Which blender should I get?

For most blenders, cleaning can be made easier by adding warm water and a drop of dish soap to the pitcher or other attachments.

Best blenders for your kitchen

Every kitchen can benefit from a reliable blender, but with several different kinds of blenders on the market, deciding which make and model best suits your lifestyle can be challenging. Whether you intend to make smoothies, soups, sauces, dips or all of the above, modern blenders are versatile and multi-functional appliances that can conquer many tasks. Available in various shapes, sizes, materials, power ratings and price points, we’ll help you find the perfect blender for whatever you’re planning to whip up.

Types of blenders

Blenders have come a long way since their debut in the 1920s. Standard countertop blenders are still a popular and dependable option. However, with the rise of immersion blenders and single-serve bullet-style blenders, there are multiple ways to achieve the blended texture and consistency you desire. We’ll provide some of our top picks so you can feel satisfied with your decision.

Countertop blenders

When you picture a blender, you most likely think of a classic countertop blender. This style is great for making everything from frozen drinks to creamy soups to sauces, and in some cases, can even be used to create dough and nut butter.

Ninja Professional Countertop Blender

A powerful countertop blender that features both a 72-ounce pitcher as well as two 16-ounce single-serve cups, this model from Ninja lets you mix up your favorite smoothie or shake and drink it directly from the blending cup. Available at Amazon, Macy’s and Kohl’s.

KitchenAid K400 Variable Speed Blender

Ice, nuts, fruits, and veggies don’t stand a chance against this KitchenAid model’s four asymmetrical blades. The main dial lets you select from five different speeds along with three preset modes and even a self-cleaning cycle that ensures your blades and pitcher are ready for their next use. Available at KitchenAid, Bed Bath & Beyond and Macy’s.

Oster Pro 1200 Blender with Glass Jar

The glass pitcher included with this Oster blender means no residual smells or stains will be left behind, especially when compared to plastic pitchers. Plus, the low price tag makes this a great budget option without sacrificing quality. Available at Amazon and Best Buy.

Hamilton Beach Power Elite Blender

The Power Elite is another budget-friendly option that features a dishwasher-safe glass pitcher. This 700-watt blender might not be as powerful as some others on our list, but it can still successfully crush ice and other frozen foods. Available at Amazon.

Vitamix Explorian Series E310 Blender

Vitamix is known for its powerful high-end blenders, and while the E310 model is more expensive than some, it offers excellent value for the price. Complete with 10 variable speeds, a pulse setting and rugged stainless steel blades, there’s not much this model can’t blend. Available at Amazon and Vitamix.

Bullet blenders

The bullet-style blender was created as a way to blend fruits and veggies, particularly for smoothies. While it is still the king of smoothie makers, bullet blenders can also be used for soups, salsas, purees and more.

Magic Bullet Blender

Being the original bullet blender, this 11-piece set is still one of the most popular low-cost options. If you’re looking for a convenient personal blender, the Magic Bullet is a perfect space-saving choice that’s great for people on the go. Available at Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Kohl’s.

NutriBullet Pro 900 Watt Blender

Slightly more powerful than the Magic Bullet, this 900-watt version quickly blends your ingredients without the mess. The blades may not be designed to crush ice, but they can still chop and pulverize most food products. Available at Macy’s, Kohl’s, Bed Bath & Beyond and Best Buy

NutriBullet Rx Blender

In addition to the increase in power, the NutriBullet Rx features other handy features, including a heating function to keep soups and sauces from cooling down before serving, as well as hands-free SMART technology. As with other NutriBullets, the Rx comes with additional pitchers and cups in multiple sizes. Available at Amazon and Best Buy.

Nutri Ninja Pro Compact Blender

This dishwasher-safe bullet blender has a sleek appearance that will blend well with most kitchen decor. Not just for smoothies, the Nutri Ninja Pro can crush ice, seeds and frozen fruits and vegetables. Available at Amazon and Best Buy.

Nutri Ninja Auto iQ Blender

With just a single touch, the Auto-iQ technology can provide a perfect blend to match your preference, whether it’s a chunky smoothie or smooth puree. Featuring a heavy-duty 1000 Watt motor, hard ice won’t be an issue for this workhorse. Available at Amazon, Kohl’s, and Wayfair.

Hand blenders

Also known as immersion blenders, this style of blender works by placing the immersion wand directly into your ingredients. Popular for soups and smoothies, they are convenient and great for kitchens with limited space.

Hamilton Beach Immersion Hand Blender

Featuring two different speed settings and three useful attachments, this affordable blender can chop, blend, mix or whisk. Once you’re done, simply throw the attachments in the dishwasher, and your cleanup process is finished. Available at Amazon.

KitchenAid Cordless Hand Blender

Being cordless means that this hand blender isn’t restricted to wall outlets, making it easy to blend wherever you need. The rechargeable lithium-ion battery is rated for up to 25 blends on a single charge. Available at Amazon, KitchenAid and Best Buy.

Breville Control Grip Immersion Blender

The ergonomic grip and bell-shaped base make this immersion blender easy to handle and efficient at chopping and blending. The stainless steel blades have 15-speed settings and are strong enough to crush ice, while the non-scratch base prevents them from damaging your pots and bowls. Available at Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond.

Cuisinart Smart Stick Hand Blender

This 300-watt hand blender is quieter than many competitors. The Smart Stick is long enough to reach into deep pots or containers to create an even consistency. With a mid-range price tag, this model is a good compromise between budget and high-end options. Available at Amazon and The Home Depot.

KOIOS 4-in-1 Hand Immersion Blender

The 12 speed presets and 800-watt motor add to the appeal of this multi-functional hand blender. With the included attachments, you could chop nuts, blend soups, whisk eggs and clean it all up within minutes. Available at Amazon.

Matthew Young writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.