rust and keeps the utensil (or other cookware) in prime shape. Look closely. Some cooking utensils, such as graters, hide remnants of food in them. Always double-check to make sure no food is left behind. This prevents bacteria from building up and keeps the kitchen sanitary.

