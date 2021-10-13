Which robotic vacuum is best for pets?

Some robotic vacuums can create virtual walls that prevent them from navigating to perilous spots in your home, like stairs or fringed carpets.

Best robotic vacuum for pet hair

Robotic vacuums are a very useful tool, especially for people who have particularly busy lives. They help keep floors clean with the press of a button, so you can take vacuuming off the to-do list in no time. If you have a pet, robotic vacuums can keep pet hair at bay. They prevent dander and allergens from filling the air without a lot of extra effort. However, there are some models that aren’t able to handle the kinds of specific messes that can occur when a pet lives in the home.

If you’re a pet owner and are considering getting a robotic vacuum, there are several factors you should take into consideration. Think about the types of flooring in your home, the number of pets you have and any features you might need to ensure that your home is as clean as possible.

Robotic vacuum features

Navigation technology

Robotic vacuums have several functions that help them move throughout a home. If you have a more complicated layout, find a robot with intelligent mapping technology to ensure your vacuum maneuvers easily. This technology also helps them correct themselves when they get stuck. Some models can create virtual walls that prevent them from navigating to perilous spots in your home, like stairs or fringed carpets.

Hazards

Robotic vacuums can run into hazards as they clean, which may cause damage to the vacuum and its surroundings. If you have a home with a lot of cords and wires, make sure your vacuum can easily maneuver away from them. Collision detection and room mapping are crucial to keeping your vacuum away from danger as it cleans.

Battery life

While robotic vacuums typically use rechargeable batteries, the battery life varies between models. Depending on the size of your home, you need to know you have enough battery life to allow the vacuum to reach every room. The last thing you want is to discover only half of your home is clean because your vacuum ran out of battery too soon.

Types of debris

Consider how much pet hair you have in your home before you choose a robotic vacuum. If you have more than one pet or if your pets shed a great deal, choose a model with a large dustbin. If you have family members or roommates with allergies, look for a high-efficiency particulate air filter, which prevents hair and dander from spreading.

Wireless capabilities

If you want to come home to a freshly vacuumed space, it’s important to have wireless capabilities on your robotic vacuum. Some robotic vacuums allow you to schedule cleaning times, and you can even check in on the device as it cleans your home.

Budget and quality

While there are plenty of reasonably priced robotic vacuums out there, opt for one that’s just as effective as it is affordable. Check reviews to learn more about the pros and cons of each model and set a realistic budget before making a purchase. You want to have a robotic vacuum that lasts for a while and effectively cleans up pet hair.

Best robotic vacuums

Top robotic vacuums under $250

eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 15C

This impressively strong robotic vacuum can handle some serious pet hair. It uses customizable cleaning cycles, has a very large dustbin, runs quietly and responds to voice controls and remote control.

Sold by Amazon

ILIFE V5s

This robotic vacuum picks up debris on hard surfaces with its powerful motor. It’s an especially good choice for hardwood floors since it has a mopping feature that can handle pet hair and stains.

Sold by Amazon

Top robotic vacuums $250-$450

bObsweep PetHair Plus Robotic Vacuum Cleaner and Mop

This model can handle tons of dirt and pet hair, making it perfect for a house with multiple pets. It moves easily over different types of floors and comes with a mop attachment to take care of any messes your pet leaves behind.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

iRobot Roomba e5 (5150)

This model promises to trap 99% of pet allergens and dander while handling all types of flooring, from carpet to hardwood. Users can use the app to program the vacuum, and it recharges itself between uses.

Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

Top robotic vacuums $450-$650

Shark IQ Robot Self-Empty XL RV1001AE

This vacuum takes care of itself in more ways than one. It empties its own large dustbin, cleans its own brushroll and charges itself. Voice controls, Wi-Fi access and smart navigation make it easy for anyone to use this vacuum.

Sold by Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond and Macy’s

Neato Robotics Botvac Wi-Fi Enabled Robot Vacuum

This robotic vacuum is a fit for any home with a pet, thanks to its strong suction and effective brushes. The battery runs up to 120 minutes on a full charge. This model also has an eco-turbo mode, which you can control with the app or Amazon Alexa.

Sold by Amazon

Top robotic vacuums over $650

iRobot Roomba i7+ (7550)

This Roomba uses floor-mapping technology and has powerful cleaning abilities to take care of your entire house. It even unloads its own dustbin when it’s docked, so you don’t need to worry about emptying it regularly. It works with Alexa and Google Home.

Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

Samsung POWERbot R7260 Pet Plus Robot Vacuum

This robotic vacuum claims to have up to 40 times the cleaning power of regular robot vacuums. It also functions for longer since it can remove any excess hair tangled around the brush. This vacuum is a powerful weapon against pet hair and any other messes.

Sold by Amazon

