What is the best countertop blender?

For the smoothest blend, start filling your blender jar with liquids or lighter ingredients and add heavier foods last. That helps all of the ingredients move more easily once you turn on the blender.

Which countertop blenders are best?

Whether you have a smoothie every morning, enjoy frozen cocktails at your parties, or like to whip up fresh sauces, soups, and dips, a countertop blender comes in handy for a variety of tasks in your kitchen.

A blender can obviously blend ingredients for a smooth, even mixture, but it can also crush ice for frozen cocktails and smoothies, emulsify dressings and sauces, and grind some spices and seeds. With some models, you can even grind harder foods like nuts, cheese, and grains.

To help you find the best countertop blender, we’ve reexamined recent countertop blender trends and have included two new high-performance blenders to our short list as well as a popular longtime favorite.

3 best countertop blenders

Our short list of favorite countertop blenders are all powerful enough to blend your favorite smoothie in a minute or less. See the end of this article for more details.

Vitamix Professional Series 750: A high-performance blender with plenty of bells and whistles from a premium name in the blender game. This model continues to hang onto our top spot despite its hefty price tag. NutriBullet Nutrient Extractor: A new entry on our list, this excellent and affordable personal-size blender is for anyone who only needs to mix up single servings and wants to maximize space. Cuisinart Hurricane Pro Peak HP Blender: Professional chefs love this powerful high-performance blender, which is a newcomer to our recommendations.

What to know before you buy a countertop blender

The most important thing to decide before you go shopping is what type of countertop blender best fits your needs. A conventional blender doesn’t offer many special features and usually has a less powerful motor, though it can still crush ice and pulverize fruit for milkshakes, smoothies, and frozen cocktails.

A high-performance blender has an array of special features and an extremely powerful motor with 1,000 watts or more. It’s not only perfect for smoothies and cocktails, it can grind hard ingredients like nuts and cheese, chop fruits and veggies, and even create enough heat to make hot soup. If you only need to make individual servings, a personal countertop blender that features a to-go cup rather than a standard blender jar may be your best option.

Nearly all countertop blenders feature multiple speeds, though some have as few as three while others can have up to 16. For most users, low, high, and pulse speed settings are sufficient. For added convenience, you may want a model with pre-programmed settings, which means you only have to press a single button and the blender chooses the perfect blending speed and time for your smoothie, shake, frozen cocktail, or other recipe.

You should ask yourself what type of controls you prefer. Many blenders feature push-button controls, which are easy to use but not so easy to clean. Digital touchpad controls are super easy to clean, though they can be a little more complicated to use. Some high-performance blenders have dial controls that allow for easy cleaning, but you usually have to turn the dial quite a bit to reach a chosen setting, making them less convenient.

Think about how large a blender you need. A conventional countertop blender usually has a jar that holds between 56 and 64 ounces, so it can work well for both small and large households. High-performance blender containers can often hold up to 80 ounces, making them ideal for large families or folks who entertain frequently. A personal blender’s container usually holds between 8 and 24 ounces, so they provide just one to two servings.

How much you can expect to spend on a countertop blender

When it comes to price, you can expect to spend between $20-$700 for a countertop blender. Personal blenders are the most affordable, ranging from $20-$60, while conventional countertop blenders typically cost between $20-$200, depending on their features. High-performance blenders are quite the investment, ranging from $400-$700.

Countertop blender FAQ

How long does a countertop blender usually last?

A. It depends on the model and how often you use it. A high-performance blender can last for up to 10 years, while personal and conventional models usually last between three and five years. If you use your blender daily, its motor may burn more quickly.

What type of motor wattage do I need from a countertop blender for completely chunk-free smoothies?

A. For smoothies, you want a blender with a 500- to 700-watt motor. It can effectively crush ice and pulverize fruit, so your smoothie isn’t chunky.

What is the best countertop blender to buy?

Top countertop blender

Vitamix Professional Series 750

What we like: Boasts a professional-grade 2.2-peak horsepower motor. Offers variable speeds and five pre-programmed settings. Comes with a 64-ounce low-profile jar that fits more easily on a counter.

What we dislike: Components aren’t dishwasher-safe. Very pricey, though you do get what you pay for.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top countertop blender for the money

NutriBullet Nutrient Extractor

What we like: Has a small, compact design that fits even in small kitchens. Has a powerful motor that can pulverize most ingredients. Comes with 24-ounce and 18-ounce cups. Cleans easily in the dishwasher.

What we dislike: Some buyers find the blender doesn’t last as long as they’d like.

Where to buy: Sold by Bed Bath & Beyond

Worth checking out

Cuisinart Hurricane Pro Peak HP Blender

What we like: Features a 3.5-peak horsepower motor and a 6-prong stainless steel blade to ensure everything is perfectly blended. Has a 64-ounce jar for extra-large portions and presets for soups and smoothies.

What we dislike: It’s tall, so it may not fit well under low cabinets.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

