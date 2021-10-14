Best milk frother

A latte or cappuccino made with cream instead of milk is referred to as a breve.

Which milk frother is best?

Nothing is quite as satisfying as a thick, frothy layer of foam on top of your takeout cappuccino. But a fancy latte every day eventually adds up. A milk frother is the best way to get café-quality coffee for less without having to leave your home.

There are a few different types of frothers to choose from. Handheld, pump, and electric frothers all work slightly differently and sit at varying price points. In the end, they all take your coffee game to the next level.

Our shopping guide breaks down everything you need to know before buying your own milk frother. We’ve even included a few suggestions, including our favorite electric option, the Breville Café Milk Frother.

What to know before you buy a milk frother

What is frothed milk?

Frothed milk is milk that has been vigorously whipped or stirred to a light, airy consistency. It is then heated to release the sugars and combat the bitter taste of coffee or espresso.

Types of milk frothers

Electric: If you’re okay with the higher price tag, electric is the way to go. Electric frothers produce large amounts of foam with just a flick of a switch. Usually, electric frothers also heat the milk. In some cases, you can even choose between frothed or steamed milk. In addition to the higher price point, these frothers can sometimes be more difficult to clean.

Normally made from stainless steel or glass, pump frothers look similar to a French press coffee maker. They are less expensive than an electric frother, but they do take a little bit of effort. First, you need to heat your milk separately. Then pour your heated milk into the milk frother, pumping the plunger lid down until you get the desired foam. Pump frothers are easy to clean and perfect for making enough foam for just one or two drinks. Handheld: Handheld frothers are an easy and affordable way to up your at-home café game. They look similar to an immersion blender but with a whisk on the end. These handheld whisks are battery-powered, making them lightweight and easy to store. You can produce quite a large quantity of foam quickly with a handheld frother, but be careful as it’s easy to chip or damage your containers with these tools. You may need to heat your milk separately to produce a quality head of foam.

Tips

For the best results, start with milk that’s cold from the fridge. Preheated milk does not froth up nearly as well. You can even put the frothing container in the fridge to cool off before you use it.

Whole milk creates a sweeter tasting foam, but skim and low-fat milk are easier to work with.

If you’re looking for a plant-based foam, soy milk — with its high protein count — produces the best results.

You should heat your milk to about 150°F immediately after frothing.

Once heated, let your milk sit for 1 to 2 minutes to thicken up.

How much you can expect to spend on a milk frother

Handheld frothers are on the lower end of the price spectrum and typically cost $20 or less. Pump frothers fall somewhere in the middle, costing between $15 and $20. For a quality electric frother, you spend between $30 and $100.

Best milk frother FAQ

Can I put cream in a milk frother?

A. You can absolutely put cream in a frother, but be prepared for a much sweeter taste.

What’s the main difference between frothed and steamed milk?

A. Frothed milk is light and airy while steamed milk is quite dense. Because of its weight, steamed milk is used to create the designs on top of fancy lattes.

What are the best milk frothers to buy?

Top milk frother

Breville Café Milk Frother

Our take: A high-quality milk frother from a trusted brand that combines functionality with aesthetic. Perfect for anyone who enjoys a little at-home latte action.

What we like: Offers cold and hot froth, large capacity, works quickly, stylish design.

What we dislike: Sits at a slightly higher price point and is not ideal for single servings.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top milk frother for the money

Sayeso Premier Automatic Milk Frother

Our take: This affordable automatic frother takes all the effort and cost out of milk frothing. The pleasing design makes it a great addition to any kitchen.

What we like: Has multiple density settings, heats quickly, works for hot and cold beverages, has a sleek design.

What we dislike: This frother may be too small for some.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Aerolatte Satin Milk Frother

Our take: An expert-recommended handheld frother that’s fast and easy to use. Perfect for those without a ton of counter space.

What we like: Produces foam within 20 to 30 seconds, cordless frother can be stored away when not in use, includes a five-year warranty.

What we dislike: Milk must be heated separately.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

