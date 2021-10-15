Best cake stands

Some cake stands are built with a lip. Avoid these at all costs, as it can make everything from serving to frosting far more difficult than it needs to be.

Which cake stand is best?

The designs of even the most simple cakes are far too elegant to stash away in covered storage or underneath sheets of foil. They deserve to be proudly displayed while also having their delicious lifespans increased as long as possible. Unless you want to eat it all in one sitting, that is.

The best cake stand is the Anchor Hocking Presence Cake Plate with Dome. This classical and incredibly durable cake stand evokes the 1950s while being large enough to hold most any cake. Plus, it’s even dishwasher-safe.

What to know before you buy a cake stand

Types of cake stands

There are three main types of cake stands: pedestal, tiered and floating.

Pedestal: This is the most common type of cake stand. These stands use a strong pillar or block connected to an upper pedestal that your cake rests on. It can be used for more than just cakes as well, like pies and brownies.

Tiered: Tiered stands are typically used for specialized cakes or several cupcakes. They use two or more flat surfaces that get smaller the higher the tier gets, which are supported by a central pillar. They’re expensive but can drastically raise presentation value.

Floating: This is a sub-type of tiered stands that places the support pillar on the edge of the stand rather than through the middle, giving the impression that each tier of cake is floating.

Material

Cake stands are typically made from one of five materials: plastic, glass, metal, ceramic or marble.

Plastic: This is the most affordable option but is also the least aesthetically pleasing. However, they do tend to come in plenty of color options.

Glass: The classical cake stand material is glass. They are very fragile and usually quite heavy, which can be a dangerous mix.

Metal: A strong, modern choice, especially good for heavy cakes, is metal thanks to its high durability, sturdiness and weight limit.

Ceramic: Ceramic is very similar to glass in regards to looks, weight and fragility. This option is very stylish, should you prefer the look over other materials.

Marble: This is one of the heaviest options, though it makes an excellent pair to marble countertops. It can stain fairly easily, however.

What to look for in a quality cake stand

Shape

Most cake stands are as round, like the cakes they hold, but you can find options that are square fairly easily as well as oval, hexagonal or most any other shape if you look long and hard enough.

Size

Generally, a cake stand will fall in between the sizes of 6-15 inches in diameter. If you tend to make cakes of the same size, try to select a cake stand that is the same or slightly larger size than your cakes. This will help to make your cake look a little bigger than it is.

Color

Color is mostly a consideration for ceramic and plastic cake stands, though that doesn’t rule out the other materials. Most any color cake stand can be found, though white will appropriately serve just about every cake you could make.

How much you can expect to spend on a cake stand

A basic, run-of-the-mill cake stand made from inexpensive materials will only cost in the $20-$40 range. On the flip side, you can find intricate and specialized cake stands that can easily cost more than $100. Most will be satisfied with something in the middle that costs between $40-$100.

Cake stand FAQ

Can a cake be cut and served from a cake stand?

A. It’s certainly possible, though it is strongly recommended that you only do so from a cake stand that has a cake board underneath. Otherwise, you risk scratching the cake stand with your knife or another serving utensil. That said, a few scratches might not hurt if you always have a cake on the stand.

How much weight can a standard cake stand hold?

A. Different types of cake stands and different materials all are capable of holding very different ranges of weights. Most simple pedestal cake stands can hold up to 20 pounds, more than enough considering the average cake weighs no more than 5 pounds. Intricate cakes like wedding cakes will need a specialized stand to keep them upright.

What are the best cake stands to buy?

Top cake stand

Anchor Hocking Presence Cake Plate with Dome

What you need to know: This is an all-time great, classic cake stand that keeps your sweet treats fresh.

What you’ll love: The 1950s aesthetic will add a great flare to your table. The cake stand being dishwasher-safe is also unbeatable.

What you should consider: Some might find this cake stand to be too heavy to move and use effectively.

Top cake stand for the money

Ohuhu Aluminum Alloy Cake Turntable

What you need to know: A minimalist and very modern take on a cake stand that can be used for display and serving.

What you’ll love: A non-skid base keeps the cake stand from moving when it is spun while adding frosting to your cakes.

What you should consider: It’s so easy to spin that it can spin practically on its own, even when you don’t want it to.

Worth checking out

Perlli Cake Stand with 6 Multifunctional Uses

What you need to know: This is a multipurpose cake stand perfect for the type of consumer who appreciates additional functions.

What you’ll love: The six functions are cake stand, punch bowl, salad bowl and snack/chips/vegetables holder with a dip tray.

What you should consider: While it is technically dishwasher-safe, many users report that hand washing will drastically increase this cake stand’s life span.

