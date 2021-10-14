When you cut a round biscuit, be careful not to twist the biscuit cutter. Twisting the cutter seals the edges of your dough, which prevents you from getting those delicious flakey sides.

Which biscuit cutter is best?

While it’s possible to use a glass, jar or tin can to cut your biscuit dough, there is a tool that is specifically designed for the purpose. A biscuit cutter has sharp edges to cut through the dough, and it is precisely sized, so you can accurately follow a recipe.

The best biscuit cutter will be durable. It won’t bend, warp or rust. It will also be sized for your needs. HULISEN has a set of Professional Baking Dough Tools that comes with a pastry scraper, a dough blender and five biscuit cutters, so you can perform a wide variety of baking tasks.

What to know before you buy a biscuit cutter

Why would I want a biscuit cutter?

A biscuit cutter, like a cookie cutter, is a tool that has a very specific yet simple purpose: it cuts dough into shapes. While you could use a knife, a glass or some other makeshift tool, each has its shortcomings. A knife isn’t the best tool because it can tear warm dough, damage your countertop and is imprecise. A glass has a rounded edge that will protect your countertop and give you a precise size, but it will smash the dough instead of neatly cutting through it. A biscuit cutter has a sharp edge that allows you to cut your dough into precisely sized shapes. In short, you’ll want a biscuit cutter because it can make your life easier.

Uses

If you think a biscuit cutter would be a significant addition to your arsenal of kitchen implements but don’t make biscuits often, there are many other ways you could use this handy tool.

Fry up the perfect egg

Make pancakes

Remove the crust from sandwiches

Create fondant circles

Make cookies

Create handmade pasta

Make mini burritos and pizzas

Cut donuts and donut holes

Shape rice balls

Make scones, shortcakes, tarts and more

What to look for in a quality biscuit cutter

Variety of sizes

Since there are so many ways to use a biscuit cutter, the best biscuit cutters will come in a variety of sizes. When following a recipe, size is important. If you make your biscuits too small, they may burn when cooked. If, on the other hand, you make them too large, they might not cook all the way through.

Shapes

While most individuals think of biscuits as being round, you can also get biscuit cutters that are square. Additionally, you can get a biscuit cutter with edges that are straight or fluted, depending on your needs.

Materials

Most biscuit cutters are stainless steel. This material is often considered the best because it is durable and sharp enough for clean cutting. On the downside, care must be taken that a stainless steel biscuit cutter doesn’t rust. Tin is also an option. However, it is not quite as durable as stainless steel. Alternatively, you can purchase plastic or nylon biscuit cutters as well as wood biscuit cutters. These materials may cost less or come in a wide array of colors, but they aren’t as sharp and most cannot endure heat, so their range of use is diminished.

Handle

If you would prefer your biscuit cutters to have a handle so they are easier to operate, that is an option. However, these types of biscuit cutters take up more storage space.

Storage

Most biscuit cutters are concentric circles that can be nested inside each other for convenient storage. If you prefer, some biscuit cutters come with a tin or case as well.

Part of a set

For people who are new to baking, you can purchase biscuit cutters as part of a larger set that also includes items such as a pastry scraper or a dough blender.

How much you can expect to spend on a biscuit cutter

Biscuit cutters are not an expensive item. In general, you will be able to find anything you want for between $5-$20. At the top of the price range, the biscuit cutters will most often be part of a larger set with other small kitchen implements.

Biscuit cutter FAQ

How do you keep the dough from sticking on the biscuit cutter?

A. To keep dough from sticking to the counter, sprinkle flour on the counter before rolling out the dough. If you find you are having problems with dough sticking to the cutter, sprinkle the top of the dough with flour. Keep the sprinkling as light as possible. This way, the biscuits don’t taste like flour.

How do you clean a biscuit cutter?

A. If the biscuit cutter is dishwasher safe, you can simply place it in your dishwasher. If it is not labeled as dishwasher safe, wash your cutters with soap and warm water, rinse thoroughly, dry and place on a drying rack. Because there is always a risk of rusting with metal cutters, you can put them in the oven after they have been washed, rinsed and dried to make sure all the water evaporates. Do not turn the oven on for this. When you are done baking and the heat has been turned off, place the biscuit cutters inside while the oven cools down. Never use this method for plastic, nylon or wooden biscuit cutters.

What are the best biscuit cutters to buy?

Top biscuit cutter

HULISEN Professional Baking Dough Tools

What you need to know: If you’d like to try baking, this versatile set can provide the perfect entry into a whole new culinary experience.

What you’ll love: The three types of tools included in this set are a pastry scraper, a dough blender and five biscuit cutters. They are manufactured using stainless steel, so they are rustproof, rugged and dishwasher safe. The five biscuit cutters in this set are designed for professionals, but a novice can use them as well.

What you should consider: It’s hard to find fault with these basic, well-built baking tools.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top biscuit cutter for the money

Progressive International Biscuit Set

What you need to know: For the individual who is looking to get the most biscuit cutter for their money, this reversible set is a list-topper.

What you’ll love: There are seven brightly colored, reversible biscuit cutters in this compact set. The smallest cutter is 1 ½ inches while the largest is 3 ⅜ inches. One side of the biscuit cutters is smooth while the other is fluted. When you are finished using these biscuit cutters, you can put them in the dishwasher for easy cleaning.

What you should consider: These biscuit cutters are made of plastic, so they might not slice as easily through softer dough as other biscuit cutters.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

HULISEN Square Biscuit Cutter Set

What you need to know: If you’d like to bake outside the circle, these square biscuit cutters will give you the variety you need to get creative with your treats.

What you’ll love: This is a set of four stainless steel square biscuit cutters with fluted edges. They are rustproof, dishwasher safe and durable. The arched handle is designed to feel more comfortable in your hand while the square shape makes it perfectly suited for special treats.

What you should consider: While individuals love these biscuit cutters, there are rare reports of them bending or breaking after just a few uses.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

