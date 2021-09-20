Best cast iron fajita pan

Cast iron fajita pans have excellent heat retention, making them ideal for serving hot food right at the table.

Which cast iron fajita pan is best?

A cast-iron fajita pan, or skillet, is used for both cooking and serving fajitas. You can heat it to high temperatures for searing the meat and vegetables, giving them an authentic flavor. Then use is to bring sizzling food to the table in authentic restaurant style, which will impress your guests and keep the food warm.

Traditional fajita pans come in a range of shapes and sizes and with various features. One top choice is the Happy Sales Cast Iron Steak Plate Set, which is available in three sizes and includes a wooden base and a removable handle. Alternatively, there are plenty of other fajita pans to choose from for different amounts of people and different cooking styles.

What to know before you buy a cast iron fajita pan

Size

The size of the fajita pan dictates how much food you can cook at once and how many people you can serve. Individual skillets are usually around 4 or 5 inches in length, whereas one for a family may be up to 12 inches.

Surface

The surface of the fajita pan affects how the food is cooked. Some have built-in ribs or grooves, which raise the ingredients to allow oil and grease to drain away while also giving the food authentic-looking, textured gill marks.

Handle

Cast iron fajita pans often have cast iron handles, which are durable but do get hot. Wooden handles solve this problem and look nice but prevent the skillet from being used in the oven. For the most versatility, look for a pan with a removable handle.

What to look for in a quality cast iron fajita pan

Weight

Cast iron has been used for centuries and is highly durable. The thicker the metal, the longer it will last. However, the heavier it is, too. Most are around 3 to 4 millimeters thick, which offers a good balance between durability and weight.

Base

If you intend to use the fajita pan to serve the food, it is essential to have a protective base. Most come with a wooden base or trivet. Be sure that the base is thick enough to cope with the high temperature of the skillet.

Seasoning

You must season most cast iron cookware before use. This involves several stages of heating and oiling, which protect the cooking surface and prevents food from sticking. A pre-seasoned fajita pan saves time as you can use it immediately.

How much you can expect to spend on a cast iron fajita pan

Small to medium fajita pans are relatively inexpensive at around $20-$40. A larger pan with a high-quality base and removable handles may cost up to $50-$60.

Cast iron fajita pan FAQ

Can I put a cast iron fajita pan in the dishwasher?

A. No cast iron cookware should be placed in a dishwasher, as it will remove the seasoning and cause it to rust. Instead, soak the pan in warm water first, then wipe it with a soft cloth. Always make sure it is completely dry before storage.

Should I preheat a cast iron fajita pan?

A. Yes, this is an essential part of the cooking process as it sears the meat and vegetables. It can be placed directly on a stovetop or in an oven for a few minutes before adding the oil and ingredients.

How often does a cast iron fajita pan need re-seasoning?

A. This very much depends on how often you use it, but once every 3 to 6 months is sufficient as a rule of thumb. If your pan shows signs of rust, it is usually an indication that it is time for re-seasoning.

What’s the best cast iron fajita pan to buy?

Top cast iron fajita pan

Happy Sales Cast Iron Steak Plate Set

What you need to know: This durable skillet is available in three sizes for individual or family servings.

What you’ll love: It includes a protective wooden base and has a removable cast iron handle for oven use.

What you should consider: Some users note that the handle is a little flimsy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top cast iron fajita pan for the money

Old Mountain Cast Iron Fajita Pan

What you need to know: This 12-inch skillet is large enough for a family of four and comes with a wooden trivet.

What you’ll love: It includes a quilted hot mitt for carrying while it is hot and has a pre-seasoned surface so that you can use it immediately.

What you should consider: The cast iron handle isn’t removable.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Jim Beam Large Cast Iron Fajita Pan

What you need to know: At 17 inches in length, this rectangular skillet is ideal for cooking for larger groups.

What you’ll love: It is pre-seasoned and ready to use and has deep grooves on the cooking surface.

What you should consider: The included wooden tray is a little thin and may crack over time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Chris Gillespie writes for BestReviews.

