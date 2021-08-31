The best accessories for your Nespresso machine

Nespresso’s design uses aeration to bring out the maximum smooth flavor, with a superior crema foam.

Which Nespresso machine accessories are the best?

Nespresso machines are the kind of coffee pod machines a true coffee enthusiast prefers. The unique brewing method produces a smooth coffee that is easy to enjoy. The Nespresso machine uses coffee or espresso pods, which preserve the coffee aroma for high-quality freshness. Like any kitchen appliance, the Nespresso machine can be enhanced with accessories to aid with organization, cleaning and drinking.

What is a Nespresso machine?

A Nespresso machine is a coffee brewing machine that uses single-serve pods of specially roasted, ground and encapsulated coffee or espresso beans. One pod inserts into the device, piercing the capsule. Water is then forced against a heating element at high pressure and results in a single cup of hot coffee per use. Eric Favre invented the Nespresso machine in 1975 after he noticed coffee that had more water and air forced into it drew out a better flavor from the beans. The coffee’s greater oxidation levels also created a better crema (the foam on top of espresso), making an all-around better coffee experience.

Nespresso is a premium-priced coffee, with all of its beans roasted, ground and packaged in Switzerland. Nespresso machines and coffee pods are sold across the world.

Which accessories are essential for a Nespresso machine?

You can purchase several accessories to enhance the Nespresso coffee or espresso drinking experience. Since Nespresso utilizes small pods, many people find it necessary to organize their pods through the many organizational tools available.

Like any machine, Nespresso machines need regular cleaning. An accessory kit helps keep it running in prime condition.

Special cups designed to enhance the Nespresso drinking experience are optional. Still, those with exceptional taste will be able to tell the difference these cups bring to each sip of coffee or espresso.

Organization accessories

Nespresso pods vary slightly in size but are small enough where you’ll want to corral them together in an organized fashion. There are many configurations for the Nespresso organization. One of the most space-efficient options is the Nespresso pod drawer, which features space on top for the Nespresso machine itself. There is an ease of access when the pods are within reach of the machine. Different Nespresso pod drawers hold different amounts, generally 30-50 pods. When looking at a Nespresso pod organizer, make sure it fits your specific type of pod. One drawback to the drawer is you can’t see all the pods without opening it all the way.

Glass jars can show off the beautiful colors of the pods, and they make it easy to see when your supply is running low.

A Nespresso pod rack, or carousel, is best for small spaces that take advantage of vertical storage. Depending on the size, a Nespresso pod rack often has a swivel base and can hold between 20 and 50 pods. Visually, it’s easy to see what flavor and quantity of pods are available at any time. These carousels can be a fun and convenient way to store Nespresso pods.

Cleaning accessories

For Nespresso machines with a predefined cleaning function, that alone is good for basic maintenance. However, depending on the type of water in your area, the Nespresso machine may need to have a descaling treatment performed every three months or 300 pods, whichever occurs first. Descaling is as simple as adding a solution to the water tank. It removes the limescale and mineral buildup that occurs in the water in some water pipes.

Following a regular descaling regime will keep a Nespresso machine running at peak performance. Cleaning will keep the temperature, flow and taste running optimally in the machine. Always check your specific machine’s instructions for tips and tricks on how to keep it operating correctly.

Mugs and cups

Most people like to drink their coffee hot. A quality cup will help maintain the temperature for as long as possible, ideally, for the duration it takes to drink the entire mug.

Insulated mugs and double-walled glasses are the most frequently used vessels for swilling Nespresso. These scientifically designed types of glassware keep the beverage the same temperature as when you initially poured it into the glass.

A Nespresso machine is an investment for a coffee connoisseur. The extra parts and accessories serve to enhance the user’s experience. From selecting the right pod on a dark, early morning to taking the time to clean it thoroughly on a weekend afternoon, choosing the right Nespresso accessories can take the coffee-drinking experience from ordinary to special.

What Nespresso accessories should I get?

Top Nespresso pod organizers

Nifty Nespresso Carousel Pod Rack in Chrome

What you need to know: Store your Nespresso pods in a spinning rack so you can easily find your favorite flavors.

What you’ll love: It holds up to 40 Nespresso pods.

What you should consider: Make sure it is compatible with your machine’s specific pods.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Prepara Espresso Capsule Carousel

What you need to know: Take advantage of the vertical space on your kitchen counter with this tall, stately Nespresso pod rack.

What you’ll love: It holds up to 30 Nespresso pods.

What you should consider: This option is only for the Nespresso OriginalLine machine pods.

Where to buy: Sold by Williams Sonoma

Mind Reader Anchor Nespresso Pod Drawer

What you need to know: This option holds more than a month’s worth of pods in an easy-to-organize drawer.

What you’ll love: It holds up to 50 Nespresso pods.

What you should consider: Reviewers state this unit does not hold Vertuo pods well.

Where to buy: Sold by Bed Bath & Beyond

Coffee Pod Holder

What you need to know: Store your Nespresso pods in a classy holder with a conveniently angled opening for easy access.

What you’ll love: The rubbed bronze finish looks understated yet classy.

What you should consider: It’s harder to organize multiple flavors or coffee types in this container.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Large-Capacity Polygon Coffee Pod Holder

What you need to know: Keep your Nespresso pods together in a modern-looking glass polygon jar.

What you’ll love: It takes up less space than other types of Nespresso pod organizers.

What you should consider: The pods aren’t lined up or stacked neatly like other pod organizers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

DecoBros Crystal Tempered Glass Nespresso Storage Drawer

What you need to know: See all of your Nespresso pods with this glass-topped pod organizer.

What you’ll love: Save space by putting the Nespresso pods underneath the machine in a drawer.

What you should consider: It can take up a lot of counter space.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Nespresso cleaning solutions

Universal Descaling Solution

What you need to know: Mineral build-up can affect a Nespresso machine’s output, and regular descaling helps it run smoother.

What you’ll love: Each bottle contains enough descaler for two uses.

What you should consider: You’ll want to descale your Nespresso machine every 2-3 months.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Coffee Machine Descaler

What you need to know: Remove limescale from the inside of your Nespresso machine with this descaler concentrate.

What you’ll love: You can use this unit in any coffee machine that needs descaling.

What you should consider: It takes up to 12 cycles to rinse the machine after descaling.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Nespresso glassware

JoyJolt Double Insulated Espresso Mugs

What you need to know: These double-walled mugs keep coffee hot longer than regular mugs, and keep hands cool.

What you’ll love: The double-walled glasses suspend the liquid within for a unique optical effect.

What you should consider: These mugs are made of glass and may not travel well.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Nespresso Collection Cup and Saucer

What you need to know: Admire the crema atop a perfect pull of Nespresso with these clear tempered glass mugs.

What you’ll love: Both the glasses and stainless steel saucer are dishwasher safe.

What you should consider: The saucers are not safe to use in a microwave.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Nespresso Disposable Paper Cups

What you need to know: Disposable Nespresso branded cups are insulated to keep the coffee hot and your hand from getting too hot.

What you’ll love: When you need your Nespresso on the go, these cups are a perfect size.

What you should consider: These cups do not come with lids.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

