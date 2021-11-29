Poaching an egg is a delicate business requiring very specific heat for the water in which they cook, even with egg-poaching cups, so make sure to stay vigilant when poaching.

Which egg poachers are best?

Poaching an egg is one of the healthiest ways to cook an egg, not to mention one of the most delicious. Properly poaching an egg can be an incredibly tricky thing to do properly, however, which is why many turn to using an egg poacher to make things easier; it’s still tricky, though!

The best egg poacher is the NORPRO Egg Poacher/Skillet Set 669. This combo set includes an egg poacher insert with five egg cups plus a fully functioning 10-inch stainless steel skillet you can use to make anything else you’d like.

What to know before you buy an egg poacher

Material

Egg poachers and their accompanying egg poacher pans are typically made of either stainless steel or aluminum.

Stainless steel: Stainless steel is more often used in the accompanying pan than for the egg poaching insert. They’re better all-rounders than aluminum as they can be used with an induction stove top. For the egg poaching insert, stainless steel is less frequently used as it tends to be not nonstick, requiring some kind of high-calorie fat to prevent them from sticking, which defeats the purpose of poaching the egg.

Aluminum: Aluminum is a cheaper material than stainless steel with less general usability. They do tend to feature more nonstick ability, however, whether that be through the material or from some manner of coating.

Capacity

Egg poaching inserts typically come in egg cup capacities of up to six and they can be individually separated from the metal sheet that holds them or a solid part of the sheet. Capacities of one to three are best for individual households, while capacities of four to six are best for larger households.

What to look for in a quality egg poacher

Set vs. individual

Egg poachers usually come in either a set or as an individual insert.

Set: Egg poacher sets always include a pan that is designed to perfectly hold the included insert. In some cases, they can also include a silicone spatula for use in removing the eggs from their cooking cups. They rarely come in capacities smaller than four.

Individual: Individual egg poacher inserts are usually smaller capacities than sets with designs that allow them to be used with the widest range of pans. They rarely come in capacities larger than three or four.

Nonstick

Nonstick egg poachers are frequently better options than egg poachers that do not include some method of nonstick. But be on the lookout for nonstick egg poachers that use Teflon as it is now understood to be unsafe.

How much you can expect to spend on an egg poacher

Egg poachers are sold in many forms and sizes, making pricing them out a little complex. Most insert-only egg poachers can cost anywhere from $10-$20, while sets that include egg poacher inserts and a matching pan typically cost $20-$30 for a small two-ish egg poaching set, $30-$40 for roughly four egg poaching set and $40-$60 for the largest capacity egg poaching set.

Egg poacher FAQ

How do I actually use my new egg poacher, and how is it different from traditional poaching?

A. Using an egg poacher is very simple. First, fill your pan with just enough water to touch the bottom of the egg poacher insert and bring it to a simmer, not a boil. Crack one egg into each egg cup, place the insert into your pan and cover with a lid. Cook for 4 to 5 minutes, remove and enjoy!

The main difference in cooking methods is that traditional poaching boils the egg while an egg poacher steams it. This means you don’t have to be perfectly exact with the water temperature, but it does alter the finished product.

How should I clean an egg poacher?

A. Luckily enough, most egg poacher inserts and their accompanying pans are dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning. If they aren’t for some reason or you don’t have a dishwasher, simply wash them out by hand with a cloth and solution of warm water and dish soap.

What are the best egg poachers to buy?

Top egg poacher

NORPRO Egg Poacher/Skillet Set

What you need to know: This is a durable and large quantity egg poacher plus skillet set that’s perfect for yourself or as a gift.

What you’ll love: There are five egg cups included for poaching eggs, plus they’re all large enough to poach jumbo-sized eggs. Both the egg cups and skillet are made of stainless steel. A glass lid allows you to watch the cooking process of your eggs.

What you should consider: Both the egg cups and the skillet are not naturally nonstick or coated with a nonstick substance.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top egg poacher for the money

Modern Innovations Egg Poacher Set

What you need to know: A smaller egg poacher and skillet set that saves you a little money without sacrificing quality.

What you’ll love: This egg poacher includes four egg poaching cups as well as a 10-inch stainless steel skillet that can be used as a standard skillet. The egg poaching cups are deep and wide enough for jumbo-sized eggs and are also nonstick for easy removal.

What you should consider: The egg cups use plastic knobs as handles for removing them from the pan, and if they come out, they can be difficult to put back in.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

HIC Harold Import Co. Non-Stick 3-Egg Poacher Insert

What you need to know: This three-egg egg poaching insert can be used with any skillet or frying pan that’s 8 inches or larger.

What you’ll love: This egg poaching insert is both BPA and PFOA-free as well as nonstick. Little slots on all flat sides can have a table knife slipped into them for easy removal from the pan. They’re large enough to handle most egg sizes.

What you should consider: The nonstick material can occasionally hold the eggs in the egg poaching cups a little too well, so you might need to use a tiny bit of grease.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

