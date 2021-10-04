Nespresso Pixie vs. Nespresso Citiz: Which machine should I get?

Which Nespresso single-serve coffee machine is better?

Nespresso offers high-end, single-serve coffee machines that use coffee capsules or pods to revolutionize the way coffee is made and consumed. The Nespresso Pixie and Nespresso CitiZ are two of the brand’s well-known machines. Both function in a similar way to offer great-tasting coffee people can’t get enough of.

Unlike larger machines, the Nespresso Pixie and the CitiZ produce smaller amounts of coffee or shots of espresso, compatible with Nespresso original capsules. Although they’re quite similar, these coffee makers do have some key differences that are worth noting.

Nespresso Pixie

The Nespresso Pixie is a compact, lightweight machine that’s convenient for those who enjoy a shot of espresso or single-serve coffee at home. This machine offers up to 19 bars of pressure, which is what’s needed to pierce the coffee pods or capsules and release the contents. It comes with a two-button interface and has the option to program different brew sizes. The Nespresso Pixie also has a removable water reservoir for easy cleaning and replacement.

This coffee maker comes in two main designs. There’s the Nespresso by De’Longhi Pixie Espresso Machine, which comes with an Aeroccino milk frother. The original Nespresso Pixie by Breville has a slightly different design and doesn’t come with a milk frother. The cost ranges from about $219-$300.

Nespresso Pixie pros

This machine has a streamlined, metallic appearance that complements nearly any kitchen aesthetic.

It’s lightweight and portable.

It takes under 30 seconds to heat up.

The water reservoir holds 23.8 ounces.

There’s a light indicator that lets you know when the water tank is low.

It weighs a little over six pounds.

The used coffee capsule container can hold up to 11 capsules at once.

There are two programmable buttons, which come preset to brew a 3.7-ounce lungo shot and a 1.35-ounce espresso shot, respectively.

It’s compatible with Nespresso original capsules and brews rich, delicious coffee.

There’s an auto-off function designed to save power.

This machine has an automatic descaling and cleaning cycle that takes approximately 15 minutes to complete.

It comes with a one-year warranty.

The cord is over 2.5 feet long, which lets it reach distant outlets.

Nespresso offers a free recycling program for used aluminum coffee pods.

Nespresso Pixie cons

The original Nespresso Pixie doesn’t come with a milk frother, so it can’t make things like lattes or cappuccinos. However, it is compatible with the Aeroccino milk frother.

Other coffee makers may be more durable.

Due to the placement of the water tank, it can be tricky to check the current water level and refill it without removing it completely or turning the machine around.

Although it’s relatively budget-friendly, there are less expensive coffee makers out there.

The lever can be a little tricky to use.

The Nespresso Pixie brews small cups of coffee, so it’s not ideal for those who prefer a larger cup.

This machine doesn’t come with many additional features, so those who want something fancier or with more customization may want to look elsewhere.

Nespresso CitiZ

Like the Nespresso Pixie, the Nespresso CitiZ is a convenient machine for those who want a small cup of coffee or a shot of espresso. It has a larger water tank than the Pixie, which makes a slight but noticeable difference when it comes to how much espresso it can brew. The machine itself comes in a variety of colors and has a more vintage appearance than the Nespresso Pixie.

The Nespresso CitiZ comes in several models, which all look and function similarly. At around $270, you can get the CitiZ with a built-in Aeroccino. For $250, you can instead get the stand-alone Nespresso CitiZ, which is a little smaller and lighter weight.

Nespresso CitiZ pros

The Nespresso CitiZ’s water reservoir has a 34-ounce capacity, making it slightly larger than the Pixie.

This machine has programmable buttons for different brewing sizes.

Like the Pixie, this machine has a power-saving option that turns off the machine after nine or 30 minutes of it being idle.

It only takes 25 seconds to heat up, which is the same as the Nespresso Pixie.

It’s fast, convenient and compact.

This machine can hold up to 11 used coffee capsules or pods at a time.

Overall, it’s more user-friendly than the Nespresso Pixie and other single-serve machines.

It’s also compatible with Nespresso original capsules.

Nespresso CitiZ cons

There’s no light to indicate the water level.

It’s pricier than other coffee machines.

At 8.93 pounds, the Nespresso CitiZ is heavier than the Nespresso Pixie.

It’s not designed for large coffee cups.

The drip tray is difficult to remove, which makes cleaning a challenge.

It has a cheaper look than the Pixie, though its overall quality is similar.

The model that comes with a milk frother has a larger base that may not fit on all countertops.

Other Nespresso coffee makers

If you’re interested in other Nespresso machines, here are some to consider.

Nespresso Vertuo Next Espresso Machine by Breville

Lightweight and more affordable than the Nespresso Pixie or CitiZ, this coffee maker comes with a built-in milk frother for a variety of beverage options. It has a sleek design and is made from recycled materials, which makes it eco-friendly. The water tank can hold 37 ounces of water, but the machine itself is still compact enough to fit in small spaces. Unlike other machines, this model comes with a variety of coffee and espresso cup sizes, ranging from five to 18 ounces. It can also make a double espresso.

Sold by Amazon

Nespresso VertuoPlus Espresso Machine by Breville

A slightly older but still high-performing model, this single-serve machine has a 40-ounce water tank and can brew anything from espresso to double espresso to alto. It is easy to both use and clean, and it only takes 15 seconds to heat up. It can also store up to 17 used capsules and is compatible with the Nespresso Capsules VertuoLine.

Sold by Amazon

Nespresso Original Espresso Machine by De’Longhi

With the option for a milk frother, this machine serves high-grade, single-serve coffee and espresso. Like the Nespresso Pixie, it has up to 19 bars of pressure for nearly any type of coffee. It also has a folding drip tray for larger cups. Weighing in at just over five pounds, this machine makes nine single-serve cups of delicious coffee at a time, thanks to its 24-ounce water reservoir.

Sold by Amazon

Nespresso Creatista Plus Espresso Machine by Breville

This machine has a more premium design than other single-serve coffee makers. It also has a larger water tank and a built-in milk frother. The settings are adjustable and customizable and the interface is highly user-friendly. This coffee maker can brew single-serve coffee and espresso with ease.

Sold by Amazon, Macy’s and Bed, Bath and Beyond

Should you get Nespresso Pixie or Nespresso CitiZ?

The Nespresso Pixie is a great option if you’re looking for an affordable single-serve machine that can make premium espresso in small portions. If you don’t mind the slightly higher price point and want something that offers better overall user experience, go with the Nespresso CitiZ instead.

