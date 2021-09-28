Which is better: Nespresso vs. Keurig

According to the Mayo Health Clinic, research suggests that balanced coffee consumption may offer protection against health conditions including Parkinson’s disease, type 2 diabetes, liver diseases, heart attack and stroke.

Is Nespresso or Keurig better?

Single-serve coffee machines may be one of the best modern-day kitchen appliances for a number of different households. Whether you live alone, with a roommate who opts for tea or with a partner who’s on a completely different sleep schedule, it’s nice having the option to quickly and easily brew one cup of joe at a time.

There are two popular staples out there: Nespresso and Keurig. While both are convenient and easy to use, they both have their own brewing methods, catering to different environments and coffee drinkers. So which one should you get?

Nespresso

Nespresso machines are single-serve espresso machines that come in various models, which are split between two lines: the Original line, which brews espresso only, and the VertuoLine, which brews espresso and coffee. In order to brew up a cup, it’s the same simple process no matter what model you choose. Just insert a capsule, press a few buttons and you’re set! A delicious cup of warm goodness to get your day started on the right foot.

The cost for Nespresso machines usually starts at around $150 for their less expensive models, around $250 for their mid-range options and $400-$500 for the more expensive versions.

Nespresso pros

These low-maintenance machines are easy to use and don’t require the extra hassle of grinding up beans as with other traditional espresso machines. This longlasting option allows everyday espresso drinkers to conveniently get their crema fix with every cup, every time.

Nespresso cons

Some users find the lack of alternative third-party capsule options to be limiting. A lot of hardcore espresso conesseurs will claim that Nespresso doesn’t taste as good as the espresso made from espresso machines. Also, since Nespresso pods are made of aluminum, they must be disposed of properly to avoid causing environmental harm.

Best Nespresso machines

Nespresso by Breville Essenza Mini Espresso Machine

What you should know: A great, inexpensive option that’s portable, easy to use and ideal for small spaces.

What you’ll love: In just 25 seconds, you can make a top-notch coffee or espresso drink with adjustable cup sizes and two programmable Espresso and Lungo buttons. It also includes an Aeroccino 3 milk frother, which is perfect for cappuccinos and lattes.

What you should consider: It can get a little loud while in the process of brewing.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Nespresso by De’Longhi VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine

What you should know: A #1 best-seller that makes coffee and espresso in just 15 seconds.

What you’ll love: One of the more popular Nespresso models, this mid-level option makes single and double espressos. It also includes a complimentary set of Nespresso Vertuo capsules.

What you should consider: There have been some reviews indicating the liquid doesn’t get hot enough.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Nespresso by Breville CitiZ Espresso Maker

What you should know: An ideal pick for large families and households, this Nespresso boasts a variety of fun functions and comes in a modern design.

What you’ll love: Features of this model include a unique 19-bar extraction system and an automatic standby mode, as well as a versatile folding cup tray that accommodates taller single serve coffee or espresso cups.

What you should consider: Though worth its weight in gold, it does fall on the pricer end of the spectrum.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Keurig

Available in over 50 different models, Keurig coffee makers offer a wide array of brewing options for all different types of coffee drinkers. Unlike Nespresso machines, Keurigs use pods instead of capsules to brew their coffee. Keurig has partnered with other brands to produce different kinds of k-pods, which serves as another main difference between Nespresso machines.

There are a few main Keurig models worth mentioning. The Keurig Classic series serves as your most basic option of quickly brewing up one cup of coffee. The Keurig Plus series can brew up to four cups at a time. The commercial models are much larger machines and are usually found in offices or in customer waiting rooms.

Depending on the type of model you purchase, Keurigs will generally cost you anywhere from $100-$200.

Keurig pros

A lot of Keurig models feature quiet brew technology, water filtration, energy saving modes and digital displays. K-cups also have an airtight seal that locks out humidity, air and moisture, ensuring freshness for every cup.

Keurig cons

While some of their newer VUE cups are recyclable, Keurig K-cup pods are not, making them less environmentally friendly. The other, arguably biggest, drawback for Keurigs is their inability to brew espresso.

Best Keurig machines

Keurig K-Duo Plus Single Serve & Carafe Coffee Maker

What you should know: An all-time customer favorite that offers versatile options, catering to anyone whose coffee preferences change daily.

What you’ll love: Able to brew in four different cup sizes, this stainless steel coffee maker includes a 12-cup thermal carafe and mesh reusable ground coffee filter. It provides a strong brew and programmable carafe auto-brew.

What you should consider: Some users have reported the coffee doesn’t stay warm for too long in the thermal.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker

What you should know: An affordable choice if you’re seeking something a simple and durable go-to.

What you’ll love: A highly-rated staple that comes with 40 assorted K-cup pods and a large 48 oz. water reservoir, allowing you to brew over five cups before having to refill.

What you should consider: Some customers have complained about the machine making loud noises.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Keurig K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker

What you should know: A perfect pick for hot and cold coffee drinkers alike, boasting a full five-star rating with over 30,000 positive Amazon reviews.

What you’ll love: This versatile model features multiple brew sizes, a strong brew button, hot water on demand and a 75 ounce water reservoir, allowing you to up to eight cups without having to refill. Best of all, what makes this one most unique is its iced setting, providing the option of delicious iced coffee.

What you should consider: This one is on the pricer side compared to other single-serve Keurigs.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Should you get a Nespresso or a Keurig?

The choice between buying a Nespresso machine or a Keurig coffee maker is pretty simple. If you enjoy espresso-based drinks (and aren’t an espresso snob), a Nespresso machine is probably the way to go. On the flip side, if you prefer mostly coffee, but still want access to multiple flavors and styles, a Keurig is likely the choice for you.

