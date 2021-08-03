Best Irish coffee mugs

The Irish coffee drink was created in the 1940s in or around Dublin, Ireland, as a warm respite for cold and weary travelers stuck in an airport following harsh weather, and introduced to America via San Francisco’s Buena Vista Café.

Which Irish coffee mugs are best?

When the weather is cold and you need a little pick-me-up, there are few libations as effective as a warm Irish coffee — sweet, smooth and boozy. All it takes is a spirit, a liqueur, fresh-brewed coffee and a whip cream topper, all in its signature glass mug. It’s an ideal mug for all of your hot beverages, boozy or not, including hot toddies, mulled cider and wine, cappuccinos and hot chocolates. But before you spend your hard-earned cash on a new set of Irish coffee mugs, make sure you’re committing to the best in quality and style to ensure your experience stays warm and cozy.

What to know before you buy Irish coffee mugs

An Irish coffee mug has a few standard characteristics, like an ear-shaped handle, an elevated curvy body and a wide and heavy base. In most cases, it’s made from clear glass or another heat-treated material that ensures your coffee stays warm longer.

Quantity

If you’re looking to host friends or family for a brunch or similar get-together, Irish coffee mugs are typically available in sets of four or more. For the best value, look for sets of two or more because solo mugs are usually more expensive.

Size

The standard size of an Irish coffee mug is 8-8.5 ounces in volume, but there are plenty of oversized or mini mugs that could suit your needs. Keep in mind, if you change the size of the mug, you’ll have to make appropriate changes to your recipe.

Style

Irish coffee mugs are typically designed with a curvy mug top and ear-shaped handle, elevated slightly by a pedestal base and bottom-weighted for stability. However, there are plenty of modern designs and classy variations that give them a distinguished look that isn’t reminiscent of restaurant glassware. Others come with unique etchings, traditional Celtic symbols and other flourishes.

What to look for in quality Irish coffee mugs

Materials

Most Irish coffee mugs are made from clear glass. Look for tempered or heat-treated glasses for higher heat retention and durability. Others are made with stainless steel or ceramic material, both with their advantages and drawbacks. Newer glass models may also be double-walled for extra heat retention and a unique visual element.

Components

One of the most essential elements of a good Irish coffee mug is a weighted base that prevents spills and breaks, as well as a well-adhered handle. Make sure your handle isn’t too small or oddly placed on the glass to reduce the potential for breakage even further. The curved shape of the glass is not a necessity, but a flared lip at the top provides more surface area for the whipped cream topper.

Extras

Some Irish coffee mugs are available as part of a larger set of glassware or ceramic serving wares, like teapots. Keep an eye out for any ways to increase your value with extras like coasters as well.

How much you can expect to spend on Irish coffee mugs

Irish coffee mugs are typically available in sets that cost $20-$40, although some individual novelty glasses run for $15-$20. Antique sets and fancier models made from expensive glass can surpass $50.

Irish coffee mugs FAQ

Are Irish coffee mugs dishwasher-safe?

A. Irish coffee mugs made of glass should always be dishwasher-safe, but make sure they are stable and durable enough to withstand a wash cycle with your other glassware and dishware. If your mug is made from another material, check the manufacturer’s information first or stick to hand-washing.

How do I make Irish coffee?

A. Preheat your mug with hot water. After discarding the water, add 1 ounce of Irish whiskey, a half-ounce of Irish cream or similar liqueur and 2 teaspoons of brown or raw sugar to the glass. Stir to incorporate the sugar with the liquor before adding freshly brewed coffee, leaving a half-inch of room below the rim. Top with whipped cream and any other flourishes. For a boozier beverage, use 1.5 ounces of Irish whiskey.

What’s the best Irish coffee mug to buy?

Top Irish coffee mugs

Libbey 8 ½ Ounce Irish Coffee Mug Set

What you need to know: This four-piece set is made in the USA by Libbey, the premier foodservice glassware company, and is the archetypical Irish coffee mug in appearance and function.

What you’ll love: Dishwasher-safe, classic visual appeal, durable glass.

What you should consider: Durable glass is still breakable.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Irish coffee mugs for the money

Anchor Hocking Irish Coffee Mug Set of 12

What you need to know: This set gives you a great bang for the buck if you’re planning on hosting a large group or if you just want to keep plenty of good Irish coffee glasses on hand.

What you’ll love: It’s durable, dishwasher-safe and has a semi-traditional design. Made in the USA.

What you should consider: Customers have reported broken glass in transit.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Libbey Kona Glass Coffee Mug Set

What you need to know: For a more modern look, these clear glasses are a sleek updated take on the traditional Irish coffee mug, plus they’re durable and dishwasher safe for quick, easy cleanup.

What you’ll love: Affordable, durable and well-suited for many warm drinks.

What you should consider: Not recommended for boiling-hot liquids or microwave use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Grasslands Road Novelty Irish Coffee Mug

What you need to know: This mug is a perfect gift for the Irish side of your family, featuring Celtic symbols, decorative designs and a traditional Irish blessing written on the back.

What you’ll love: Visually appealing and distinctive.

What you should consider: Expensive, not sold in a set.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Godinger Glass Coffee Mug Set

What you need to know: For a less-traditional style, these glass mugs feature a timeless and elegant design to make them stand out in a crowd of plain glassware.

What you’ll love: Visually appealing, non-traditional and very affordable.

What you should consider: No platform base and it is fragile.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

