Best beer glass

The majority of beers are best served cold, but some stouts and other dark beers should be served at room temperature.

Which beer glass is best?

With the growing popularity of craft beers, you’ll find beer served everywhere from barbecues to fancy dinner parties. With this in mind, you might want to have some quality beer glasses on hand.

Our number-one pick is a set of Libbey’s Craft Brews Assorted Beer Glasses, a great choice if you want the right glass for all your favorite beers.

What to know before you buy a beer glass

Types

Shaker or conical beer glasses have straight but slightly angled sides and are a simple all-round choice for any type of beer. Nonic or English pint glasses are of a similar shape but with a bulge an inch or so from the top.

Beer mugs and tankards have a handle on the side making them easy to hold. Again, they’re suited to any type of beer.

Pilsner glasses are tall and thin with curved sides, to show off the carbonation and impressive head of pilsner beers.

Snifter and tulip glasses have stems like wine glasses but with varying degrees of flare at the rim.

Capacity

It’s common for beer glasses to have a capacity of a pint (around 20 ounces) because in many parts of the world, this is the standard measure in which draft beer is pulled. That said, many “pint” glasses actually hold a little more than a pint to allow for the head. You can also find smaller half-pint glasses and glasses somewhere between a pint and a half-pint to hold an average bottle of beer.

What to look for in a quality beer glass

True to their name, beer glasses are usually made from glass, but you can also buy reusable plastic glasses and stainless steel glasses. These are designed for use at parties or similar, where you might be worried about breakage.

The majority of beer glasses are dishwasher safe, although some people prefer to wash them by hand to avoid soap residue, which may affect the flavor of your beer.

While you can find a single beer glass, they’re usually sold in sets of between four and eight, although larger and smaller sets are available.

How much you can expect to spend on a beer glass

Depending on the quality of the glass and the size of the set, beer glasses can cost between $1 and $20 each.

Beer glass FAQ

Does the shape of a beer glass really make a difference?

A. Purists will tell you that beers must be served in the appropriate glass. Sure, the glass design make a slight difference to the bouquet you get from the beer you’re drinking, the aeration it receives, the speed it pours out of the glass and the visual appearance. However, all this will make little difference to the average beer drinker. If using the correct glass for the brew makes you happy, that’s fine, but you’re not going to get hauled off to beer jail for drinking a porter out of a pilsner glass.

My beer isn’t developing much of a head as I pour it. What am I doing wrong?

A. Depending on the type of beer and your personal preferences, aim to get between 1/4-inch and 1 inch of head on your beer. To get just the right amount, hold your glass at a 45-degree angle to the stream of beer as you pour, then straighten up the glass as it’s almost full. Remember that beers with a high alcohol content usually produce slightly less head.

What’s the best beer glass to buy?

Top beer glass

Libbey’s Craft Brews Assorted Beer Glasses

What you need to know: This selection of six different-shaped beer glasses is great if you like to sample a wide variety of brews.

What you’ll love: The set includes a classic pilsner glass, an English pub glass, a Belgian ale glass, a stout glass, a wheat beer glass and a craft pub glass. They are lead-free and dishwasher safe.

What you should consider: These are not the right choice for anyone who wants matching pairs, so if that’s you, you’ll need two sets.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top beer glass for the money

Luminarc’s Pub Beer Glasses

What you need to know: This set of simple conical shaker beer glasses offer excellent value for the money.

What you’ll love: This set of 10 is great for large get-togethers, is made in the U.S. from lead-free glass and has sturdy construction.

What you should consider: They look like pint glasses but only hold 16 ounces.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

FineDine’s Premium-Grade Stainless Steel Pint Cups

What you need to know: An eco-friendly alternative to plastic cups, they won’t impart a bad taste to your beer.

What you’ll love: The set includes five stainless steel “glasses.” Virtually indestructible, they’re ideal for parties, picnics and sporting events. The rolled rim is for comfortable sipping.

What you should consider: It’s not the sort of beer glass you get out for polite company.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Lauren Corona writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.