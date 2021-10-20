Best whiskey gift set

A whiskey set can make a unique and thoughtful gift for any connoisseur. They often include glassware and presentation cases and can be personalized.

Which whiskey gift set is best?

If you’re looking for the perfect present for a discerning whiskey lover, there are a host of unique gift sets available that offer a personal touch. Some sets allow you to mix distinct flavors together to create a signature blend, while others may include crystal tumblers, handmade decanters, personalized etchings or whisky stones. With all of these unique gifts available, choosing the best one will depend on personal taste as well as your intended budget.

For those who appreciate the subtle flavor variations of whiskey, the Premium Whiskey Stones Gift Set contains crystal whiskey glasses and XL chilling balls, among other things. It is packaged in a unique pine wood box.

What to know before you buy a whiskey gift set

Contents

Bottle: The most obvious gift is a bottle of their favorite whiskey. If you want to elevate this, look for a limited edition, aged bottle or a bottle that comes in a presentation case.

Tumblers: There are many unique designs of tumblers available. They can be made of cut glass or crystal and can be etched or stamped with a personalized message.

Decanters: Hand-blown or crystal decanters allow the whiskey to be showcased and are available in many eye-catching designs. It is important that the decanter has an airtight stopper to preserve the flavor.

Whiskey stones: Whiskey stones are a more refined way to chill a spirit than ice. They are made from natural stone or pure metal and can be chilled in the freezer prior to use.

Flasks: A flask is a handy way to carry one’s private supply of whiskey. They can be made from stainless steel, pewter or silver and are easily personalized.

Tasting kit

Tasting kits are a nice idea, as they include several different whiskeys with different properties. A blending kit goes one step further by allowing the user to experiment with different elements to create their own signature blend.

What to look for in a quality whiskey gift set

Quality

Whiskey sets vary somewhat in quality. A cheap gift set will often use a low-quality whiskey or cheaper, mass-produced glasses and decanters. Look for a set from a well-known distillery or a kit that includes handmade or hand-blown glassware.

Size

The size of the gift set really depends on your budget. Many of the items included in the gift set can be expensive when purchased individually. High-quality gift sets may comprise a decanter, two or four tumblers and several whisky stones, whereas a modest set will include fewer or single items.

Packaging

Finally, a high-quality gift should be well presented. Most whiskey gift sets come in some form of elegant packaging. Simple cardboard boxes or metal tins are common, although a display case or a presentation stand may be supplied with rare whiskeys or handmade glassware.

How much you can expect to spend on a whiskey gift set

This depends on the quality and size of the set. A single, high-quality tumbler will cost around $20, whereas a multi-piece whiskey gift set may cost $200.

Whiskey gift set FAQ

What types of whiskey are there?

A. There are four main types of whiskey: Scotch, Bourbon, Tennessee and Rye. Their names are derived from their geographic location or their particular ingredients, and each has its own distinct flavor and aroma.

Does the age of the whiskey matter?

A. YesThe best whiskeys are aged in wooden casks for a minimum of 12 years. The type of wood and the amount of time a whisky ages contribute to its depth of flavor and subsequent cost.

What type of glass is best for drinking whiskey?

A. Whiskey is usually drunk from a 10- or 12-ounce tumbler. A tumbler with a bulbous body shape allows the aromas to develop and concentrate, which enhances the flavor. There should also be enough room to add ice if so desired.

What’s the best whiskey gift set to buy?

Top whiskey gift set

Premium Whiskey Stones Gift Set

What you need to know: For the discerning whiskey lover, this set comes with everything you need to enjoy a fine whiskey.

What you’ll love: This gift set includes two chilling stainless steel whiskey balls, two glasses, stone coasters and a freezer pouch and tongs.

What you should consider: This set is best for a couple, as everything comes in a pair.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top whiskey gift set for the money

English Pewter Company Whisky Tumbler With Monogram

What you need to know: If you would prefer a personalized gift, this high-quality tumbler has a handmade pewter badge on the front with your choice of monogram.

What you’ll love: The heavyweight tumbler is available in three sizes and comes elegantly presented in a black and cream display box. To add personalization, simply click on the dropdown and choose the initial that you’d like displayed on the wax seal.

What you should consider: The tumbler is not dishwasher safe.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

WEEBNG Whiskey Decanter Set, Globe Wine Decanter Set

What you need to know: This unique set includes a hand-blown decanter with a stand and two matching glasses.

What you’ll love: The decanter and glasses are etched with a globe design. It comes complete with a set of four high-quality whiskey stones, a bottle stopper and beads. The decanter provides an airtight seal to preserve the freshness of the whiskey.

What you should consider: The stand is made from low-quality fiberboard.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

