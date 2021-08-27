Best cookie cutter set

Baking cookies is a family-friendly activity that can be just as much fun for kids as adults.

Which cookie cutter sets are best?

There is nothing better than freshly baked cookies. Not only do they taste delicious, but they make the whole house smell great too. Why waste money on store-bought cookies that may have been baked weeks, if not months ago, when you can make them at home instead?

With the proper cookie cutter set, you can make cookies in any shape you want and as intricate or as plain as you prefer. They come in sets large and small and in several types of materials. The K&S Artisan Round Cookie Biscuit Cutter Set is oven and pan safe, making them versatile additions to your kitchen that you can use as molds for hot and cold foods alike.

What to know before you buy a cookie cutter set

Types of cookie cutters

There are a few types of cookie cutters from to choose. The standard cookie cutters are simple shapes that you cut into your cookies. If you are looking for something a bit more intricate, you can opt for embossed cookie cutters. These are also sometimes called stamped or imprinted cookie cutters, and they add a design to the top of your cookie as they cut them into shape. The final option is 3D cutters, which are similar to standard cutters, except you can use assemble the shapes together.

Material

Cookie cutters come in several materials, with the most common being metal, plastic and silicone. Metal cutters may either be aluminum or steel, with the former being more popular due to their low cost. That said, steel cutters are more durable and less prone to losing their shape.

Plastic cutters are the most affordable, yet they are the least durable and can crack if handled roughly. They are a good choice for baking with kids, though, as they are very hand-friendly. If buying a large set of 50 to 100 cutters, the majority of the options will be plastic.

Silicone cutters are just as hand-friendly as plastic yet are more durable. They are also easy to clean and naturally non-stick. The downside is they tend to be more expensive than plastic cutters.

Features to look for in a quality cookie cutter set

Quantity

Cookie cutter sets can contain as few as three or four cutters or as many as 100. Also, sets with many cutters aren’t always more expensive than those with fewer, as the price is determined by the material and the number of cutters. This means you should have no trouble finding a set that perfectly meets your needs, whether a budget-friendly option with 50 cutters or a slightly more pricey commercial-quality set with just a dozen.

Theme

Cookie cutter sets come in a near-endless number of themes. From Halloween, Christmas and other holiday options to birthday themes, animals and basic geometric shapes, the sheer variety of cookie cutter options is dazzling. Whatever event or occasion you want to make cookies for, you can find cutters made for it if you search hard enough.

Non-stick

Some cookie cutters either have a non-stick coating or are made with naturally non-stick materials, such as silicone. This can make it easier to release your cookies from the cutter without messing up the shape.

Hand-friendly design

There are several ways manufacturers make their cookie cutters friendly on the hands. The most common is rolled edges, but you can also find options with handles or that come with holders you put around the cutters. This can be especially important if baking cookies with children.

Storage case

Cookie cutters can be a hassle to store due to their often odd shapes that may not nest neatly inside each other. Choosing a set that comes with a storage case makes it significantly easier to keep your cutters organized when not in use.

How much can you expect to spend on a cookie cutter set

Cookie cutter sets can cost $5-$50, depending on the intricacy, materials and the number of cutters in the set.

Cookie cutter set FAQ

Can I use cookie cutters on other pastries?

A. Despite the name, cookie cutters are versatile kitchen implements that you can use on various baked goods and other foods. Depending on the material, you can use them on hot items, such as when cooking eggs or baking molds.

Do I need to grease cookie cutters before using them?

A. While some cookie cutters use materials that have non-stick properties, it is still a good idea to either grease or flour your cookie cutters to help the dough release more easily.

What is the best cookie cutter set to buy?

Top cookie cutter set

K&S Artisan Round Cookie Biscuit Cutter Set

What you need to know: This set might look very basic, but that’s what makes it so versatile. It has commercial-quality construction and you can use them on all kinds of foods, from eggs to cookies to tartare.

What you’ll love: The stainless steel rings aren’t prone to rust and are oven safe. They come with a compact storage case and decorating stencils.

What you should consider: Some may prefer an option with more interesting shapes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top cookie cutter set for the money

Homy Feel Mini Geometric Shaped Cookie Biscuit Cutter Set

What you need to know: This affordably-priced set includes 24 cutters of varying shapes and sizes so that you can make cookies for all kinds of events and holidays.

What you’ll love: The cutters feature hand-friendly rolled edges and are dishwasher safe.

What you should consider: The seams aren’t very clean and can be noticeable on the finished product.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

SQHOHO Animal Cookie Cutters

What you need to know: Children will love these intricate, animal-shaped cutters that leave clean imprints on most types of dough.

What you’ll love: They combine cutting and embossing into a single step so that you can make a lot of eye-catching cookies quickly.

What you should consider: They aren’t very durable.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

