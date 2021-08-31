Best window planter box

If you’re looking for a natural centerpiece for your dining room table, consider a decorative window box with succulents. It adds a nice bit of greenery, plus the succulents are short enough to allow for unobstructed conversation across the table.

Which window planter boxes are best?

If you enjoy gardening or gazing upon flowers and foliage, choose a window box to enliven your space. Window boxes are simple in design — they’re skinny rectangular pots — and this only adds to their versatility. They’re available in a variety of lengths and are made in a broad range of colors and finishes. Best of all, window boxes are an affordable addition to outdoor or indoor décor.

If you’re ready to invite a pop of color or greenery around your home, patio, or deck, consider buying window boxes. Our buying guide shares an overview of popular styles, and we include a few recommendations at the end. Our favorite design, H Potter’s Window Box, has an elegant silhouette and brushed copper finish.

What to know before buying a window planter box

Popular materials for window boxes

Terra-cotta: Terra-cotta, a classic material for pot-style planters, is a popular choice for window boxes. Not only is it porous and breathable, but it’s also the preferred material to grow cacti and succulents. Unfortunately, terra-cotta is notorious for cracking in extreme weather conditions.

Wood: Wooden window boxes present a country or rustic look, as many are handcrafted or feature unique designs. Like terra-cotta, wood is a breathable option. It also excels at insulating plants in colder weather, though it’s prone to damage from rotting or wood-boring insects.

Metal: Metal window boxes are either one piece or are composed of a frame that holds a coconut fiber liner. These are incredibly durable and weather-resistant, though they can end up rusting after prolonged exposure to moisture.

Plastic: Plastic window boxes are affordable and easy to clean, and well-made PVC designs can last for years. They’re lightweight and hold onto moisture better than other materials. Plastic isn’t porous, so it’s possible for plants to become saturated, resulting in rotted roots.

Fiberglass: Fiberglass remains one of the top choices for window boxes, as it can be designed to resemble stone, clay, wood, or metal. Fiberglass is heat-resistant and holds up well throughout seasons, but you end up paying a premium for all these perks.

What to look for in a quality window planter box

Mounting

If you intend to mount your window box, it can be done in a variety of ways, though the method and materials vary based on the type of window box you have. Heavier window boxes require L-brackets for additional support, while lightweight window boxes can be easily attached to pegs if they have pre-drilled holes.

Liner

One-piece window boxes are self-contained and don’t require a liner. With that said, some people with terra-cotta window boxes line them with plastic to minimize moisture-related damage to roots. Metal frame or cage window boxes require a coconut fiber or synthetic liner.

Self-watering

Certain window boxes are self-watering. These designs feature reservoirs with pop-up indicators that inform you when the plants require more water. Self-watering window boxes not only help keep plants healthy, they also cut down on overall maintenance.

How much you can expect to spend on a window planter box

Window boxes with classic or simple designs made of plastic or wood cost $50 and below. If you move to the $50-$100 range, you can find window boxes made of high-end wood, PVC, metal, or fiberglass. Designer and oversized window boxes often cost $100 and above.

Window planter box FAQ

What are common sizes for window boxes?

A. Window boxes range in length from 12 to 40 inches. As far as height goes, they can be anywhere from 4 to 10 inches tall. Depth is typically an average of 5 to 8 inches.

Will my window box come with mounting hardware?

A. Some do, but the quality of hardware can be hit or miss. For that reason, many people upgrade the hardware or select a different type of mounting altogether. This is more common with heavier window boxes, such as terra-cotta and fiberglass.

What’s the best window planter box to buy?

Top window planter box

H Potter’s Window Box

Our take: A charming, ornate spin on a traditional window box.

What we like: Well-constructed stainless steel design. Drip tray has the same finish as the planter.

What we dislike: Some people prefer a countertop display as opposed to mounting this design.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top window planter box for the money

Novelty’s Countryside Flower Box Planter

Our take: Budget-friendly option with a classic look that’s plenty versatile.

What we like: Available in four lengths and four finishes. Fade-resistant and frost-resistant plastic.

What we dislike: Has drainage holes, but it doesn’t come with a drip tray.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Panacea Products’ Flat Iron Series Window Planter

Our take: Rustic planter that complements any garden or window sill.

What we like: Well-made replaceable coco liner. Powder-coated steel holds up well to weather.

What we dislike: You may need to upgrade from the included mounting hardware.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

