All-Clad cookware is oven-safe up to either 500 or 600 degrees, depending on the materials, so it’s perfect for cooking dishes that start on the cooktop and finish in the oven.

Which All-Clad cookware is best?

Quality pots and pans can make all the difference to the cooking experience, which is why All-Clad cookware is so popular with keen cooks. It’s a fairly large investment, however, so it’s important to choose the best All-Clad cookware and take time looking for pieces that will suit your needs. Whether you want one decent multipurpose pan or a whole new cookware set, you have plenty of options to choose from.

Why choose All-Clad cookware?

All-Clad cookware is extremely well-made, so it should last many years if properly cared for, making it an excellent long-term investment. It might cost more now, but you won’t need to replace it in a couple of years. With a wide range of materials, pan types and cookware sets available, there are plenty of options with All-Clad cookware, meaning most buyers can find the pieces they need.

Types of All-Clad cookware

You can choose from various types of All-Clad cookware, including D3, D5 and copper core. But what’s the difference?

D3 cookware is made from three layers of metal: two layers of stainless steel bonded with an aluminum core for more even heating.

is made from three layers of metal: two layers of stainless steel bonded with an aluminum core for more even heating. D5 cookware is made from five layers of metal, alternating between stainless steel and aluminum for increased durability and even better heat transfer.

is made from five layers of metal, alternating between stainless steel and aluminum for increased durability and even better heat transfer. Copper core All-Clad cookware has five layers like D5, but features two layers of stainless steel, two of aluminum and a center layer of copper, which heats up even faster than aluminum and is more responsive.

D3 is the most affordable of the three, followed by D5 and finally copper core, which is the most expensive. In addition to these types of stainless steel cookware, All-Clad also makes hard-anodized nonstick cookware.

Best All-Clad cookware

All-Clad D3 Stainless Cookware Set

This 10-piece cookware set includes six pots and pans and four lids. Included are 8- and 10-inch skillets, 2- and 3-quart sauce pans with lids, a 3-quart saute pan with lid and an 8-quart stockpot with lid. They’re made of two layers of quality stainless steel with an aluminum inner core.

All-Clad HA1 Nonstick Set Of 3 Skillets

If you’re looking for decent nonstick skillets, this set provides. It contains 8-, 10- and 12-inch skillets, which cover most bases. These are scratch-resistant hard anodized nonstick pans, so they’re far more durable than run-of-the-mill pieces of nonstick cookware. They work with all kinds of stoves, including induction cooktops.

All-Clad Essentials 10-Piece Nonstick Hard Anodized Cookware Set

Buyers in search of a full set of All-Clad cookware at a reasonable price should put this on their shortlist. The set contains 8.5- and 10.5-inch fry pans, a 13-inch square pan, a 4-quart saute pan with lid, a 7-quart stockpot with multi-purpose insert and lid and a 2.5-quart sauce pan with lid.

All-Clad 4203 Sauce Pan with Lid

It’s not every day that you replace your entire cookware collection. Sometimes you just need a single new pan. This All-Clad sauce pan comes with a solid stainless steel lid and is available in six sizes from 1-quart to 4-quarts. It features a three-layer construction with an aluminum core for quicker, more even heating. The handle is riveted in place, rather than screwed on, for increased durability.

All-Clad 10-Piece Brushed D5 Stainless Cookware Set

Every piece in this cookware set is made using five-layer construction with alternating layers of stainless steel and aluminum. This makes it stronger than D3 cookware and increases heat transfer for even quicker and more uniform heating. This set features two skillets of 8 and 10 inches, with sauce pans of 1.5 and 3 quarts with lids, a 3-quart saute pan and a 5.5-quart dutch oven with lid.

All-Clad D3 Stainless Steel Weeknight Pan

If you buy only one All-Clad pan, this triple-layer saute pan is one of the most versatile. You can use it for sauteing, frying, braising, making sauces and stews and a whole range of other dishes. It comes with a lid and is oven safe up to 600 degrees.

All-Clad Copper Core Cookware 14 Piece Set

It might be on the pricey side, but if cost isn’t a huge consideration for you, this set features some of the best All-Clad cookware you can buy. The copper core makes it the quickest and most uniform heating option that’s incredibly responsive to temperature changes when you turn a burner up or down. This 14-piece set contains 10- and 12-inch skillets, a 12-inch chef’s pan with lid, 2- and 3-quart sauce pans with lids, 3- and 6-quart saute pans with lids and an 8-quart stockpot with lid.

All-Clad HA1 Hard Anodized Nonstick 10 Piece Cookware Set

Another nonstick cookware set, but this one is a little more durable than the Essentials range, so it’s worth splurging a little extra cash on. In this set, you’ll find 2.5-quart and 3.5-quart sauce pans with lids, 8-inch and 10-inch skillets, a 4-quart saute pan with lid and an 8-quart stockpot with lid.

All-Clad Nonstick Hard-Anodized 2-Piece Fry Pan Set

If you’re in the market for some skillets, this set contains one 10.5-inch skillet and one 12-inch skillet. They’re made from durable hard-anodized aluminum with a nonstick coating to make post-cooking cleanup a breeze.

