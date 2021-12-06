Best wine corks

High-quality, reusable wine corks can help you save money by preserving open bottles for as long as possible.

Which wine cork is best?

Once you’ve opened a bottle of wine — red, white or sparkling — the clock on its taste begins ticking. Immediately upon uncorking, oxygen begins to rapidly alter the wine’s flavor. Within as little as one day, wine will start to taste flat and bland if it isn’t stored properly. To prevent waste, investing in several reusable wine corks is a wise decision.

The ERHIRY Wine Bottle Stopper is our pick for its airtight lock and anti-leak design, which is perfect for nearly all wine bottles.

What to know before you buy a wine cork

Material

Quality wine corks can be made from a variety of materials. The most popular are silicone and stainless steel. Although this consideration may not seem too important, it definitely is. Despite being placed at the top of the bottle, reusable corks can affect how the wine tastes. This is especially true for wine stored on its side in the refrigerator. Stainless steel, silicone and other quality materials do not leach chemicals or flavors that are a product of the cork. Rather than buying inexpensive plastic corks, always purchase ones that are designed to preserve the original tasting profile.

Number of reusable corks

The majority of reusable wine corks are sold in multipacks. Even if you aren’t a big wine drinker, having at least two corks is helpful for when one is being washed or if one goes missing. You can also keep one in your luggage for vacations, or in your everyday bag for unexpected excursions.

If you frequently consume wine, decide how many reusable corks meet your needs. Individuals who host frequent gatherings as well as those who like to sample from multiple bottles at a time should opt for a larger pack of corks.

Design

While not critical to preserving the quality of the wine, selecting your favorite cork design is important for being satisfied with your purchase. Bright colors, sophisticated designs and decorative looks are some of the most popular corks. Always choose the one that is most appealing to you and your individual style.

What to look for in a quality wine cork

Airtight

Oxygen is the primary culprit in causing wine to go bad. Keeping as much oxygen as possible out of an open bottle is key in extending its longevity. That’s why, above all features, an airtight component is essential.

Reusable corks have varying degrees of airtightness. One of the most common is an airtight lock. Creating a seal that doesn’t allow air in or out, you can enjoy wine for several days longer. Taking this concept a step further, some corks can remove the oxygen from a bottle before creating the airtight lock. Ideally, this is the best choice for those who want to preserve their open bottle of wine for as long as possible.

Leakproof

Individuals who plan on storing their open bottle of wine on its side should ensure their chosen reusable cork is labeled as leakproof. Some brands that claim to be airtight are not leakproof.

Simple to use

Advanced wine corking systems not only are expensive but can be confusing to use. Basic yet properly designed wine corks are both effective and simple to use. Even corks that remove the air prior to sealing often require you to follow one or two steps at most.

How much you can expect to spend on a wine cork

Multipacks of reusable wine corks from top brands cost $5-$15.

Wine cork FAQ

Are decorative corks as effective as non-decorative options?

A. Often, highly decorative wine corks do not provide an airtight or leakproof seal. While there are exceptions, always place quality over appearance.

Is there a superior wine cork material?

A. Stainless steel and silicone are two of the most popular materials manufacturers use. Avoid cheaper designs made from standard plastic, because this can alter the flavor of your wine.

What’s the best wine cork to buy?

