Removing chocolate from your chocolate mold should be the easiest step of your process, as nearly every mold is designed to allow the chocolate to pop out. If they aren’t coming out easily, they probably haven’t finished setting yet.

Which chocolate mold is best?

When you’ve grown tired of making basic cupcakes and the same old bundt, one of the easiest ways to shake up your baking game is to purchase molds. Chocolate molds are some of the best molds to buy, thanks to their high heat and cold resistances as well as their silicone construction designed to make it easy to get the set molds out.

The best chocolate mold you can buy is Mighty-X Silicone Candy Molds, 6-Pack. This six-pack of chocolate molds is perfect for making fun chocolate candies as well as ice cubes, gelatin shapes and sweet cakes, plus they’re dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning.

What to know before you buy a chocolate mold

Material

Food-grade silicone: Most chocolate molds are made of food-grade silicone. This allows the mold to withstand both extremes of the temperature range for setting in the freezer or for baking in the oven.

Plastic: Some molds can also be made of plastic, though this is not as frequently used. Most molds which use plastic are specialty-shape molds that require a rigid construction during the pouring phase in order to hold the mold’s shape.

With either material, it’s important to double-check the product listing to ensure the material is BPA-free before purchasing. Most BPA-free products place that information front and center, so if you don’t see it quickly, consider a different chocolate mold.

Sheet size

If you need to mold a large number of chocolates in as few rounds as possible, you’ll want to look for large sheets that include as many individual molds as possible. The sheet size is especially important for bar molds, as small sheets usually raise the number of available bars by cutting down on the individual mold’s size.

What to look for in a quality chocolate mold

Bundles

Chocolate molds are often sold in packs of differing sizes and shapes as opposed to singular sheets, with the exception being specialty shapes. These bundles can be any combination of basic bar shapes and alternate shapes, which can save you some money if you aren’t looking for a particular shape.

Shapes

Chocolate molds come in almost every conceivable shape, including intricate molds for purses, chalices and 3D animals. If you want these specialty shapes, you’ll pay more, as most entry-level chocolate mold sets only include basic shapes like letters and numbers, shells, stars and round shapes like circles, donuts and cylinders.

How much you can expect to spend on a chocolate mold

The cost of a chocolate mold is affected by how many molds are in a set. Most chocolate mold sets are priced around the $10 range, with larger or more specialized sets going up to around $25. An individual chocolate mold in a standard shape and size costs $5-$10. Top brands, sheets which hold many individual molds or highly specialized, uniquely shaped chocolate molds can cost more than $25.

Chocolate mold FAQ

What’s the best way to clean a chocolate mold?

A. Most chocolate molds are made of silicone, which makes them dishwasher-safe. That said, not all chocolate molds are made of silicone, and not all silicone molds are dishwasher-safe. The best way to clean these types of chocolate molds is similar to most kitchenware: wipe them clean with a cloth soaked in warm water and mild soap before rinsing them off, and either dry them by hand or allow them to air-dry.

How do you prepare chocolate for use with a mold?

A. There are many methods of melting chocolate, for use with a mold or not. The most common method is with the use of a double boiler. You can also use a slow cooker to melt chocolate, though this method is usually only used when you need a huge amount of melted chocolate. Finally, you can use a microwave, though this method isn’t recommended for use with molds, as you can only melt small amounts of chocolate at a time and it takes a great deal of oversight.

How do you make your own chocolate from scratch?

A. There are many recipes for making chocolate that can be found online, especially if you’re wanting to make dietary restricted recipes like vegan, sugar-free, keto and others. Here’s a quick recipe if you’re just trying to make a simple milk chocolate, like that in a Hershey bar: Melt cacao butter in a double boiler before mixing in cacao and milk powder, some powdered sugar and a little pinch of salt. Pour it into your chocolate bar mold and allow to set.

What’s the best chocolate mold to buy?

Top chocolate mold

Mighty-X Silicone Candy Molds, 6-Pack

What you need to know: This six-pack of chocolate molds is perfect for making delicious candies in fun shapes.

What you’ll love: These chocolate molds are dishwasher-safe and can be used to mold other materials, like ice and gelatin.

What you should consider: This chocolate mold set doesn’t come with a standard mold for bar chocolate.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top chocolate mold for the money

CAKETIME Silicone Break Apart Chocolate Molds

What you need to know: This low-cost chocolate mold set is a great way to make your own chocolate bars with less sugar and better ingredients.

What you’ll love: These chocolate molds are BPA-free and are safe for use in your oven up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.

What you should consider: The size of these chocolate molds is smaller than many users expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Huanlemai Set of 13 Silicone Candy Molds

What you need to know: This is another excellent set of molds useful for making many foods, including chocolates.

What you’ll love: This set of molds contains extra accessories useful for adding small touches or removing set molds.

What you should consider: Some users noted that the lettering molds can be tricky to remove without breaking.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

