Best food processor

Which food processors are best?

If you feel like you’re spending way too much time getting your ingredients ready for cooking, a food processor can help. Food processors chop your vegetables, knead your dough, grate your cheese and complete a variety of other jobs. Having one in the kitchen can help you get through the chore of food prep, leaving you with more time to do things you love.

There are many food processors on the market. Consider which functions you’d like to use your food processor for, and make sure the motor is powerful enough to complete those jobs. The Cuisinart Custom 14 Food Processor has a 700-watt motor and can handle a variety of jobs.

What you need to know before you buy a food processor

How does a food processor work?

Most food processors work by feeding ingredients through a food chute into a bowl or canister that sits on top of a blade attachment. Different attachments exist for different jobs and should be selected and attached before adding food. You choose the proper function by pressing a button on the face of the processor.

Food chopper vs. full-size food processor

A food chopper is a small or mini food processor. The capacity of these is smaller, and they have a less powerful motor than their full-size counterparts. If you don’t plan to use your food processor for heavy-duty jobs and want something more compact, one of these is a less expensive food processor option.

A full-size food processor has a wide variety of capabilities and handles a larger volume of ingredients at one time. If you do a lot of cooking or cook for a lot of people, a full-size processor is worth the price. It can have your vegetables chopped and ready to cook for dinner in minutes, puree dip for your next party or make the bread making habit you picked up during the pandemic easier by kneading your dough for you.

What to look for in a quality food processor

Bowl capacity

The best bowl capacity for you depends on the volume of food you intend on preparing. If you cook small amounts of food only for yourself, a bowl capacity of 3 cups should be sufficient. A capacity of at least 9 cups is more average. For cooking for four or more people, you should look for a bowl capacity of 11-14 cups. It’s also good to select a large bowl capacity if you like to prepare large amounts of food in advance for freezing.

Motor wattage

Some food processor tasks require more power than others. A food processor that has a 500- to 600-watt motor is perfect for basic jobs like chopping. If you require your food processor to handle more heavy-duty tasks, look for a model with at least a 700-watt motor. Some examples of heavy-duty tasks would be grinding meat or kneading dough.

Speeds

Food processors usually have two speeds, on and pulse. The pulse setting turns the food processor on for one quick burst so your ingredients don’t get overly chopped. Other speeds exist if you want your food processor to perform a wider variety of tasks beyond pureeing or chopping.

Accessories

Different food processors come with different accessories. Look for a processor that comes with different bowl sizes, attachments and blades. This allows you to use your food processor for many different jobs.

How much you can expect to spend on a food processor

For a mini food processor or a small food processor, you can expect to pay $30-$50. For a full-size food processor, the price is $99-$380.

Food processor FAQ

What extra features can I get on my food processor?

A. Some food processors come with multiple bowls. This allows you to switch out bowls of different ingredients rather than having to clean one bowl every time you want to chop something new. This can make prep time go much faster. Depending on what you plan on using your food processor for, some come equipped with juicers or whipping attachments. You can also get special functions like ice crushing.

What are some things my food processor can do?

A. You can do a whole lot more than just chop veggies with your food processor. If you’re an avid baker, you can use your food processor for cutting butter into flour or you can use whipping attachment for making whipped cream. You can purchase a french fry attachment, and your food processor will turn your potatoes into the perfect fry shape. Your food processor can also shred cheese with a grater.

What’s the best food processor to buy?

Top food processor

Cuisinart Custom 14 Food Processor

What you need to know: This is a great overall food processor with a powerful motor and large bowl.

What you’ll love: This food processor comes with a variety of blades and accessories. It has a large food chute and a 14-cup bowl. The 700-watt motor can handle heavy-duty jobs like grinding meat. The processor is sleek and is available in multiple colors.

What you should consider: This food processor is on the heavy side.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond and Home Depot

Top food processor for the money

Hamilton Beach Stack & Snap 12-Cup Food Processor

What you need to know: This is a basic, effective food processor for an affordable price.

What you’ll love: It’s easy to use and store with its compact size. The base is stable and won’t move while in use. The unit is light for a high-capacity model. It comes with a function guide that makes choosing the correct blade and setting simple.

What you should consider: The motor is average in quality.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Worth checking out

Ninja Master Prep Professional

What you need to know: This food processor is great for someone who wants a machine for basic functions, like blending.

What you’ll love: This food processor handles frozen blending well and is excellent for making smoothies. It comes with two different sized jars and features a spill and splash guard, non-slip base and easy flip pour spout.

What you should consider: This processor is not as powerful as similar models.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Kohl’s and Wayfair

