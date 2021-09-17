In order for your cake pops to stay on their sticks, dip the sticks in melted chocolate before inserting them into the cake pops. Let the chocolate set in the refrigerator to help bind the cake pops to the sticks.

Which cake pop maker is best?

A good diet is all about portion control. It’s okay to indulge as long as it’s in moderation. A cake pop maker allows you to create the goodies you crave while keeping the portion sizes manageable, so you don’t sabotage all of your diligent work.

The best cake pop makers heat evenly and have features that make cooking a safe hobby. Our favorite is the Babycakes Mini Cake Pop Maker, an affordably priced unit with all the right features.

What to know before you buy a cake pop maker

Safety features

You want a cake pop maker that’s safe for you and your kids, so look for nonskid rubber feet, a latching lid, cool-touch handles and a power light (to let you know when the unit is hot).

Effectiveness

The best cake pop maker seals the batter in so there’s minimal leaking. It will have a preheat mode to warm the device to the proper temperature. It cooks quickly and evenly with no hot spots, and it makes the size, shape and amount of cake pops you desire.

Cleanup and storage

You want a compact cake pop maker with nonstick cooking plates for ease of cleaning and a cord that wraps around the unit for effortless storage.

What to look for in a quality cake pop maker

Interchangeable plates

These are fun because they allow you to make a variety of shapes.

Recipe book

A recipe book can help get you started, but ultimately, you likely will hunt down or create your own favorites.

Tools

An initial set of sticks along with a cooling stand are great items to have so you can make cake pops as soon as you open the box. A piping bag is a nice addition because it allows you to fill the molds with ease.

How much you can expect to spend on a cake pop maker

A good cake pop maker doesn’t require a huge investment. For $12, you can get a decent entry-level model that bakes seven to nine cake pops at a time. As you climb the price ladder, you add safety and convenience features, but the capacity might not change a great deal. For $50, you can find a model that lets you make a variety of shapes, has a preheating mode and a number of interchangeable nonstick plates.

Cake pop makers FAQ

How many calories are in a cake pop?

A. That’s the beauty of this device. You can use virtually any recipe you’d like. If you want cake pops that are less than 100 calories each, that’s as doable as a decadent treat that’s more than 250 calories.

How long do cake pops last?

A. Most cake pops will be good for at least two days. However, you can extend this time by putting them in the freezer or in an airtight container. You shorten the shelf life of a batch if you leave them sitting out on the counter.

What’s the best cake pop maker to buy?

Top cake pop maker

Babycakes’ Mini Cake Pop Maker

What you need to know: This is an affordable, reliable, no-fuss cake pop maker.

What you’ll love: Babycakes Mini Cake Pop Maker has nonstick baking plates, so you can effortlessly make a batch of nine pops in just about five minutes of cooking time. Nonskid rubber feet, a latching handle, and a power light are all appreciated safety features.

What you should consider: These cake pops may be smaller than anticipated.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top cake pop maker for the money

Disney’s Mickey Cake Pop Maker

What you need to know: This cute novelty cake pop maker creates treats in the shape of Mickey’s familiar head.

What you’ll love: This unit makes four cake pops at a time — the perfect amount for just a few treats. The kit includes a piping bag for easy filling and a starter set of 25 cake pop sticks.

What you should consider: The pops are flatter in shape, and they don’t necessarily have the roundness you may be expecting.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Brentwood’s Cake Pop Maker

What you need to know: This quick and easy cake pop maker can whip up a dozen in less than five minutes.

What you’ll love: Nonstick surface simplifies the baking process. The preheat indicator helps you know when the time is right for adding the batter, and the cool-touch handles are an appreciated safety feature.

What you should consider: Some users found that the bottoms tend to overcook.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

