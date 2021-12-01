Best piping bag

Before the plastic piping bag, many people used greaseproof or wax paper and created their own bags.

Which piping bag is best?

When looking to step up your cake decorating skills, piping bags are a great place to start. Whether you’re using an ultra-fine tip or a Russian piping nozzle, a piping bag can add a level of finesse and detail.

The piping bag you choose depends entirely on the project you’re working on and the ingredient you’ll be piping. If you’re working with ingredients of a thicker consistency, such as pastry, you’re better off looking at pastry bags, as they’re designed for denser substances.

The best piping bags available are Ateco Disposable Decorating Bags.

What to know before you buy a piping bag

Size

Piping bags come in a variety of different sizes to suit the project you’re working on. Smaller bags measure around 10 inches and are suitable for fine detail work or small icing. The standard size for most piping bags is 12-14 inches. This size holds plenty of filling or icing and doesn’t require you to refill or re-bag too often.

For larger jobs such as filling up sauce bottles or icing large quantities, 16- and 18-inch bags are your best bet.

Reusable vs. disposable

Reusable piping bags are made from more durable materials, but the amount of cleanup you have to do is painstaking. With disposable bags, you can fill them, use them and throw them out. A reusable bag requires a lengthy cleaning process in order to prevent any mold growth or rancid smells. After cleaning your bag correctly, you also have to make sure it dries out thoroughly before storing it again. This can make it more difficult to move onto other projects immediately as you’re waiting for your bags to dry out.

Material

Most piping bags are made from durable food-grade plastic, with some being made from cloth or paper. Reusable bags tend to be made from material that’s more robust and easier to clean and reuse. Plastic piping bags are a great way to do all your prep ahead of time, as you can store them in the fridge and cut them when you need them. Cloth bags already have a hole in them, making them slightly harder to transport or store when filled with icing or pastry.

What to look for in a quality piping bag

Piping tips

If your bag includes various useful attachments, this increases its level of practicality and value. With a disposable bag, you’re less likely to receive a set of nozzles. When looking at reusable bags, look at the attachments that come with them and how you use them. With nozzles, you want them to be secure, so look for bags with two-part nozzles that enable you to screw your tip in place.

Durability

The last thing you want is for your bag to burst and send custard everywhere while you’re stuffing your doughnuts. When buying piping bags, make sure they’re made from materials that are strong and durable. Read reviews on the product and look for any reports of splitting seams or bursting bags. You’re less likely to have an issue with reusable bags, as they’re made from more substantial materials.

Cleaning and storage

When working with a reusable cloth piping bag, you need to follow a few steps at the end of your decorating session in order to preserve the bag and maintain its lifespan. Cloth bags need to be rinsed with warm water to remove any icing or creams. Once you’ve rinsed it, you need to lightly scrub the bag with a brush and some dish soap. For extra sterilization, you can pop the bag in the dishwasher.

Once washed and clean, allow the piping bag enough time to dry out properly, turning it inside out after a while. This ensures that your bag doesn’t get moldy or pick up any unpleasant odors.

How much you can expect to spend on a piping bag

As piping bags are made from plastic, they’re rarely expensive. You can find 100 disposable piping bags of high enough quality for around $10. Reusable bags are more expensive, with three costing around $10.

Piping bag FAQ

How many times can you reuse a piping bag?

A. Even reusable piping bags have a shelf life. A good number to aim for is around 10 uses before you throw the bag away.

Does the nozzle go inside the piping bag?

A. Piping bags that come with attachments include a coupler. A coupler is a small piece of plastic that goes inside the bag and attaches to the nozzle on the outside. Piping bags work without a coupler, but this attachment enables you to connect decorative nozzles.

