Just because a butter warmer is called a “warmer” doesn’t mean there isn’t the chance of burning it. Always keep an eye on your butter to prevent this from happening.

Which butter warmers are best?

One of the most versatile and common ingredients in the kitchen, butter is so delicious that it can be used as a dipping sauce without any other ingredients being added. It has to be melted and kept warm to fully enjoy, however, which is where the usage of an excellent butter warmer comes in.

The best butter warmer is the Dansk Kobenstyle Teal Butter Warmer, with three color options, the ability to warm most any liquid, and can be easily transitioned directly to the table from the stove.

What to know before you buy butter warmers

Why a butter warmer?

Butter warmers have many benefits that tend to make them better than, say, using a microwave. Chief among them is the increased efficiency thanks to their smaller size; with less area to heat than a small saucepan, your butter warms faster with less energy used. They also greatly decrease the chance of messes, especially as butter is prone to “popping” when overheated in the microwave. Depending on the size they can also reheat other liquids like soups and sauces or even be used to melt delicate foods like chocolate and cheese.

Types of butter warmers

Butter warmers are available in either stovetop or candle forms:

Stovetop: These are the biggest options and use the heat of a stove to warm butter or most any other type of liquid. They are usually larger than candle warmers, and most can be placed directly on the table after being heated on the stove.

Candle: Candle warmers are best for providing an individually sized portion of butter and frequently come in sets to allow for enough warmed butter for two or more people. They typically sit in wire racks over a tea candle on the table.

Size

Most butter warmers are sized by the above types of warmer. Stovetop warmers are frequently large enough to serve multiple people or warm enough liquids like milk for drinking or melt cheeses. The candle warmers are rarely capable of holding more than a few tablespoons, which can be an excellent way of limiting your butter intake.

What to look for in quality butter warmers

Material

Each type of butter warmer uses a different possible set of materials. Stovetop butter warmers generally use stainless steel or enameled cast iron to withstand the heat of the stove and may include non-stick coatings. Candle butter warmers are usually ceramic to withstand the heat of a small open flame and to retain more of the heat provided by that flame.

Handle

Stovetop butter warmers need handles to allow you to move them from stovetop to table once heated. They should be large enough to grip easily and preferably oven-safe to allow for stashing in the oven to keep the contents warm instead of left on the stove where it can more easily burn. Candle butter warmers rarely have or need handles.

How much you can expect to spend on butter warmers

Generally, a single, stovetop butter warmer can be found for between $20-$60, depending on the quality of construction and the brand, but sets of warmers that use tealights or other heating methods can cost anywhere in the same range while including any number of warmers and additional accessories.

Butter warmers FAQ

Can I cook any kind of food in a stovetop butter warmer?

A. You probably could, but it’s strongly recommended not to. Stovetop butter warmers are too small to be helpful when trying to cook something, and they aren’t designed to be able to do much else than heat up a liquid.

How long will a candle keep the butter warm in an appropriate butter warmer?

A. That mostly depends on the candle you use to warm the butter and the material of the warmer itself. Tealights will last for a few hours, which is more than enough to keep a small ramekin of butter warm, but you can up the amount of warmth time by using a ceramic ramekin with your tealights. This is especially helpful for long, multi-course meals.

How can I decrease the chances of my butter burning?

A. If you use a stovetop butter warmer, simply make sure to remove the butter warmer once the butter is at a good temperature and set the temperature to the lowest setting or off. Candle-warmed butter warmers can avoid burning by keeping the candle’s flame from touching the ramekin and by using thicker ramekins in general.

What are the best butter warmers to buy?

Top butter warmer

Dansk Kobenstyle Teal Butter Warmer

What you need to know: This butter warmer is a gorgeous and perfectly functional option that can easily switch between stovetop and table.

What you’ll love: It comes in red, dark blue and teal. This butter warmer can also be used to heat practically any liquid.

What you should consider: The spout on this butter warmer isn’t as good as other models.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top butter warmer for the money

Progressive Prepworks by Progressive Ceramic Butter Warmer Set

What you need to know: This fondue-style set of two is perfect for a romantic dinner at home.

What you’ll love: The wire stands are included, and both bowls are dishwasher-safe.

What you should consider: The bowls are fairly small and can’t hold much butter.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Norpro Seafood Serving Set

What you need to know: This set of butter warmers and shell crackers is the best option for enjoying fresh crab, lobster, and other shellfish.

What you’ll love: An odor remover is included to help remove any lingering, unpleasant smells.

What you should consider: The stands are low enough that there is a small possibility of the butter burning, should you not pay attention to it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Jordan C. Woika writes for BestReviews.

