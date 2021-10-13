Cast iron skillets are able to withstand direct heat from fire and can last a very long time. They have been used for thousands of years.

Which Lodge cast iron skillet is best?

Every kitchen should have a cast iron skillet, whether it’s a college apartment or a world-class restaurant. These are heavy-duty skillets made of solid iron and seasoned to prevent rust. Cast iron skillets are perfect for a variety of cases, from baking to sauteeing to cooking over a campfire.

If you only want the best cast iron skillet, make sure it’s from Lodge. The best Lodge cast iron skillet is the Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet. This is the standard size for most pans and is made with the highest-quality metal from a reputable brand.

What to know before you buy a Lodge cast iron skillet

Cast iron skillets are valued for their heat retention and durability

Because cast iron skillets are made with thick, solid iron, they are able to withstand direct heat from fire and can last a long time. They have been used for thousands of years, and their methods of production have changed little throughout the generations. It’s not uncommon to see people bring cast iron skillets for camping because they are tough and won’t break, provided they are cared for properly.

Cast iron skillets have to be cleaned, seasoned and maintained.

Some people complain that their skillets are rusting, but the truth is that they have not taken the proper steps to clean their cast iron skillet. The process is simple, it usually involves gently washing the skillet after use with warm water and soap (and perhaps a stiff brush or sponge if there is food stuck onto the metal). Once it is dry, a thin layer of oil or fat can be applied to grease it, combined with salt to properly season it. Some brands also sell cast iron skillet seasoning spray for easier maintenance.

Lodge is the go-to brand for cast iron cookware

Lodge is synonymous with cast iron cookware the same way Colgate is synonymous with toothpaste. They have been around since 1896. Chances are your family has passed down a Lodge cast iron skillet, and you may have not even noticed.

There’s a small risk of iron leaching

If you’re not properly caring for your skillet, there’s a likelihood that your skillet’s iron may leach into your food. This was found in a study by America’s Test Kitchen, which observed iron levels of food with a seasoned skillet and an unseasoned skillet. The seasoned skillet gave off far less levels of iron in the food compared to the unseasoned skillet. Then again, if you have an iron deficiency, this may be a positive side-effect.

What to look for in a quality Lodge cast iron skillet

Size

Cast iron skillets come in a variety of sizes. The smaller ones are ideal for portability and cooking smaller meals like eggs, while larger skillets are great for cooking paella or stews. Consider your own needs before choosing the right size. It’s recommended you go with the 10-inch skillet, as this strikes the perfect balance between portability and space.

Seasoning

Make sure your cast iron skillet comes pre-seasoned. This ensures that it’s ready for use and extends its overall longevity. While you can get a skillet that hasn’t been seasoned, if you’re getting it brand new, a pre-seasoned skillet is the standard for cleanliness in cast iron cookware.

Full cast iron

Don’t fall for skillets that look like cast iron skillets but are actually aluminum, enamel or some other variation. Cast iron skillets are typically black, heavy and solid. Anything else will give you different results in your cooking.

How much you can expect to spend on Lodge cast iron skillet

Cheap skillets will cost about $10 and are smaller in size. The most expensive skillets can be over $100 and come as part of a set.

Lodge cast iron skillet FAQ

Why is my cast iron skillet rusting?

A. This simply means you have not cleaned or seasoned it properly. The great thing about a cast iron skillet is that any rust can be cleaned off. All it takes is a little grease or oil, salt and a paper towel or fabric. Wipe down the pan and it will be good as new.

Do cast iron skillets work on induction surfaces?

A. Yes! Despite the thick metal, cast iron skillets can cook and bake well in an induction oven or over an induction range.

What are the best Lodge cast iron skillets to buy?

Top Lodge cast iron skillet

Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet

What you need to know: This is the iconic size, shape and brand for cast iron skillets. Cook pancakes, eggs, bacon, or anything else with this versatile skillet.

What you’ll love: The 10.25” is the ideal size because you can fit multiple eggs or ingredients while still being able to carry it around.

What you should consider: This skillet is still rather heavy at almost 17 pounds, so consider that factor if you plan on taking this camping.

Top Lodge cast iron skillet for the money

Lodge Essential Pan Set

What you need to know: Perfect for chefs looking to complete their ultimate kitchen collection, this comes with a cast iron skillet, grill pan, griddle and other accessories that enhance the cast iron cooking experience.

What you’ll love: This set also comes with rubber grips for holding a piping hot cast iron skillet, something that should honestly come as a standard with all the cast iron cookware.

What you should consider: If you’re only looking for a cast iron skillet, this set may be a bit overkill. At best you will be using the skillet more than the other cookware.

Worth checking out

Lodge Seasoned Cast Iron

What you need to know: A mix between a cast iron skillet and a griddle, this is a slightly thinner variant of the standard skillet, which makes it ideal for tortillas, pancakes or similar foods.

What you’ll love: Lower walls make it ideal for certain dishes, like pizza, since walls can make the food rise higher.

What you should consider: You will still need to season this like other cast iron cookware. Make sure to buy the seasoning set or have some oil/grease and salt ready at hand.

