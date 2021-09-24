The best Nespresso OriginalLine capsule

All Nespresso OriginalLine capsules are the same size, but some require different amounts of water. Using the precise amount of water for each capsule is key to achieving the ideal flavor and aroma in your cup of espresso.

Which Nespresso OriginalLine capsule is best?

If you need a jolt of caffeine to get you out of bed in the morning, a coffee pod machine can help you start your day even faster. The Nespresso OriginalLine of single-serve coffee pod machines offers an enticing variety of espressos for every type of coffee lover. From foamy lattes to traditional espresso to sweet treats, you can find a Nespresso capsule to match your taste.

If you’re looking for exquisite espresso capsules with various flavor options, the Nespresso Ispirazione Espresso Variety Pack is the top choice.

What to know before you buy Nespresso OriginalLine capsules

Beyond needing the correct machinery to brew Nespresso OriginalLine capsules, it’s helpful to think about what types of espresso you like before buying a whole pack. Also, if you enjoy a cup of espresso every day, you may want to buy a larger pack of capsules or even schedule monthly deliveries so you never run out. For more details, check out the complete Nespresso OriginalLine capsules buying guide from BestReviews.

Type of espresso machine

To use Nespresso OriginalLine capsules, you’ll need to have a Nespresso OriginalLine machine. These espresso machines accept OriginalLine capsules, known for producing classic espresso quantities and flavors through high-pressure extraction.

If you have a VertuoLine Nespresso machine, these systems use a different technology that spins each capsule to extract the espresso. Since the machine is different, the capsules are also different. VertuoLine capsules can range in size and are more comparable to a cup of drip coffee.

Type of capsule

Nespresso offers a wide variety of flavors across four main types of espresso capsules. Ispirazione capsules are rich, strong and reminiscent of classic Italian espresso. Espresso and Lungo capsules offer a lighter roast, along with decaf options. Master Origins capsules come from various origins selected for their specific flavors and aromas, creating a more distinct cup. Finally, Barisa Creations are a line of Nespresso capsules that are perfect for creating milk drinks like lattes and cappuccinos. These are generally special or limited varieties flavored with chocolate, vanilla or caramel.

Roast level

The intensity of the espresso flavor partially comes from the roast level. Every Nespresso capsule has an intensity rating from 1 (weakest) to 12 (strongest). Most capsules feature grounds roasted between 6-10.

Cup size

All Nespresso OriginalLine capsules are the same size, but some require different amounts of water. Using the precise amount of water for each capsule is key to achieving the ideal flavor and aroma in your cup of espresso.

Ristretto calls for the least amount of water at 0.84 ounces. These aren’t common in OriginalLine capsules but are ideal for a quick, energetic sip. Espresso capsules produce the typical 1.34-ounce cup you’d expect. Lungo capsules use more water to brew 3.7 ounces of a deep dark cup. These capsules are more akin to drip coffee.

Number of capsules

When searching for OriginalLine capsules, you’ll notice bulk packs in groups of 30, 50 or 100. While you can often find more flavor variety in larger packs, there isn’t much of a discount for buying in bulk.

What to look for in quality Nespresso OriginalLine capsules

The most important factor to consider when looking at OriginalLine Capsules is the different aromas. Take note of what you enjoy about your favorite cups of espresso and look for those flavors and aromas in Nespresso capsules.

Aroma

Three categories of aroma notes delineate the difference between Nespresso drinks.

Fruity and flowery notes indicate a lighter roast with citrus or cherry scents. Capsules with these notes are comparable to a breakfast blend that’s light and easy to drink any time of day.

Balanced notes nod to a medium roast that isn’t too dark or too sweet. These blends can smell like honey or cereal.

Intense aromas indicate a dark roast and can bring up notes of spices, woods or chocolate. For those who love a dark roast, selecting capsules marked as Intense is a good place to start.

How much you can expect to spend on Nespresso OriginalLine capsules

You can find most Nespresso OriginalLine capsules in packs of 50 for $30-$40. Less and more expensive packs are available, depending on the amount of capsules in each pack.

Nespresso OriginalLine capsules FAQ

Can I recycle Nespresso OriginalLine capsules after using them?

A. Yes. All Nespresso OriginalLine capsules are made of aluminum and can be recycled in a couple of ways. You can drop off used capsules at a recycling facility or a Nespresso store. Nespresso has also partnered with UPS, Staples and Office Depot to coordinate collection and drop-off points.

How much caffeine is in a Nespresso OriginalLine capsule?

A. Each capsule has around 80 milligrams of caffeine, though it varies by specific flavors and roasts. Health experts advise restricting your caffeine intake to less than 300 milligrams per day.

What are the best Nespresso OriginalLine capsules to buy?

Top Nespresso OriginalLine capsules

Nespresso Ispirazione Espresso Variety Pack

What you need to know: This 100-count variety pack has flavors and roast levels for everyone to enjoy.

What you’ll love: WIth 10 different varieties of capsules and caffeine levels, this pack is great for trying different flavors or pleasing a crowd. Most roast levels are in the mid-range, producing a rich and smooth espresso with a frothy crema. Each pod brews a 1.35-ounce cup.

What you should consider: The wide variety of capsules in the pack means that not every flavor will be your favorite.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Nespresso OriginalLine capsules for the money

Nespresso Ispirazione Medium & Dark Roast Variety Pack

What you need to know: For coffee drinkers who love a darker roast, this pack offers only the best medium and dark roast capsules.

What you’ll love: Medium and dark roast capsules range in intensity from 5 to 10. At this deeper roast level, the flavor is indulgent and rich, brewed with beans from Central and South America. Each pod brews a traditional 1.35-ounce cup of espresso.

What you should consider: Since the pack is a pre-selected group of capsules, you don’t have the option to choose which varieties you want in your pack.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Nespresso Barista Mild Roast Variety Pack

What you need to know: For anyone who wants a sweeter espresso drink, these flavored capsules offer an intense cup of creamy treats.

What you’ll love: Flavored espresso capsules include hints of Vanilla Éclair, Caramel Crème Brûlée and Cocoa Truffle. These irresistible brews pack a strong flavor and are best with frothed milk as a latte or cappuccino. Each pod brews a standard 1.35-ounce cup of espresso.

What you should consider: Some customers say it may be too sweet to drink by itself.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

