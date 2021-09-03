The best Bamix blender

Bamix blenders usually weigh just over two pounds, so they’re extremely lightweight and easy to handle.

Which Bamix blenders are best?

Immersion blenders blend and emulsify, which means you won’t need to drag a large, noisy full-size blender out of the cabinet. You can even bring an immersion blender to the stovetop and blend soup or sauces right in the pot or pan. When it comes to immersion blenders, though, Bamix blenders are some of the best you can find.

Bamix blenders vary in power, speed and stick length, so determine which features will help you out most in the kitchen. If you’re looking for a truly versatile, powerful blender, the Bamix Pro-1 M150 Professional Series is the top option.

What to know before you buy a Bamix blender

Speeds

Bamix measures blender speed in revolutions per minute. The models range from 8000 rpm on the lowest speed setting for the 140-watt blenders to 15,000 rpm for the 200-watt models.

Most Bamix blenders have two speeds: low and high. However, the rpm rates for these speeds vary from model to model. Remember that a high speed isn’t always the best choice for every recipe. If you’re mixing liquids or delicate food that should be light and airy, a lower speed is a better option. However, for heavier, thicker foods, a faster speed usually is more effective. For more information, check out the full Bamix blender buying guide at BestReviews.

Power

Bamix blenders have motors that range in power from 140 to 200 watts. Full-size countertop blenders generally have 450 to 750 watts, so Bamix immersion blenders clearly don’t provide as much power. However, the lower wattage also means Bamix models aren’t as noisy and don’t vibrate as much, so they can work extremely well for fuss-free basic blending.

A Bamix blender with a lower-wattage motor running at a higher speed can be just as powerful as a higher-wattage model running at a slower speed. Bamix blenders with a 140-watt motor work well if you usually blend recipes for yourself or a small family. They are good for small and midsize blending tasks and usually are less expensive.

A Bamix blender with a 150-watt motor is an excellent option if you don’t want to choose between power and affordable price. It can blend longer and more effectively than a 140-watt model, but it isn’t as pricey as a 200-watt blender.

Bamix blenders with a 200-watt motor are the most powerful models, but you’ll pay more for them. They offer professional-grade performance, though, so if you do a lot of cooking, you may want to invest in a more powerful blender.

Stick length

In most cases, higher-wattage Bamix blenders have longer sticks. That’s because larger amounts of food usually require faster speeds and longer blending times. On the other hand, low-wattage Bamix blenders work better for smaller blending tasks, so they don’t need as much power or a longer stick.

If you usually make large batches of soup or other recipes that require deep pots or bowls, you definitely want a model with a longer stick. Bamix blender sticks typically range from 5.2 inches on the lower-wattage models to 11.4 inches on the higher-wattage models.

What to look for in a quality Bamix blender

Wall mount or stand

To make your Bamix blender easy to grab, some models come with a wall mount or stand. A wall mount frees up space on the counter in a small kitchen but still makes it easy to get your blender when you need it. A stand lets you keep your Bamix blender out on your counter so it’s always within reach.

Blades

All Bamix blenders come with interchangeable blades designed for blending, chopping and whipping. Consult the manual that comes with your blender to determine which blade to use for each blending task.

Dry grinding

Bamix blenders are mainly designed for use with wet food and recipes. However, there are some models that come with a dry grinder disk, so you can grind coffee beans, spices and other dry food. Always use the appropriate grinding blade for these dry items, though, so you don’t damage the blender.

Noise and vibration

Lower-end Bamix blenders tend to vibrate and make more noise. Higher-end models usually have quieter operation and don’t vibrate as much. If you plan to use your blender regularly, it may be worth paying a little extra to get a model that’s more comfortable and convenient to use.

Mixing cup

Many Bamix blenders come with a plastic or stainless steel mixing cup. The cup features a flat bottom and sides for more effective blending. It works well when you’re blending smaller recipes such as a smoothie or salad dressing.

Ease of cleanup

Bamix blenders usually are pretty easy to clean, with most only needing 60 seconds of rinsing to get clean. However, some models have blades that are more difficult to remove than others, so you may have more trouble getting all the food residue off them.

How much you can expect to spend on a Bamix blender

You’ll usually pay between $130-$300 for a Bamix blender. Lower-end models with 140-watt motors typically cost between $130-$170, while 150-watt blenders generally range from $170-$225. For the most powerful 200-watt models, though, you’ll pay between $250-$300.

Bamix blender FAQ

What type of maintenance does a Bamix blender require?

A. After each use, thoroughly wash and dry the blender to prevent food from drying on it. It’s also a good idea to add a few drops of vegetable oil to the blender’s stick every few months to ensure the motor is lubricated.

Are Bamix blenders protected by a warranty?

A. The majority of Bamix blenders come with a warranty that allows you to return the model to the retailer if any problems arise within the first year. The blenders usually are protected by an extended 10-year warranty, too, so you can replace any broken parts for free.

What’s the best Bamix blender to buy?

Top Bamix blender

Bamix Pro-1 M150 Professional Series

What you need to know: With two speeds, a 150-watt motor and three stainless steel blades, this immersion blender can handle nearly any blending task.

What you’ll love: The fully sealed stick is submersible up to 9.8 inches and is safe for use in boiling liquids. In addition to low and high speeds, it has continuous run and pulse actions. It comes with a blending blade, chopping blade and aerating blade.

What you should consider: It can be somewhat difficult to clean, depending on what you’re blending.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

Top Bamix blender for the money

Bamix Mono M133-140

What you need to know: A more affordable option, this handheld blender has a 140-watt motor and two speeds for plenty of blending power.

What you’ll love: It can run at 8,000 rpm and 12,000 rpm. The design reduces vibrations for more comfortable use. It comes with a mixing cup.

What you should consider: The blade can come off during blending if it’s not securely attached.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

Worth checking out

Bamix M150 DeLuxe

What you need to know: This handheld blender has a 150-watt motor, two speeds and a dry grinding blade.

What you’ll love: The dry grinding blade works for coffee beans, seeds, nuts, spices and more. It comes with a table stand for easy storage. It features an ergonomic handle and reduced vibration for more comfortable use.

What you should consider: Some buyers report quality control issues that affect the blender’s durability.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

