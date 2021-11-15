What do you need to install blinds?

All you really need are the blinds, screws and something to screw it in.

Best items to install blinds with

Blinds are simple to install and don’t take many tools or steps. If you’ve never had to change out new blinds, maybe you don’t have cats, or you’re just good about keeping them from destroying your blinds. When it comes time to get new ones though, don’t fret if you haven’t done it before.

The process is quick and painless. All you really need are the blinds, screws and something to screw it in. The blinds will come with the bindings that attach to the wall. Once they’re up, all you have to do is slide the blinds into the bindings until you hear a click. You can get blinds and everything you need to install them at Home Depot.

What you’ll need to install blinds

Screwdriver

What you need to know: All blinds will require you to screw the part that holds up the blinds into the window frame. For that you need a solid screwdriver.

What you’ll love: This screwdriver has a ratcheting function that will make turning the screw much easier. Plus, it comes with many different kinds of drill bits attached so that you’ll be able to take care of many different tasks.

What you should consider: Using a screwdriver is good because it allows more control, but it can tire you out and it’s possible for you to wear out the drill bits as well.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Blinds

What you need to know: Blinds are cheap and easy to install because they come with all the parts you need included. These blinds are made from light material and are affordable.

What you’ll love: They block out the sun well and are durable enough to handle people being rough with them.

What you should consider: While they can take a lot without breaking, it is possible for pets to gnaw through them or bend the blinds.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Screws

What you need to know: For blinds you should use half-inch screws. They’re small enough to fit through the holes in the blinds, but dig deep enough into the wall to be secure and stable.

What you’ll love: Having strong screws is useful for all kinds of home projects, not just installing blinds.

What you should consider: If you use the wrong drill bit, you might end up shaving away at the metal of the screw, making it difficult to turn in the long run.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Drill

What you need to know: This drill by Ryobi is top of the line and will last you for years without issue. There are rechargeable battery packs included, as well as a bunch of different drill bits to help you tackle any project.

What you’ll love: The Ryobi drill has a long-lasting, powerful battery and will cut the time you spend screwing in the blinds by half. This drill is compact and stores away easily in the bag it comes with, plus it has a small light that will illuminate where you’re drilling.

What you should consider: Some customers have reported issues charging the battery pack.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Tape measure

What you need to know: Before you start putting holes in your wall, you should make sure that they’re the right distance apart. If you plan out your project with a tape measure first, you’re far more likely to get it done right the first time.

What you’ll love: The affordability and durability of this simple tool make it an essential. It can fit in most anything and it won’t break. This tape measure will last you for decades.

What you should consider: Don’t worry about buying a fancy tape measure. At the end of the day, you just want the most durable, affordable one you can find.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Ladder

What you need to know: Not all windows are low to the ground, and you definitely don’t want to be holding a drill while balancing on a chair or something else unstable.

What you’ll love: This ladder is strong enough to hold at least 300 pounds, meaning that no matter your body type you should have no problem reaching the top of the window so you can install your blinds.

What you should consider: This is a professional-quality ladder, which means that it has an accompanying high price, but it is a useful tool that can be used in many different ways.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Sam Bramlett writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.