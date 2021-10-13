How to descale a Nespresso machine

Your Nespresso machine is a great way to stay conveniently caffeinated, so be sure to descale it periodically to keep it running at peak performance.

Tips to keep your Nespresso machine clean

For any fan of caffeine or warm beverages, grabbing a coffee in the morning can help set the tone for the rest of the day. Using a Nespresso machine from the comfort of home can help save both money and time as opposed to going to a cafe. To make sure that it is in top shape, remember to descale it. As with most products, it’s important to properly clean the machine and follow the directions of each descaler to avoid ingesting the actual cleaning products.

Why you need to descale a Nespresso machine

Descaling your Nespresso machine helps you to avoid finding buildup that can ruin or lessen the performance of the machine. Descaling the machine also helps to avoid corrosion in the machine. Maintenance and prevention are two of the most important ways to help ensure a long and useful lifespan for your Nespresso machine.

What does it mean to descale a Nespresso machine?

Descaling means that you help to remove the limescale and other pesky buildups from the Nespresso machine. Limescale is a deposit that is mostly made from calcium carbonate and it comes mostly from a combination of calcium and magnesium.

How often you should descale a Nespresso machine

According to Nespresso, the Nespresso machines can be cleaned about twice a year. Other recommendations claim that the machine can be cleaned about every three months. The need to descale a machine depends on how hard your water is. Hard water refers to the number of minerals within the water and not so much about the range of water pressure, as the name would imply.

Do you need to purchase a specific type of descaler?

Many descaling tools are relatively interchangeable so that means that you generally do not need to purchase a descaling type specifically made by Nespresso. There are various products available on the market that are created to help descale single-serve coffee and beverage products such as the Nespresso machine. There are descaling products that vary from liquids to powders to obtain the desired outcome. Like most products that can be ingested, it’s important to read the label to better understand the ingredients or possible allergens.

A more affordable option that can help descale a machine is vinegar. Vinegar helps to remove and eat away calcium carbonate, which is something that’s in limestone. You can use other household items to descale, too, or you can buy specially-formulated products.

What you need to buy to descale a Nespresso machine

There are several choices available for descaling a Nespresso machine. One option that is available for purchase is as simple as a capsule. These capsule products only require the ability to follow instructions. Descaling a Nespresso machine is a process that can be as intensive as you desire, depending on your budget and personal concerns about preventing buildup.

Best options to descale a Nespresso machine

Impresa Descaler

This coffee machine descaler is made in the United States and comes in a pack of two. The bottles each come with eight ounces and each bottle holds two uses. The formula can be used with most single-use machines.

Gourmesso Cleaning Capsules for Nespresso Machines Cleaning Kit

The cleaning capsules come in a pack of ten and are compatible with the original machines. Follow instructions and do not drink the contents from the cleaning capsules. This product comes with a satisfaction guarantee.

Nespresso Descaling Solution

The descaling set includes two packets that are both 100 milliliters. The item weighs just under ten ounces and it works with most models of the Nespresso machine.

Essential Values Universal Descaling Solution

This descaling solution comes in a variety of purchasing options that offer different size selections that range from one to four bottles at a time. The liquid is fragrance-free and each bottle holds enough for two uses.

Urnex Dezcal Coffee and Espresso Machine Descaler

This powder descaler is compatible with many machines and removes buildup. Follow instructions and pay attention to the measurements, such as one ounce for every 32 ounces in the water container.

De’Longhi EcoDecalk Descaler

This descaler is eco-friendly and made with lactic acid. Each bottle includes about five cleanings. The product can be purchased individually or in packs of two. The descaler weighs a little over one pound and the bottles are made from recyclable material.

