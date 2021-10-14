Best Cuisinart immersion blender

Which Cuisinart immersion blender IS best?

Immersion blenders are great kitchen gadgets that can be used to puree, whisk and blend a wide array of dishes. Whether you are looking for an immersion blender for your home or on the go, Cuisinart has a model that fits your lifestyle. With a variety of speed and power settings, as well as some cordless options, a Cuisinart immersion blender like the top choice Cuisinart CSB-179 Smart Stick Hand Blender is a great tool to add to your kitchen.

What to know before you buy a Cuisinart immersion blender

Power

Most Cuisinart immersion blenders pull anywhere from 200-600 watts, with the higher wattage models being the most powerful. While most tasks do not require an ultra-powerful engine, more strenuous tasks such as chopping may require one. Depending on your intended use, you may find it beneficial to opt for a higher wattage model.

Speed

Most Cuisinart immersion blenders offer two speed settings, high and low. Some models also include a continuous or pulse-action setting which gives the user more control over the consistency of the blend.

Size

Cuisinart Immersion blender arms can range anywhere from 8-14 inches in length. The longer a blender arm is, the easier it is to use in a pot or pitcher. Models with longer blender arms also offer more user control, making it easier to achieve a consistent blend.

What to look for in a quality Cuisinart immersion blender

Corded/Cordless

Most models are corded for at-home use, but there are some cordless, rechargeable options available. These cordless models are a bit more expensive, but they are great for people who want to get the most use, whether at home or on the go.

Attachments

Some models come with a variety of attachments that can be used for specific blending types, such as an attachable whisk, electric knife, or chopper.

Safety

While it is rare for hand blenders to cause injury, they do have a sharp attachment that could prove to be dangerous if not handled with precaution. To ensure the utmost safety, some Cuisinart immersion blender models come equipped with an auto-stop safety feature that will immediately stop the blade if the power button is not held down.

How much can you expect to spend on a Cuisinart immersion blender?

Most standard, corded Cuisinart immersion blenders cost between $40-$50, while cordless, rechargeable models cost between $80-$100.

Cuisinart immersion blender FAQ

How do I clean my Cuisinart immersion blender?

A. The immersion blenders are constructed using dishwasher-safe materials and can be broken down into two pieces. A good rule of thumb is to always wipe down the motor portion of the blender. The blender arm can either be hand washed or placed in the dishwasher.

Can I use my Cuisinart immersion blender in hot liquids?

A. Yes, you can use your immersion blender in hot liquids. Since the arm is stainless steel and the handle is constructed with a rubber grip, there is no need to worry about you or the blender being exposed to any heat. However, it is recommended that users exercise caution when using blenders in hot liquids, as there is potential for splashing, which could be dangerous.

What are the best Cuisinart immersion blenders to buy?

Top Cuisinart immersion blender

Cuisinart CSB-179 Smart Stick Hand Blender

What you need to know: This blender comes with a variety of attachments, making it perfect for people who want an all-in-one kitchen gadget.

What you’ll love: Equipped with 2-speed, continuous and pulse blend settings, this immersion blender can be used on a variety of dishes. The 8-inch blender arm can easily be switched to the included chopper, whisk or grinder attachment, making it the most versatile option available. The blender arm on this model can be easily removed for cleaning.

What you should consider: This blender model is corded, so there is less freedom when it comes to how and where this blender can be used.

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon

Top Cuisinart immersion blender for the money

Cuisinart Smart Stick 2-Speed Hand Blender

What you need to know: This corded blender has two speed settings and an extra long arm, making it ideal for quick and easy use at home.

What you’ll love: This blender has a 300 watt motor with two speed settings, making it great for taking on simple tasks or more challenging blending needs. With one-touch control, two-piece construction and lightweight design makes it easy to use and even easier to clean.

What you should consider: Some users reported issues with splashing when using this blender in shallow bowls or pans. It is recommended to only use this blender within pots, pitchers or deep bowls.

Where to buy: Sold by Bed Bath & Beyond

Worth checking out

Cuisinart Rechargeable Hand Blender

What you need to know: This immersion blender is cordless and rechargeable, making it a great option for chefs on the go.

What you’ll love: The rechargeable battery charges quickly and has about 20 minutes of use after each full charge. Its 8-inch blender arm makes it easy to use in pots, pitchers or bowls. This blender comes equipped with auto-stop and child-lock safety features.

What you should consider: This blender is single speed and doesn’t come with any attachments, so there is little variety when it comes to achieving a different blend consistency.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

