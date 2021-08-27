Best mini coffee grinder

If you’re using a grinder with blades, make sure to pulse the beans instead of blending them for a more even grind and better taste.

Which mini coffee grinders are best?

Mini coffee grinders are perfect for coffee connoisseurs looking to travel with their grinder or even to save some counter space at home. These miniature appliances are ideal for grinding one cup’s worth of fresh beans for the best taste.

Choosing the right mini coffee grinder is almost as important as picking your coffee beans, as the method of grinding can affect the flavor and feel of your coffee. Our top choice, the Porlex Mini Stainless Steel Coffee Grinder, is a manual burr grinder that can handle coarse ground coffee for a French press style brew or fine ground coffee for espresso.

What to know before you buy a mini coffee grinder

Manual vs. automatic mini coffee grinders

There are two types of mini coffee grinders: manual and automatic.

Manual grinders are more portable and you can use them anywhere. Most manual grinders even have a detachable hand crank for added portability. It’s more common for manual grinders to use the burr method for grinding beans.

Automatic or electric mini coffee grinders require outlets to use them and are normally more useful at home. Most electric coffee grinders use blades to quickly grind coffee beans and work similarly to blenders. However, you can find electric or automatic burr grinders as well. For more information on different types of coffee grinders, check out the review on coffee grinders on BestReviews.

Burr vs. blade coffee grinders

The two types of coffee bean grinders include those with a burr grinding system and those that use blades.

With a burr grinder, you’ll have more control over the coarseness of your coffee. The coarseness of your grounds is determined by the width of the space between the two grinding burrs. As every bean passes through the burrs, you’ll have an even grind. Burr grinders are better for grinding one to two cups of beans at a time.

With a blade grinder, coffee beans grind up with metal blades that oscillate much like a blender. In order to get your desired grounds, you’ll have to pulse the beans in the grinder yourself while keeping an eye out for the coarseness. Some blade grinders won’t grind as evenly as burr grinders, but they are faster and more capable of grinding large amounts of coffee beans at a time. Blade grinders are normally louder than their burr grinder counterparts.

Capacity

Every mini coffee grinder has a different capacity for how many beans you can put in at a time. Electric grinders often boast a larger capacity than their manual grinder counterparts, meaning you can grind all your coffee beans at once.

What to look for in a quality mini coffee grinder

Separate bowl for wet grinding

Electric mini coffee grinders sometimes come with a separate bowl and blade for wet grinding or grinding small veggies and wet spices, such as fresh herbs. This feature offers a lot of versatility to your coffee grinder, as you can swap out the wet bowl and blade with your regular dry bowl for coffee. You’ll never have to worry about cross-contamination.

Ceramic burrs vs. metal burrs

Ceramic burrs are becoming more and more popular for grinding coffee, as they conduct less heat and don’t alter the flavor of the coffee beans. They should also last longer than their metal counterparts, because they won’t rust.

Portability and storability

If you’re looking for a mini coffee grinder that you can use anywhere, go for a manual grinder. Most manual grinders have a detachable hand crank for added portability.

If you want an electric grinder, be sure it comes with some sort of built-in cord storage system for extra storability at home.

How much you can expect to spend on a mini coffee grinder

Mini coffee grinders can range from about $15-$60, depending on the brand and features. Manual grinders often cost less than electric grinders.

Mini coffee grinder FAQ

Are electric mini coffee grinders easy to clean?

A. In short, yes. Most electric mini coffee grinders come with accessories, such as a brush, to help clean it after use. They also have detachable blades for easy washing in the sink or dishwasher. Be sure to check the washing instructions on your specific model.

Can you use manual mini coffee grinders to blend spices or nuts?

A. This depends on your specific manual coffee grinder, but if your grinder uses ceramic burrs, it’s meant for coffee beans only. Ceramic burrs can break if you try to grind harder items with them, such as certain types of nuts.

What’s the best mini coffee grinder to buy?

Top mini coffee grinder

Porlex Mini Stainless Steel Coffee Grinder

What you need to know: This manual mini coffee grinder is ideal for anyone looking to have evenly ground coffee beans while on the go.

What you’ll love: The stainless steel design is sleek, and the ceramic burrs won’t change the flavor of your coffee beans. The handle is detachable, adding to the portability of the grinder.

What you should consider: The handle’s detachability can be a con for some.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top mini coffee grinder for the money

Hamilton Beach Fresh Grind Electric Coffee Grinder

What you need to know: This mini coffee grinder is perfect for anyone looking for a quality coffee grinder to keep at home.

What you’ll love: This is a great value coffee grinder that works quietly and efficiently. It’s easy to wash and comes with built-in storage for the cord.

What you should consider: The cord length is a bit short, but if you use it as your go-to countertop grinder, this may not be a problem.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

KRUPS Ultimate Super Silent 3-in-1 Grinder

What you need to know: This grinder is perfect for anyone in the market for a more versatile grinder that can handle both grinding and wet chopping.

What you’ll love: This mini coffee grinder is quieter than the competition and comes with useful features, such as its innovative blade technology that ensures an even grind.

What you should consider: It’s a little pricier than comparable models.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

